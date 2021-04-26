For China's property developers, Hong Kong is becoming Shenzhen's backyard

  • FILE PHOTO: A woman walks in Kaw Liu village in Hong Kong
  • FILE PHOTO: In Hong Kong's tranquil borderlands, two systems co-exist
  • FILE PHOTO: A farmer works in a filed at Lok Ma Chau village in Hong Kong
  • FILE PHOTO: General view of an apartment building at the Tuen Mun neighbourhood in Hong Kong
1 / 4

For China's property developers, Hong Kong is becoming Shenzhen's backyard

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks in Kaw Liu village in Hong Kong
Clare Jim
·4 min read

By Clare Jim

Chinese property developers have turned their sights to Hong Kong's border districts as mainlanders from neighbouring boomtown Shenzhen consider parts of the former British colony as a more affordable long-term housing prospect.

The development plans are seen by some as a turning point, with buyers from what was once considered Hong Kong's cheaper industrial hinterland increasingly viewing of the global finance hub as Shenzhen's "backyard".

While Hong Kong's property market remains red-hot, the city's international economic prestige has come under pressure after prolonged pro-democracy protests in 2019 and sweeping new national security laws last year.

Shenzhen's stature, in contrast, keeps growing. During a visit last October, President Xi Jinping touted it as "a model city", flagging plans to increase foreign investment. (Full Story)

In just a few decades, the sleepy backwater on China's southern border has morphed into a tech hub of about 13 million, people towering over the fishponds and farmland in Hong Kong's less-developed north. Hundreds of thousands move there every year.

In Shenzhen's prime districts, such as Nanshan where tech giant Tencent 0700.HK is based, some house prices have already surpassed those in northern Hong Kong, which is one hour or more away from the expensive central business district.

"Our long term view is Shenzhen will be the centre and Hong Kong the periphery," said an executive at a Chinese developer which bought land in the once less-appealing north, asking not to be named because he was not authorised to speak to media.

"People who work in Shenzhen may choose to commute from Hong Kong where home prices will be cheaper."

Hong Kong Land Department records show that of the six northern residential plots auctioned off since 2019, three were bought by Chinese developers.

In a separate private deal last year, China Evergrande Group 3333.HK bought 250,000 square feet in the border town of Yuen Long, from Hong Kong's Henderson Land 0012.HK for $600 million.

Property agents told Reuters the major Chinese developer plans around 200 units in the area and expects most buyers to be mainlanders. It bought at HK$10,000 per square foot and is looking to sell at HK$20,000, which it hopes will attract mainlanders from Shenzhen, an agent in contact with Evergrande said.

In the part of Shenzhen immediately across the border, prices are closer to HK$30,000 per square foot.

Evergrande is also selling 2,000 flats in the Tuen Mun neighbourhood - a 15-minute drive from Nanshan and close to a beach - after finishing a project on a plot bought from Henderson Land for $833 million in 2018.

Shenzhen-based Kaisa Group 1638.HK won a parcel there for $451 million last year, while major developer China Vanke 2202.HK has already built over 1,100 units.

Kaisa said the location, close to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge, could benefit from closer integration between cities in the Greater Bay Area. Vanke's Hong Kong unit said it was convenient for travel to Shenzhen and Macau, but added northern Hong Kong is not its sole focus.

Evergrande declined to comment.

'ABNORMAL' PRICES

According to realtor Midland, mainland Chinese bought 40% more residential properties in Hong Kong in the first two months of 2021 than a year ago, boosted by optimism that the border will reopen as the COVID-19 crisis eases.

The percentage of mainland buyers of new Hong Kong homes bottomed in the second quarter last year at 8.7% of transaction volumes, and rose to 11% in the first quarter this year.

More than 80% of their 2021 purchases were valued above HK$50 million ($6.4 million), Midland said.

"Chinese developers are upbeat about the Hong Kong property market," said Midland HK residential CEO Sammy Po. "Northern districts are one of the areas Chinese investors are buying in."

Tuen Mun and Yuen Long saw many anti-government and anti-China demonstrations in 2019. The protests are unlikely to resume, but tensions remain as some long-time residents feel the wealthy newcomers are disrupting their lifestyle.

