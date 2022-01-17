China's Q4 GDP beats forecasts but momentum cooling

Kevin Yao and Gabriel Crossley
·3 min read

By Kevin Yao and Gabriel Crossley

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's economic growth was faster than expected in the final quarter of 2021 but still its weakest pace in one-and-half years, with the central bank cutting loan rates to cushion slowing momentum in the world's second-largest economy.

The country faces headwinds from regulatory curbs, property sector woes and sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 4.0% in the October-December period from a year earlier, against 4.9% growth in the third quarter, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday. Analysts had forecast a rise of 3.6% in a Reuters poll.

The economy grew 8.1% in 2021, faster than a forecast 8.0% and well above a government target of "above 6%" and 2020's revised growth of 2.2%.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 1.6% in October-December, compared with expectations for a 1.1% rise and a revised 0.7% gain in the previous quarter.

China's economy got off to a strong start in 2021 as activity rebounded from a pandemic-induced slump the previous year, but it has lost steam due to a property downturn, debt curbs and strict COVID-19 curbs which have hit consumption.

Chinese leaders have pledged more support for the economy, which is facing multiple headwinds into 2022.

China's central bank on Monday unexpectedly cut the borrowing costs of its medium-term loans for the first time since April 2020, leading some analysts to expect more policy easing this year to cushion an economic slowdown.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the interest rate on 700 billion yuan ($110.2 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions by 10 basis points to 2.85% from 2.95% in previous operations.

"Economic momentum remains weak amid repeated virus outbreaks and a struggling property sector. As such, we anticipate another 20 bps of cuts to PBOC policy rates during the first half of this year," said analysts at Capital Economics, in a note.

Weak consumption data also clouded the outlook, with retail sales in December missing expectations with only a 1.7% increase from a year earlier, the slowest pace since August 2020. Analysts in the poll had expected them to grow 3.7% after rising 3.9% in November.

Several Chinese cities went on high COVID-19 alert ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday travel season, as the Omicron variant reached more areas including Beijing.

A bright spot was industrial output, up an annual 4.3% in December, picking up from a 3.8% increase in November, and better than a 3.6% increase in a Reuters poll.

Fixed asset investment rose 4.9% in 2021, compared with the 4.8% increase tipped by analysts and 5.2% in the first 11 months of the year.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao, Gabriel Crossley and Stella Qiu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Loses Quant Trading Team Leader

    (Bloomberg) -- The team leader for quantitative stocks trading at China’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund has resigned, joining a growing list of departures among the firm’s investing professionals, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityDirecTV to Drop One America News in B

  • China's economy grows 8.1% in 2021, slows in second half

    China’s economy grew by 8.1% in 2021 but Beijing faces pressure to shore up activity after an abrupt slowdown in the second half. China rebounded quickly from the coronavirus pandemic, but activity slowed under pressure from Beijing for real estate developers to cut debt levels deemed to be dangerously high. The worsening weakness toward the end of 2021 is prompting suggestions Beijing needs to intervene to prop up growth with interest rate cuts or by injecting money into the economy through public works spending.

  • China’s Economic Growth Slows, Prompting Interest Rate Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic growth slowed last quarter as consumer spending took a dive, giving the central bank cause to cut its key interest rate for the first time in almost two years. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe

  • China's Q4 GDP growth seen hitting 1-1/2-year low, raising heat on policymakers

    China's economy likely grew at the slowest pace in 1-1/2 years in the fourth quarter, dragged by weaker demand due to a property downturn, curbs on debt and strict COVID-19 measures, raising heat on policymakers to roll out more easing steps. On a quarterly basis, growth is forecast to rise to 1.1% in the fourth quarter from 0.2% in July-September. For 2021, GDP likely expanded 8.0%, which would be the highest annual growth in a decade, partly due to the low base set in 2020, when the economy was jolted by COVID-19 and stringent lockdowns.

  • Injury Report: Playoffs Wildcard

    James Conner's status is one of the key questions surrounding the Cardinals' rushing attack for Monday Night Football. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Colombo Port City: A new Dubai or a Chinese enclave?

    China is helping Sri Lanka build a new city to rival global offshore centres. Who will it benefit?

  • 'Non-fungi-what?' How I explained NFTs to my boomer parents

    My parents never heard of NFTs before I brought them up while playing a card game with them a few weeks ago. A perfect "teachable moment," I thought.

