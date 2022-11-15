China's property investment falls at a faster clip in Jan-Oct

Workers work at a construction site, following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Shanghai
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's property investment fell at a faster pace during January-October, declining 8.8% from a year earlier after slumping 8.0% in the first nine months of the year.

Property sales by floor area dropped 22.3% during January-October from the same period a year earlier, compared with the 22.2% plunge in the first nine months of the year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

New construction starts measured by floor area fell 37.8% year-on-year in the first 10 months of the year, a slightly smaller decline than the 38% drop in the first nine months period.

Funds raised by China's property developers fell 24.7%, after a 24.5% drop in the first nine months of the year.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Himani Sarkar)

Recommended Stories

  • China Retail Sales Shrink as Covid Outbreaks Strain Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy weakened in October as worsening Covid outbreaks across the country hurt consumer sentiment and disrupted business activity while a slump in the property market showed no signs of easing.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Lam

  • Police investigating alleged sexual assault at KY juvenile justice center during riot

    Late Friday, state and local police were needed to restore order at maximum-security facility in Adair County.

  • China's factory output, retail sales miss forecasts, economy losing steam

    China's factory output grew more slowly and retail sales fell in October, the latest sign that the world's second-largest economy is losing momentum as it struggles with protracted COVID-19 curbs and a property downturn. Property investment also fell at a faster pace in the January-October period, pointing to further weakness in a key pillar of China's economy. Industrial output rose 5.0% in October from a year earlier, missing expectations for a 5.2% gain in a Reuters poll and slowing from the 6.3% growth seen in September, official data showed on Tuesday.

  • Biden heads to G20 summit in Bali

    President Joe Biden is set to have his first in-person meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping since taking office.

  • Paris overtakes London to become Europe’s biggest stock market

    London was overtaken by Paris as economic growth concerns hit UK assets.

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 14th

    AGNC, MRCC and PTMN made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on November 14, 2022.

  • The Waltons: World’s Richest Family Trims Exposure to Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The investment firm that manages the Walton family’s fortune decreased its holdings in emerging-market funds and US municipal bonds, while adding new stakes in Snowflake Inc. and Verve Therapeutics Inc.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Lame

  • This Al Hirschfeld drawing found for just $9.75 in a New York thrift shop could now sell for $50,000

    One summer day in the early 1960s, Michel Kleinbaum, a diamond setter who lived in New York City, paid a visit to his favorite thrift store near where he worked in Manhattan. Kleinbaum, who regularly attended Broadway shows in New York with his wife, knew he had to have it. Kleinbaum’s son, Georges, has decided to sell it now that both his father and mother have passed away.

  • London Loses Crown of Biggest European Stock Market to Paris

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsLondon has lost another status symbol. It’s no longer home to Europe’s biggest stock market. That prize has been taken by France and its stable of luxury companies like LVMH SE and Gucci o

  • Florida State football coaches send 'thoughts and prayers' to University of Virginia

    Mike Norvell and other Seminoles football coaches sent their condolences to the University of Virginia, where three football players were killed.

  • Son of WVa helicopter crash victim files wrongful death suit

    The son of a man who died in a June helicopter crash in West Virginia that killed six people has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that owned the Vietnam-era aircraft and others, claiming negligence contributed to their deaths. Brian Bledsoe's father, 64-year-old Marvin Bledsoe, died when he was a passenger in the Bell UH-1B “Huey” helicopter during a reunion for helicopter enthusiasts at MARPAT Aviation in Logan County on June 22, according to the civil suit filed Friday in Logan County Circuit Court.

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever becomes second-highest debut of 2022

    The sequel opened with a blockbuster $180 million at the box office.

  • Senate to Vote on Legislation to Protect Same-Sex Marriage

    The Senate is set to vote on legislation to protect same-sex marriage this week after bipartisan lawmakers came to an agreement on Monday to advance it.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects StarKist's tuna price-fixing class action appeal

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by StarKist Co, owned by South Korea's Dongwon Industries, to avoid a lawsuit by tuna buyers accusing it of fixing prices. The justices turned away StarKist's appeal of a lower court's decision that let three groups of tuna purchasers receive class action status to jointly sue the canned tuna company even though a large number of buyers may not have been overcharged and injured by the price fixing. The case could have given the justices, had they decided to hear it, a chance to make it harder for consumers and other plaintiffs to receive class action status.

  • FTX's founder Bankman-Fried says he failed to see warning signs - NYT

    "Had I been a bit more concentrated on what I was doing, I would have been able to be more thorough," Bankman-Fried said in an interview with the newspaper. FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday, one of the highest-profile crypto blowups, after traders rushed to withdraw $6 billion from the platform in just 72 hours and rival exchange Binance abandoned a proposed rescue deal. The U.S. Justice Department, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission are now all investigating how FTX handled customer funds, a source told Reuters.

  • Cambodia's Hun Sen has COVID-19 at G-20 after hosting summit

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has COVID-19 and is canceling his events at the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting many world leaders, including President Joe Biden, for a summit in Phnom Penh. In a posting on his Facebook page, the Cambodian leader said that he had tested positive for the coronavirus Monday night and the diagnosis had been confirmed by an Indonesian physician on Tuesday morning. The White House said Biden tested negative Tuesday morning and is not considered a close contact as defined by the U.S. CDC.

  • Former Kansas City police officers plead guilty to assaulting transgender woman

    The officers were accused of slamming the head of Breona Hill into the ground during an arrest in May 2019. A passerby captured video of the officers assaulting Hill.

  • Japan’s Economic Recovery Slammed Back Into Reverse by Weak Yen

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy unexpectedly shrank in the three months through September as the yen’s historic slide battered growth momentum, leaving the country’s recovery from the pandemic in a vulnerable spot amid mounting fears of a global slowdown.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest:

  • How Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes called his shot twice — and came through right after

    How did Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy get to the perfect play calls against Tennessee? They asked for help.

  • Police identify officer who fatally shot Central Kentucky man during stand-off

    The officer who shot Desman LaDuke is listed as a sniper for the Nicolasville police Special Response Team, police records show. He’s been with the department 8 years.