"Tuen Mun has higher consumer goods prices than the city centre, that's abnormal," said 50-year-old Wong, who only gave her last name due to the sensitivity.

(Additional reporting by Sharon Tam; Editing by Marius Zaharia and Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Corporates Ready $30 Billion of Bond Sales After Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Investment-grade primary sales are projected to remain strong next week, with syndicate desks estimating about $30 billion in fresh supply, according to an informal survey of debt underwriters. More corporate deals are expected to come forward as companies emerge from earnings-blackout periods.Banks have anchored high-grade issuance over the past two weeks, with Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. the only two of the top six U.S. banks yet to issue new bonds after reporting earnings.High-grade debt continues to recover from the pandemic crisis, with agencies improving their ratings or outlooks on $128 billion of IG index debt in the week ended April 22, Citigroup strategists led by Daniel Sorid wrote.M&A activity also remains robust, which may boost new bond supply. Investment-grade issuer Panasonic Corp. agreed last week to take over U.S. artificial intelligence software developer Blue Yonder Group Inc. for $7.1 billion. The deal will be partially financed with a bridge loan that will be refinanced with hybrid financing, according to a statement.High YieldThe high-yield calendar is light heading into the week, but the issuance backdrop remains strong.Helios Software Holdings Inc., also known as ION Corporates, is set to price a $350 million 7-year junk bond on Monday, the only deal known to be in the high-yield pipeline.Strong growth, continued low-cost borrowing and an oil rally are all contributing to a friendly backdrop for high-yield issuance. This week, junk-rated U.S. companies set a record for most bonds ever sold in April, capping a 12-month issuance boom. The month’s supply currently stands at more than $40 billion.Next month has the potential to be even busier.“May is seasonally the strongest month of high-yield issuance,” Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Oleg Melentyev wrote in a report Friday. BofA is projecting $47 billion of high-yield supply next month.Barclays Plc sees an “extremely benign default environment” for high-yield bonds and leveraged loans in 2021, driven by better expectations for U.S. GDP growth, looser lending standards and strong new issue markets, strategists led by Bradley Rogoff wrote Friday.Loan launches slowed this week, with most deals earmarked to fund acquisitions and buyouts. Loan funds continue to see robust demand, posting a $1 billion-plus inflow for the third week in a row, according to Refinitiv Lipper. That’s the first time this has happened since December 2016, the data show.In distressed debt, mall owner Washington Prime Group’s amended forbearance agreement is set to expire in the middle of next week pending a further extension. Voyager Aviation Holdings also faces a deadline on its debt exchange offer that expires Monday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chloe Zhao makes Oscars history as first Asian woman best director

    It was the first Oscar for Zhao, 39, who featured real-life nomads alongside actress Frances McDormand to show the lives of older Americans who travel from job to job trying to scrape together a living. Zhao was born in China and lived in Beijing until age 14, when she went to boarding school in London and later finished high school in Los Angeles. But her big moment was not seen live on television in China, where she has come under criticism.

  • Austin Corbett could play a pivotal role in the Rams’ draft plans

    Austin Corbett's versatility gives the Rams even more options in the draft.

  • Rams show interest in Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie with multiple pre-draft meetings

    The Rams could consider Isaiah McDuffie late on Day 3 if they're still in need of linebacker help.

  • PFF ranks Rams’ roster outside top 10, lower than Broncos and Washington

    Pro Football Focus isn't as high on the Rams' roster as some others are ahead of the draft.

  • Australia: China conflict 'shouldn't be discounted'

    "I don't think it (conflict) should be discounted," Dutton said in a television interview on the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) when asked whether the prospects of a conflict over Taiwan are growing.He added that China has been increasingly clear about its reunification ambitions with Taiwan.Australia's diplomatic relations with China, its largest trading partner, have worsened since Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus which was first reported in the Chinese city Wuhan, prompting trade reprisals from Beijing.

