China's property bubble just got pricked — why it spells trouble and how to protect yourself

Jing Pan
·4 min read
China&#39;s property bubble just got pricked &#x002014; why it spells trouble and how to protect yourself
China's property bubble just got pricked — why it spells trouble and how to protect yourself

New home prices in China slid 0.8% in September.

It was the country’s first real estate decline in six years, triggered largely by the Evergrande fiasco. Residential sales, meanwhile, tumbled 17%.

Given China’s massive role in global trade, its problems could easily extend to the U.S. economy and spark something worse than inflation: stagflation.

Stagflation refers to an economy that’s experiencing high inflation, but without the robust economic growth that usually comes with it.

It’s the perfect storm of bad economic data.

“We were sort of one supply chain glitch away from stagflation,” says economist and Asia expert Stephen Roach in reference to China’s several economic issues.

But here’s some good news: Even in a period of stagflation, a handful of sectors can still make you money.

Let’s take a quick look at three of them. These safe-havens could be a smart way to hedge your portfolio with a few digital nickels and dimes.

Utilities

Con Edison is one of the largest investor-owned energy companies in the United States
stockelements/Shutterstock

Utilities tend to have the ability to withstand any type of economic shock.

Whether boom or bust, people will still need to heat their homes in the winter and turn the lights on at night.

The business also has high barriers to entry.

It’s extremely costly to build the infrastructure required to distribute gas, water, or electricity. Plus the industry is highly regulated by the government.

As a result, utility companies usually operate as monopolies or oligopolies in their respective operating regions.

And due to the recurring nature of the business, the sector is known for providing reliable dividends to shareholders.

The best part? Utility companies like Consolidated Edison, American Water Works, and NextEra Energy have been increasing dividends year after year.

And these days, you can use spare pennies to gain access to those quarterly income checks.

Technology

Apple store in downtown at TKL.
ZorroGabriel/Shutterstock

Technology is a volatile sector, but it’s also at the top of the list when it comes to growth — something your portfolio needs when trying to battle against stagflation.

Even already established mega-cap tech companies are delivering faster growth rates than most other sectors.

For instance, Apple reported $81.4 billion of revenue for the June quarter, representing a 36% increase year over year. Microsoft earned $46.2 billion on the top line, up 21% from the year-ago period. And Amazon’s revenue surged 27% year over year in Q2 to $113.1 billion.

Of course, these fast-growing mega-cap tech plays have been highly sought-after for years.

Amazon, for instance, trades at over $3,300 a piece. But you don’t have to buy a full share of Amazon. Popular investing apps allow you to build a diversified tech portfolio using “slices of shares” with as much money as you’re willing to spend.

Food

Kroger is an American retailing grocer founded by Bernard Kroger in 1883 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Eric Glenn/Shutterstock

Finally, we have the food industry, which includes grocery stores, food distribution companies, and food producers.

No matter where we are in the economic cycle, people still need to eat.

Case in point: While the COVID-19 pandemic has presented serious challenges for numerous businesses, supermarket giant Kroger has continued to thrive.

Kroger shares have returned more than 20% over the past 12 months.

Then there’s Pepsico, which has 23 brands that each generate more than $1 billion in estimated annual retail sales. Sure, inflation could drive up costs, but management plans to take “good, strong price increases” to counteract those pressures.

In the food industry, higher costs are usually passed on to consumers.

Build a smarter portfolio

Investing in this rapidly changing world can seem daunting.

Not everyone is willing to put their entire life savings in the stock market at all-time highs.

The good news? You don’t have to go all-in with investing. In fact, you don’t even have to tap into your savings.

By using the leftover change from your everyday purchases, some apps give you access to smart portfolios designed by experts that adjust automatically as your money grows.

