China's push for common prosperity does not mean 'killing the rich' - official

FILE PHOTO: A view of the city skyline from the Shanghai Financial Center building
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's push for "common prosperity", as President Xi Jinping aims to decrease inequality https://www.reuters.com/breakingviews/xis-wealth-redistribution-push-starts-with-stick-2021-08-18 in the world's second-largest economy, does not mean "killing the rich to help the poor", a ruling Communist Party official said on Thursday.

China must also "guard against falling into the trap of welfarism", Han Wenxiu, an official at the central financial and economic affairs commission, said at a briefing in Beijing.

Those who "get rich first" should help those behind, but hard work should be encouraged, he said.

"We cannot wait for help, rely on others for help, or beg for help. We cannot support layabouts."

China has said it will protect legal income but "rationally adjust excessively high" incomes, according to a meeting chaired by President Xi earlier this month. High income groups and firms are also being encouraged to contribute more to society.

Charitable giving should be incentivized through taxation policy and can improve the "distribution structure", Han said. Donations are "not compulsory", he added.

The policy shift comes amid rising scrutiny and regulatory crackdowns directed toward big business, particularly China's giant tech firms.

Investors believe a major shift is under way in China as the government aggressively pursues reform aimed at cutting cost-of-living pressures at the expense of businesses.

Recent policies to rectify and regulate internet platforms are aimed at irregularities and illegal behaviour, and are "absolutely" not aimed at private companies or foreign companies, stressed Han.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus origins: US intelligence report 'inconclusive'

    US intelligence was tasked with looking into animal-to-human transfer or a possible lab leak.

  • America's war over Afghanistan is just getting started

    The swift collapse of the Afghan government has reignited a long-running argument over the United States' role in the world

  • Former Cisco CEO says he is 'not investing in China'

    Long-time Cisco CEO John Chambers says businesses need to be very careful right now in their dealings with China.

  • Biden briefed on intelligence community’s COVID-19 origins assessment

    President Joe Biden has been briefed on the classified assessment by the intelligence community of COVID-19’s origins following a 90-day review ordered at his behest, and the White House says that an unclassified summary of the findings on the debate over a natural origin versus a Wuhan lab leak is expected to be made public “soon.”

  • Take a share of our asylum seekers, French Europe minister tells UK

    France has demanded a "new migratory deal" with Britain to allow the EU to send asylum seekers over the Channel to the UK.

  • Veteran: In America, war is politically affordable. How do we increase war's political cost?

    America's civil-military divide is simple. A tiny fraction of Americans serve. An even smaller amount see combat. There is no cost to killing us.

  • China’s Regulatory Crackdown Is Already Hurting the Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.China’s campaign to clamp down on industries ranging from steel to education to property has roiled financial markets and curbed the outlook for growth in the world’s second-largest economy. Beijing has signaled there’s more regulation for businesses in years to come, but economists say authorities will need to carefully manage the pace and intensity of that against an economy weakening

  • U.S.-China group seeking to bolster financial ties to meet in autumn- source

    BEIJING (Reuters) -A group of Wall Street figures and Chinese officials aiming to strengthen financial sector ties and bolster bilateral relations plans to hold a virtual meeting for the first time in a year, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The group, co-chaired by former Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan and John Thornton, a veteran of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and chairman of Barrick Gold Corp, was initially set up to meet on a routine basis. Previous meetings have been organised and hosted by Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and president of the CUFR.

  • South Korea Abolishing Controversial Gaming Shutdown Law

    After ten years, South Korea is banning its “shutdown law” that banned children under the age of sixteen years old from playing video games for a six-hour block after midnight.

  • Latino Marine who was last to leave Vietnam: Afghanistan triggers memories

    Latino Marine Juan José Valdez was the last to leave Saigon in the Vietnam War. He said the chaotic withdrawal and evacuations in Afghanistan bring back memories.

  • The Taliban reportedly beat a United Nations worker trying to reach the Kabul airport

    The UN in an internal security document has outlined dozens of incidents of threats, looting, and violence against staff, Reuters reported.

  • China and Russia show common front on Afghanistan

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese and Russian leaders discussed Afghanistan on Wednesday, Chinese state media said, but did not echo the G7's call for the Taliban to allow people to flee the country after Aug. 31, as desperate crowds left behind by the withdrawal of U.S. troops continue to fear for their safety. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged views on Afghanistan in a call on Wednesday, a day after leaders of the Group of Seven countries met to discuss the crisis. China and Russia are not part of the G7, a grouping of rich democracies which includes the United States and Britain.

  • ‘F9’ Speeds Past $700 Million at Global Box Office to Become Highest-Grossing American Film Since 2019

    “F9,” the ninth film in the “Fast & Furious” saga, on Wednesday has officially grossed over $700 million worldwide. It’s not only by far a pandemic record for an American film, but it’s also the first MPA film to cross that threshold since 2019. As of Wednesday’s box office, “F9” has made $172.6 million domestically and $528 million internationally, pushing it over the $700 million mark. The last film to make that much? “Jumanji: The Next Level,” which opened in December 2019. “F9” in particular

  • Third brawl in two days breaks out in Armenian Parliament's chamber floor

    Political tensions are high in Armenia following the country’s defeat by Azerbaijan in a war over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh last year.

  • American who escaped Taliban says she felt 'hopeless'

    An American recently evacuated from Afghanistan said she felt like she'd never "be able to come back home" amid the Taliban takeover.

  • New Asian American bakeries find bicultural sweet spot

    For some Asian Americans, the dim sum cookie at Sunday Bakeshop here will taste like childhood. It looks like a typical sugar cookie except with sesame seeds on top. The concoction is pastry chef Elaine Lau’s nod to her grandmother, who would often make them.

  • Top Trump officials sue Biden administration for records related to COVID-19 origins investigation

    America First Legal, a judicial outfit launched by former top Trump adviser Stephen Miller, sued President Joe Biden's State Department on Wednesday over the termination of an investigation into COVID-19's origins launched by the Trump administration in 2020.

  • 'We are stranded': US mother trapped in Afghanistan makes emotional plea to Biden for help

    A mother from the United States who is trapped in Afghanistan amid the U.S. troop withdrawal made an emotional plea for President Joe Biden to help her return to her children as the situation around Kabul becomes increasingly violent.

  • AOC and other progressives open the door to fighting Biden on renewing federal unemployment benefits

    Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Cori Bush told Insider they want to extend jobless aid. But it would come well after it lapses on Labor Day.

  • SEC Chief Warns ‘Clock Is Ticking’ on Delisting Chinese Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has a warning for hundreds of Chinese companies that have raised billions of dollars in U.S. markets: Submit to more scrutiny soon or get kicked out. In a Tuesday interview, he pledged to strictly enforce a three-year deadline that requires Chinese firms to permit inspections of their financial audits. If businesses refuse, their shares could be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq as soon as 2024. “The path is