  • Biden-Putin summit could take place as early as June, in test of new US foreign policy

    A summit between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin could take place within weeks a senior Kremlin aide said on Sunday, in a major test of the new US administration's foreign policy. “June is being named, there are even concrete dates," Yury Ushakov, who advises President Putin on foreign policy, told the state-run television channel, Rossiya-1. The prospect of a summit rose barely a month after Mr Biden described the Russian leader as "a killer", triggering a furious reaction from the Kremlin. Only last week Jake Sullivan, Mr Biden's national security adviser warned of US retaliation if Alexei Navalny, a fierce critic of Mr Putin who was on hunger strike in prison, died. Other sources of tension have included Russia's cyber-espionage attack against SolarWinds, a major US information technology firm, which gave the hackers potential access to 18,000 government and private computer networks and triggered a fresh wave of US sanctions.

  • Pakistan wins series-deciding T20 in Zimbabwe

    Pakistan won the series-deciding Twenty20 against Zimbabwe by 24 runs on Sunday after a 91 not out from Mohammad Rizwan and another half-century from the prolific Babar Azam. Rizwan and skipper Babar (52) propelled Pakistan to 165-3 in 20 overs as the tourists batted first at Harare Sports Club. Hasan Ali sealed the series 2-1 for Pakistan with 4-18 off his four overs and Zimbabwe only managed 141-7.

  • Young Hong Kongers fleeing Beijing's clampdown left in ‘danger’ as they miss out on British asylum

    Karson Lim, a Hong Kong activist studying at a British university, is trying to make the most of his time in the UK until his student visa expires next year. At that point, Mr Lim – not his real name – will have to return to Hong Kong where before he was arrested and fears the police will charge him under a sweeping national security law for participating in pro-democracy protests in 2019. Mr Lim, 20, has limited options for staying in the UK. He was born in Hong Kong after 1997, when the former colony was returned from British to Beijing rule, which makes him ineligible for British National (Overseas) status. And that means he – and other Hong Kong adults aged 18 to 24 – are locked out of a programme that came into effect this year that would grant people with BN(O) status the right to live and work in the UK, providing an eventual route to British citizenship. “I’d really like to stay in the UK,” he said, worried about his safety in Hong Kong, where he suffered a brain haemorrhage when violently arrested by undercover police officers. “I enjoy it, I enjoy the culture… I would love to, if I had the chance.”

  • Japan's services prices rebound but outlook clouded by new COVID-19 curbs

    Japan's services prices showed signs of a pick-up in March as advertising and transportation fees rose, data showed on Monday, suggesting the economy was recovering moderately from last year's severe hit as the coronavirus pandemic took hold. "There might have been some pent-up demand in March that drove up prices, though there's huge uncertainty on the outlook given the new state of emergency," Shigeru Shimizu, head of the Bank of Japan's price statistics division, told a briefing. The services producer price index, which tracks the price companies charge each other for services, rose 0.7% in March from a year earlier, BOJ data showed on Monday.

  • Hong Kong Activist Nathan Law on Pro-Democracy Movement

    Apr.25 -- Nathan Law, one of Hong Kong's more prominent pro-democracy activists says he's encouraged the Biden administration is seeking a more multilateral approach than the Trump administration in addressing the city's situation with Beijing. Law spoke from the U.K. where he was recently granted political asylum. This interview also includes a soundbite from Bloomberg's recent interview with Hong Kong Deputy Commissioner as we continue to reach out to all sides of the debate for comment about city's future.

  • U.S. general: Afghanistan withdrawal preps begun

    The top U.S. and NATO forces commander in Afghanistan said on Sunday an orderly withdrawal of foreign forces had begun. U.S. Army General Scott Miller, who took charge in 2018, said he was acting on orders based on U.S. President Joe Biden's move to end America's longest war.BIDEN: "It's time for American troops to come home."Biden earlier this month said the prolonged and intractable battle in Afghanistan no longer aligned with American priorities.He said he would withdraw troops from Afghanistan before Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon lead to the American invasion in 2001.Security experts in recent weeks said they doubt if the Taliban will allow U.S. forces to peacefully exit the country.

  • Elon Musk Will Host Saturday Night Live. That Might Just Matter To the Stock.