  • China 2021 crude steel output retreats 3% from record high on stringent production curbs

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's annual crude steel production fell for the first time in six years in 2021, retreating from record levels it logged in 2020 as the country steps up efforts to contain emissions in its mammoth ferrous sector. The world's biggest steel producer produced 1.03 billion tonnes of crude steel last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday, slipping 3% from the 1.065 billion tonnes output in 2020. Beijing had urged the industry since the beginning of 2021 to keep full-year steel production at no more than the previous year's levels to reduce pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions, as the country vowed to reach its carbon peak by 2030.

  • Market-Roiling Kishida to Elaborate on Japan’s ‘New Capitalism’

    (Bloomberg) -- After roiling financial markets with comments on capital gains taxes and share buybacks, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is back in parliament from Monday -- and investors will be watching closely to see if he does it again.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow

  • UK's Johnson plans to scrap COVID-19 self-isolation law - The Telegraph

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to permanently revoke emergency coronavirus laws as Britain's COVID-19 cases continue to fall, the report said, adding official guidance would remain but would not result in fines or legal punishment if ignored. Last week, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said COVID-19 self-isolation in England will be cut to five days from seven if someone tests negative twice.

  • Sullivan warns of "severe economic consequences" if Russia invades Ukraine

    The Biden administration has been pursuing a diplomatic response to Russia's military build-up along Ukraine's eastern border.

  • China's Middle East strategy stays focused on economic relations

    China's talks with Middle Eastern countries last week brought progress in economic cooperation, but little in other areas despite Beijing's desire to play a greater role in the region. Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted a series of meetings with his counterparts from the Gulf Cooperation Council and four of its six member states, agreeing to accelerate the process of upgrading relations to a strategic partnership and signing a free-trade agreement. "The most important outcome of the visit between C

  • Brent Oil Edges Toward Highest Since 2014 on Tightening Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil edged toward the highest intraday level since 2014 as the market tightened and concerns about the impact of omicron eased.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.Futures in London, which cappe

  • China urges local govts to minimize impact from COVID-19 curbs over Lunar New Year

    China's state planner on Sunday urged local governments to minimise the impact from COVID-19 restrictions over the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday to help a rebound in consumption, as rising cases of the Omicron variant threaten economic growth. "Local governments should avoid simplified, one-size-fits-all ... COVID-19 epidemic and control measures (over the holiday) and minimise the impact on the people's life," the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement. It said low-risk places in China meet the reasonable demand for short trips from urban and rural residents, and step up the supply of everyday products over the holiday period.

  • McCaul says US withdrawal from Afghanistan has emboldened Russia on Ukraine

    Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said on Sunday that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has emboldened Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," McCaul told host Jake Tapper the key to preventing a Russian invasion into Ukraine is deterrence. "But I'm not seeing a lot of deterrence," McCaul said. "I'm seeing some tough rhetoric, but not a lot of action. I would recommend - I talked to Deputy...

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Bigger Gains Than the Market

    Superstar investor Cathie Wood is known for her winning stock picks. I'm talking about companies you can count on for performance over the long term. Wood's biggest funds have delivered gains of 180% or more over the past five years.

  • How powerful is your country’s passport?

    The most recent ranking shows the greatest disparity between top and bottom nations since the survey began 17 years ago.

  • Why Dogecoin Is Plummeting Today

    The price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is sinking in Sunday's trading. The cryptocurrency was down 5.7% over the previous 24-hour period as of 11:45 a.m. ET. With Bitcoin and Ethereum roughly flat over the previous day of trading and the broader cryptocurrency market looking uncharacteristically stable, Dogecoin's sell-off likely stems from investors taking profits after recent gains.

  • Headed to disaster? US, Russia harden stances in talks

    The failure of last week’s high-stakes diplomatic meetings to resolve escalating tensions over Ukraine has put Russia, the United States and its European allies in uncharted post-Cold War territory, posing significant challenges for the main players to avoid an outright and potentially disastrous confrontation. Unlike previous disagreements that have arisen since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the current Ukraine crisis and seemingly insurmountable differences between Washington and Moscow carry real risks of debilitating economic warfare and military conflict that are exacerbated by the dangers of miscalculation and overreaction. For the U.S. and its NATO and other European allies, nothing less than a vast pullback of the roughly 100,000 Russian troops now deployed near the Ukrainian border will prove that Russian President Vladimir Putin has any intention of negotiating in good faith.

  • Neighborhoods with MLK streets are poorer than national average and highly segregated, study reveals

    The United States has 955 streets named after Martin Luther King Jr.. Katherine Welles/Shutterstock, CC BY-SAThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Poverty rates are almost double the national average in areas surrounding streets named after Martin Luther King Jr., according to our recent study, and educational attainment is much lower. Our geography research, published in the GeoJournal in September 2020, analyzed the racial makeup and economic well-bei