China's economy loses steam as COVID-19 erupts, central bank cuts rates

Kevin Yao and Gabriel Crossley
·4 min read

By Kevin Yao and Gabriel Crossley

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's economy rebounded in 2021 from its pandemic-induced slump helped by robust exports but the pace slowed further in the fourth quarter off the back of weak consumption and a property downturn, pointing to the need for more policy support.

Growth in the October-December quarter hit a one-and-a-half-year low, government data showed shortly after the central bank moved to prop up the economy with a cut to a key lending rate for the first time since early 2020.

The world's second-largest economy is struggling with a rapidly cooling property sector, as well as sporadic small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks that could deal a blow to its factories and supply chains.

Several Chinese cities went on high alert ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday travel season, as the Omicron variant reached more areas including the capital Beijing.

The economy grew 8.1% in 2021, faster than a forecast 8.0% and well above a government target of "above 6%" and 2020's revised growth of 2.2%.

Gross domestic product grew 4.0% in the final quarter, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed, faster than expected but still its weakest pace since the second quarter of 2020. Growth was 4.9% in the third quarter.

"At present, the downward pressure on China's economy is still relatively big, and growth of residents' employment and income is restricted," Ning Jizhe, head of the NBS, told a news conference.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 1.6% in October-December, compared with expectations for a 1.1% rise and a revised 0.7% gain in the previous quarter.

China's economy got off to a strong start in 2021 but economists expect growth to slow in the coming months.

China's central bank unexpectedly cut the borrowing costs of its medium-term loans for the first time since April 2020, leading some analysts to expect more policy easing this year to guard against developers' mounting risk of default.

The People's Bank of China said it was lowering the interest rate on 700 billion yuan ($110.2 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions by 10 basis points to 2.85%. It also cut the 7-day reverse repo rate.

"Economic momentum remains weak amid repeated virus outbreaks and a struggling property sector. As such, we anticipate another 20 bps of cuts to PBOC policy rates during the first half of this year," said analysts at Capital Economics, in a note.

But Nomura said in a note the space left for future rate cuts this year was small. "We expect another 10 bp rate cut before mid-2022."

Adding to another long-term concern for the economy, mainland China's birth rate dropped to a record low of 7.52 per 1,000 people in 2021, NBS data also showed on Monday, extending a downward trend that led Beijing last year to begin allowing couples to have up to three children.

PROPERTY, RETAIL SALES SLOW

China's property market has slowed in recent months as regulators stepped up a campaign to cut high rates of borrowing, triggering defaults at some heavily indebted companies.

Property investment dropped 13.9% in December from a year earlier, falling at the fastest pace since early 2020, according to Reuters calculations based on official data. Investment grew 4.4% in 2021, the slowest since 2016.

Weak consumption data also clouded the outlook, with retail sales in December missing expectations with only a 1.7% increase from a year earlier, the slowest pace since August 2020.

"The biggest challenge this year for policymakers is how to stabilise the economy at a 5-5.5% range against the backdrop of dynamic zero-COVID policy," said Nie Wen, chief economist at Hwabao Trust in Shanghai.

A bright spot was industrial output, up an annual 4.3% in December, picking up from a 3.8% increase in November, and better than a 3.6% increase in a Reuters poll.

China's refinery output hit a new record in 2021, as did aluminium and coal production.

Fixed asset investment rose 4.9% in 2021, compared with the 4.8% increase tipped by analysts and 5.2% in the first 11 months of the year.

Booming shipments to coronavirus-hit economies overseas were a key boost to China's growth last year, with net exports accounting for more than a quarter of GDP growth in Q4 and the country logging its biggest trade surplus in 2021 since records started in 1950.

The outsized role that net exports played in last year's GDP growth also underscored the relative weakness in other drivers. By contrast, net exports were a drag on overall growth in 2018, when the economy relied more on consumption and investment.

However, the support from export growth may not last. It has been slowing as an overseas surge in demand for goods eases and high costs pressure exporters.

(Additional reporting by Stella Qiu and Liangping Gao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Beijing tightens rules for entering city after Omicron case

    Beijing will require travellers to get a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival in the Chinese capital, state media announced on Sunday, a day after the city reported its first Omicron case and as it readies to stage the Winter Olympics next month. On Saturday, the city reported the first local infection of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, involving a person who had visited multiple malls and restaurants in the previous 14 days. The person had not left the city since the start of this year.

  • Chinese cities on high COVID-19 alert as Lunar New Year travel season starts; Omicron spreads

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Several Chinese cities went on high COVID-19 alert as the Lunar New Year holiday travel season started on Monday, requiring travellers to report their trips days before their arrival, as the Omicron variant reached more areas including Beijing. Authorities have warned the highly contagious Omicron adds to the increased risk of COVID-19 transmission as hundreds of millions of people travel around China for the Lunar New Year on Feb. 1. Cities such as Luoyang in central China and Jieyang in the south said on Sunday travellers need to report to communities, employers or hotels their trips three days ahead of arrival.