    (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced he will be hosting Saturday Night Live on May 8. The show will be must-watch TV, but is there any (TSLA) (TSLA) stock angle to the show? While it’s more free advertising for Tesla, SpaceX, and Musk’s other ventures, the overall impact on the stock should be small.

  • Tesla, Apple, Amazon, Visa, GE, Exxon Mobil, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    It’s a packed week of earnings with Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft, Boeing, Exxon Mobil, Starbucks, Visa, Ford, and Comcast among 169 S&P 500 firms reporting.

  • Johnson & Johnson and 6 Other Companies Raised Their Dividends This Week. What to Know.

    Johnson & Johnson, Otis Worldwide, and Whirlpool were among the large U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.

  • EU will allow vaccinated American tourists to visit this summer

    This summer, American tourists who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to travel to the European Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told The New York Times on Sunday. Nonessential travel to the EU has been banned during the coronavirus pandemic, with just a few exceptions. The United States has been quickly vaccinating people — 42.2 percent of the total population has received at least one dose of a Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine — and as all three are European Medicines Agency-approved, "this will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union," von der Leyen said. "Because one thing is clear: All 27 member states will accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by EMA." Von der Leyen did not say when exactly American tourists will be able to arrive, only clarifying that restarting travel depends on"the epidemiological situation, but the situation is improving in the United States, as it is, hopefully, also improving in the European Union." EU and U.S. officials have been spending the last several weeks discussing how to make vaccine certificates that are easily readable and will give American tourists the ability to travel without restrictions, the Times reports. Greece, which depends on tourists visiting in the summer, announced last week it will allow Americans to enter the country beginning on Monday, as long as they can show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. More stories from theweek.comJoy Behar says she misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View because she 'didn't get enough sleep'5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersIndia's devastating new COVID wave

  • Moving to a 'tax friendly' state? Do your homework first

    Deciding to move to a state with lower taxes without factoring in the whole tax picture could bite you in the form of higher property or sales tax.

  • Vernon Jones rips President Biden for hypocrisy in Georgia

    Former Democratic Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones ripped President Biden for his decision to come to Georgia to hold a drive-in car rally in support of his climate agenda on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.'