Remember: Even if you generate $2.50 worth of spare change per day, that adds up to $900 a year just from making your regular purchases — and that’s before those spare pennies earn money in the market.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Richard Pzena’s 9 New Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Richard Pzena’s 9 new stock picks. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Pzena’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Richard Pzena’s 5 New Stock Picks. Richard Pzena founded Pzena Investment Management in 1995, and he serves as the managing principal, co-chief investment officer, and […]

  • Monstrous Earnings Ahead: Facebook, Microsoft, Alphabet, Apple and Amazon in Focus

    Next week’s earnings are of much significance for major market movements as over 160 S&P 500 companies along with four of the five “FAANG” companies would report quarterly results. Following is a list of earnings scheduled for release October 25-29, along with previews for select companies. Investors will keep an eye out for signs that rising costs, labour shortages amid supply chain disruptions will erode U.S. corporate profits this quarter and in the future.

  • China Targets More than 80% Non-Fossil Energy Use by 2060

    (Bloomberg) -- China aims to have non-fossil energy consumption exceed 80% of its total mix by 2060, when the world’s second-biggest economy plans to be carbon neutral, according to guidelines published by the official Xinhua News Agency.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wi

  • Rivian’s New Electric Truck Comes With a Perk

    The new R1T pickup can be configured for a pullout camp kitchen with a range, faucet and sink, lights, and dishware. Its power comes from a 135 kilowatt battery pack that could run a house for some three days. In this new age of EVs, maybe the old rules don’t apply.

  • The U.K. Ditched Coal and Left Itself With a New Set of Challenges

    Britain went all in on renewables and natural gas, leaving it vulnerable when winds died down and global gas supply ran low.

  • Don't Be Spooked by a Possible Market Crash. Do This Instead.

    A stock market crash may not make for a great horror movie, but it's a nightmare for many investors. If you take the following steps, you should be able to weather a market crash without too much difficulty. Lack of diversification is a legitimate reason to be concerned about a potential market crash.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Golden Arches?

    McDonald's recently announced a healthy dividend increase. But should you be loving it enough to buy the stock?

  • Trading of Trump-linked SPAC halted multiple times, after it surges as high as 216%

    Trading of Digital World Acquisition Corp. was halted multiple times on Friday morning after shares jumped as high as 216%, following news of a deal with former President Donald Trump.

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • 10 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies and the outlook for the gas sector, go directly to 5 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now. Natural gas has been the biggest source of power generation in the United States […]

  • Analyst Who Exposed Libor as Broken Warns of Rising Rate ‘Tsunami’

    (Bloomberg) -- Scott Peng knows trouble when he sees it -- and right now he detects it all over markets thanks to an oncoming interest-rate “tsunami.”Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Advocate Cap

  • 11 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best high dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American hedge […]

  • Investing $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Give You Annual Income of $7,700

    The closer you get to retirement, dividend income will rank higher among your investing objectives. Many dividend stocks won't provide all that much income each year. Investing $100,000 spread across these three dividend stocks could give you added income of close to $7,700 per year.

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort — and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the...

  • New COVID stimulus checks are coming to some US workers

    The Biden administration is working to get $700 million to workers in hard-hit industries.

  • The joys — and drawbacks — of a living inheritance

    Currently, everyone has a lifetime exemption of $11.7 million that they can gift tax-free. Here’s one of my favorite strategies: Everyone can give up to $15,000 tax-free to anyone under the current (2021) annual gift tax exclusion. This means that a married couple can give their kids, grandkids, and any other individual $30,000 a year ($15,000 per person) completely tax-free.

  • Stimulus Money Could Cause the Stock Market to Plunge 15% by November

    Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer for financial firm Guggenheim, predicts that the stock market could drop 15% by November, according to a report by Business Insider. He blames the...

  • Get rich as a renter: 5 ways to build wealth without buying a home

    Homeownership is far from the only path to happiness and financial security.

  • Jury gets chance to hear Elizabeth Holmes' bold promises

    A jury weighing the fate of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes got its first chance Friday to listen to recordings of her boasting to investors about purported breakthroughs in a blood-testing technology. The drama unfolded in a San Jose, California, courtroom with federal prosecutors playing a series of recordings from a December 2013 conference call that Holmes held with investors in Theranos, the company she started in 2003 after dropping out of college at 19 in hopes of becoming a revered visionary in the mold of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. The audio clips of Holmes capped the sixth week of a high-profile trial revolving around allegations that Holmes duped sophisticated investors and major retailers with bogus promises about a Theranos device dubbed Edison.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]