  • Biden, new Japanese prime minister to meet virtually Friday

    President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan on Friday, as the omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to surge around the world. The White House said Sunday the meeting will take place to highlight the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance. In April, Biden met in person with then-Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who traveled to Washington for talks.

  • COVID-test vending machines are popping up at colleges in the US as omicron spreads

    “A self-serve testing program became a pivotal part of our efforts to preserve the health and safety of our campus,” University of Utah spokesperson Rebecca Walsh said.

  • Pakistani woman whose conviction motivated hostage crisis spurns violence, lawyer says

    It was not clear if Aafia Siddiqui was aware of the hostages at a synagogue in Colleyville.

  • Australia PM blames Omicron for testing woes as COVID-19 cases hit downward trend

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday the shortages of at-home antigen tests were "not unique" to the country as authorities deal with a runaway Omicron outbreak that has driven up hospitalisation rates and strains testing systems. Australia is facing a shortage of at-home rapid antigen test kits after asymptomatic close contacts were told to bypass government-funded testing hubs, where high volumes delayed results by several days, and take their own tests.

  • China's Middle East strategy stays focused on economic relations

    China's talks with Middle Eastern countries last week brought progress in economic cooperation, but little in other areas despite Beijing's desire to play a greater role in the region. Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted a series of meetings with his counterparts from the Gulf Cooperation Council and four of its six member states, agreeing to accelerate the process of upgrading relations to a strategic partnership and signing a free-trade agreement. "The most important outcome of the visit between C

  • China Cuts Two Key Rates to Support Slowing Economy

    China's central bank on Monday cut two key interest rates that would likely translate into lower benchmark lending rates, in a bid to provide more support for the slowing economy. The People's Bank of China lowered rates on the one-year medium-term lending facility and seven-day reverse repurchase agreements by 10 basis points each, according to an official statement. The MLF interest rate, which is used to price China's benchmark loan prime rate, was cut to 2.85%, while the reverse repo rate was lowered to 2.1%, the PBOC said.

  • China anti-virus measures in full-force after Beijing case

    Beijing’s first reported case of the omicron variant has prompted stepped-up measures in the nation’s capital, just weeks before it hosts the Winter Olympic Games. The infected person lives and works in the city’s northwestern district of Haidian and had no travel history outside of Beijing for the past two weeks, according to state media. State media on Monday reported the capital, with its 20 million residents, was considering stronger restrictions on travel.

  • China urges local govts to minimize impact from COVID-19 curbs over Lunar New Year

    China's state planner on Sunday urged local governments to minimise the impact from COVID-19 restrictions over the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday to help a rebound in consumption, as rising cases of the Omicron variant threaten economic growth. "Local governments should avoid simplified, one-size-fits-all ... COVID-19 epidemic and control measures (over the holiday) and minimise the impact on the people's life," the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement. It said low-risk places in China meet the reasonable demand for short trips from urban and rural residents, and step up the supply of everyday products over the holiday period.

  • China cuts interest rates as economic growth slows

    Compared to a year earlier, the economy grew 4% in the last three months of 2021, official figures show.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best businesses to own — 3 examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop sinking your money in mediocre businesses. Buy the best instead.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • A former top Obama economist throws cold water on the Biden administration's favorite inflation argument: 'Corporate greed is a bad theory'

    Jason Furman also pushed back on Joe Manchin's case that Biden's big bill would worsen inflation, calling it "a bad reason" to oppose the measure.

  • Trump Is Reportedly Very Nervous About 1 Potential 2024 Republican Rival

    The former president is angry that one possible candidate hasn't deferred to him.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Under $5 With up to 7% Yield and Substantial Upside

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • 3 attractive income stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation at 40-year highs, this trio can help strengthen your dwindling purchasing power

    Inflation is at 40-year highs. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • Trump’s Arizona Speech Proves His Shock Comic Act Has Jumped the Shark

    ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty ImagesThere was a time when Donald Trump made news with his rallies—when he said things that utterly shocked us. Who could forget the firestorm he started, for example, when he went after Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players who knelt during the national anthem in 2017, or earlier that year when he called Barack Obama “the founder of ISIS”?Trump’s performance in Arizona on Saturday night—his first rally in months and his much-hyped chance to respond to the one-year ann

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The market has fallen out of love with growth stocks recently. Between high inflation, the omicron coronavirus variant, the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates and cut back on other economic stimulus initiatives, and underwhelming economic data, investors have had a litany of risk factors to consider. Here's the good news: With the market getting skittish about growth stocks as a broad category, there are promising companies caught up in the pullback that now trade at huge discounts.

  • Get ready for the climb. Here’s what history says about stock-market returns during Fed rate-hike cycles.

    As it turns out, during so-called Federal Reserve interest rate-hike cycles, which we seem set to enter as early as March, the U.S. stock market tends to perform strongly, not poorly.