  • The Future of Christians in the Middle East

    In July 2017, the Iraqi military and Shia militias fought their way through Mosul’s Old City against ISIS. The air was filled with concrete dust and the stench of rotting human flesh and feces, the heat a punishing 110 Fahrenheit. There were dead bodies here and there, ISIS and civilians, soldiers and hostages of a caliphate. I stood in the ruins of al-Nuri Mosque, where that caliphate had been proclaimed three years before by the self-styled caliph, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. As medics tended to a wounded soldier who groaned repeatedly in agony that I hoped was sedated, I remember vividly how I wished in that moment that his cries could be heard thousands of miles away by those who in 2003 had set in motion the war that led to this. Less than four years later, Pope Francis visited Mosul’s Old City, much of which remains in rubble to this day. The human devastation is incalculable, with millions suffering trauma that will endure for generations. But Pope Francis was present and offered a message of hope. He also called himself a “penitent pilgrim,” asking forgiveness for those who brought war to Iraq. It is reasonable to infer from his statements that he believes it is the United States that is at fault. His predecessor Pope John Paul II, in a now well-known diplomatic intervention, sent Cardinal Pio Laghi to the White House in 2003 in hopes of preventing the U.S. invasion. That mission failed, of course, but Pio Laghi’s warning proved prophetic: Iraq and much of the region descended into war and chaos, with consequences foreseen and unforeseen. America has yet to find a way out. The U.S. took no particular interest in the plight of Christians after the 2003 invasion. After the first Gulf War in 1991, Saddam Hussein’s regime regarded Christians with suspicion, for being sympathetic to the primarily Christian Americans. The U.S. was keen to maintain impartiality toward Iraqi Christians, but that came off as callous indifference, and in any case it did little good for Christians or other targeted minorities. After 2003, Christians were targeted by both sides of the insurgency, caught in the middle of the Sunni–Shia civil war initiated by Abu Musab al-Zarqawi months after the overthrow of Saddam. From 2003 until 2014, the number of Christians in Iraq fell by nearly a million, to roughly 450,000 in 2014, most of them in northern Iraq. When Mosul fell, Christian homes were marked with the Arabic N for Nasara (Nazarene, or followers of Jesus). After Mosul, ISIS conquered much of the Nineveh Plain. The remaining Christians fled to Iraqi Kurdistan or simply left Iraq altogether. Christians in neighboring Syria fared little better when war arrived there in 2010. Syrian Christians numbered over a million, about 10 percent of the population, before the civil war. Today there are half that many. Most of them fled, though many were also killed. When U.S.-backed rebels overthrew Muamar Qaddafi in Libya, it became, as in Syria, yet another haven for al-Qaeda and ISIS affiliates. When 21 Coptic Christian migrant workers, wearing orange jumpsuits, were marched onto a Mediterranean beach and beheaded in February 2015, few Americans took notice of the link to the U.S. prisons in Guantanamo Bay. This significance was clear to onlookers in the region, however: Christians in the Middle East are bound up with America and ought to be eradicated. In Iraqi churches, ISIS wrote the term “Crusaders” on the wall, still another link between the local Christians and the West. The U.S. was simply indifferent to all this. To be sure, the last two decades of military interventions in the Middle East have been disastrous, not only for the region’s Christians and other minorities but for millions of others. But does the U.S. merit all the blame? Certainly it is blameworthy for waging an injudicious war, but many others exacerbated the situation in Iraq. Saddam’s Baathist government carried out the very acts of terror and chemical weapons that Pope Francis condemned in last year’s encyclical letter, Fratelli Tutti — and that the United Nations, which Francis praises, was designed to prevent. Then there were Syria and Iran, which readily supplied men and weapons for the years-long insurgency in Iraq. During that time, Iran initiated a substantial and illegal missile buildup in Lebanon that violates U.N. Resolutions 1701 and 1559. Iran has, through Hezbollah, made the Lebanon–Israel border perhaps the most unstable in the region — quite possibly the locus of the next great war in the Middle East. Lebanon, which Pope John Paull II once hailed as “a message” that religious pluralism is possible, is in the midst of a political and economic crisis that has pushed the state to the brink of collapse. Lebanon is the only country in the Arab world where Christians have a prominent role in the public culture. It is in many respects the most Western country, in large part owing to the Christian influence — progressive by regional standards. Perhaps one-third of Lebanon is Christian, mostly Maronite Catholics, but their numbers are dwindling, especially amid the economic crisis and the haunting threat of war. Patriarch Cardinal Boutros Rai recently spoke out to condemn both Lebanon’s corrupt elite and, with some nuance, Iran’s violation of Lebanon’s neutrality. “There are no two states in one land,” Cardinal Rai, a Maronite, told an outdoor audience in February, “and no two armies in one state.” It was a clear reference to Iran and Hezbollah, to which many present chanted, “Iran, get out.” One hopes those chants were heard in Rome, for war between Israel and Hezbollah would leave Lebanon in a rubble that resembles that of Mosul. It may be a perfectly sound diplomatic strategy for the Vatican to put daylight between itself and the U.S. to curry favor with Middle Eastern — or European or Asian — governments. This was clearly the Vatican’s approach during the Trump administration. But it must be said that the Trump administration did not begin any new wars and that Trump himself tried to conclude some. (Trump even managed to cite, however inadvertently, just-war theory in exercising proportionate response in his limited U.S. military strike against Iran.) No doubt many Vatican diplomats found diplomatic ties with the U.S. more distasteful than they did ties with Iran. But strong diplomatic relations alone with Iran will do little to help Christians to survive in the Middle East. It is now time to see what the Vatican plans to propose to help Christians in Iraq and elsewhere in the region. Simply blaming America for the ills of Iraq and the Middle East is not a plan. Pope Francis and the Vatican have little regard for the conservative flavor of many Americans’ Catholicism. To be fair, many such Americans were vocal supporters of the Iraq War, even though few had foreign-policy or military experience and were, in retrospect, quite simply out of their depth. (Some of these still-prominent Catholics led many Americans astray and quashed dissent among those who opposed the Iraq War; they should have apologized and gone quietly, but it turns out that there are second acts in American public life.) These Catholics in the public square may have forgotten Iraq and moved on to other disputes with the progressive pontiff. But he has not forgotten the Iraq War and, in this sense, he provides continuity with his predecessors. (Pope Benedict also expressed grave concerns about Iraq and its Christian community at his first meeting with President Bush in 2007.) The question of the future of Christians of the Middle East has arisen among popes and statesmen for the past thousand years. The Council of Clermont launched the First Crusade in response to the Byzantine emperor’s plea for military assistance against the expanding Turks. Four centuries later, the Council of Florence sought to reunify Greek and Latin, Orthodox and Catholic, Christendom to save Byzantium, now surrounded by the Turks. European powers variously sought to protect Christian and other minorities in the Middle East — invariably against the Turks, who managed to murder or expel almost all their Christians. (Arguably the most noteworthy success story was Armenia, which reforged an ancient nation in the form of a modern state in the aftermath of genocide to ensure their survival.) There is no reason to suppose that the papacy, whose influence is substantially diminished from earlier centuries, or America, exhausted by two decades of spilling blood and treasure in the Middle East, will offer a diplomatic solution that will preserve Christianity in the region. In the near term, there are five critical areas that will define the future of Christianity in the Middle East. First, Lebanon. Unless there is a concerted diplomatic effort to save Lebanon from its political leadership and from Iran and Hezbollah, which exploit that corrupt leadership, Lebanon will collapse into anarchy. Second, Egypt. The Copts are the largest Christian presence in the Middle East, but they are also the targets of open discrimination and frequently violence. Until Egypt’s Christians are afforded equal citizenship, their numbers will likely decline. Third, Armenia. Modern Armenia was established following the 1915 genocide by Ottoman Turkey. It is a living reminder that the formation of political community is often the only means by which distinct peoples can survive. Fourth, the Christians of the Arab Gulf. Several million migrant and domestic laborers live in the Arab Gulf, although many have no recognized rights, including the right to worship. Fifth, the Christians of the Shia Crescent. The Christians of Iran, Iraq, and Syria total more than a million, though their numbers are in decline. It may be that Pope Francis had these Christians in mind when he made his historic visit to Najaf to meet with Ayatollah Sistani. It requires greater skill to anticipate an impending disaster and prevent it than to condemn a disaster after it has occurred. Only time will tell if Francis — or the Biden administration — has any vision for Iraq’s minorities or for Christians and other minorities across the region. Some policy experts on the ground — Joshua Levkowitz and Yousif Kalian, an American Syriac Christian, at the United States Institute of Peace — recently proposed policies aimed at decentralization and local governance, which are long overdue in Iraq and might save what remains of the Christian presence there. Such a model might be replicated elsewhere in the Middle East, where over-centralization increases inefficiency and corruption and diminishes social trust. To solve these problems will require time that most diplomats — though they will never say so — likely intend to spend elsewhere. During World War II, American-led bombing raids against Nazi-occupied Belgrade killed so many civilians that the Serbs said, “God save us from American help.” That Serb saying is fitting for U.S. involvement in the Middle East, which was, despite what many believe, undertaken with the best intentions. But the aspirations behind that intervention were not tempered by prudence. For their part, the Christians of the Middle East have endured discrimination by their governments, persecution by their neighbors, indifference from Americans, slaughters on the shores of the Mediterranean, the desecration of the tombs in Mesopotamia — and yet they are still there. Some believe that a Catholic president and a progressive pope may work together to achieve some grand vision — the liberal version of the Ronald Reagan–John Paul II alliance. It is difficult not to be skeptical of any such partnership bearing fruit, certainly to the extent of the partnership that brought down Soviet Communism. And what would be the goal? Neither takes a particularly tough line on human-rights abuses in China, the most significant challenge to the West and to the global order. Perhaps the president and the pope will have a humbler agenda. After Francis’s visit to Iraq, the Christians of the Middle East hope that they are on that agenda — that Francis does not simply consider his work to have concluded with his remarks from the ruins.

  • Here's a list of the winners at the 2021 Oscars

    And the Oscar goes to ...