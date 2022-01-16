China's Q4 GDP growth seen hitting 1-1/2-year low, raising heat on policymakers

A person looks towards cranes in front of the skyline of the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing
Kevin Yao
·2 min read

By Kevin Yao

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economy likely grew at the slowest pace in 1-1/2 years in the fourth quarter, dragged by weaker demand due to a property downturn, curbs on debt and strict COVID-19 measures, raising heat on policymakers to roll out more easing steps.

Data on Monday is expected to show gross domestic product (GDP) grew 3.6% in October-December from a year earlier - the weakest pace since the second quarter of 2020 and slowing from 4.9% in the third quarter, a Reuters poll showed.

On a quarterly basis, growth is forecast to rise to 1.1% in the fourth quarter from 0.2% in July-September.

For 2021, GDP likely expanded 8.0%, which would be the highest annual growth in a decade, partly due to the low base set in 2020, when the economy was jolted by COVID-19 and stringent lockdowns.

The government is due to release the GDP data, along with December activity data, on Monday at 0200 GMT.

The world's second-largest economy, which cooled over the course of last year, faces multiple headwinds in 2022, including persistent property weakness and a fresh challenge from the recent local spread of the highly-contagious Omicron variant.

Exports, which were one of the few areas of strength in 2021, are also expected to slow, while the government is seen continuing its clampdown on industrial emissions.

Policymakers have vowed to head off a sharper slowdown, ahead of a key Communist Party Congress late this year.

The central bank is set to unveil more easing steps, though it will likely favour injecting more cash into the economy rather than cutting interest rates too aggressively, policy insiders and economists said.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank to deliver more modest easing steps, including cutting banks' reserve requirement ratios the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) - the benchmark lending rate.

Analysts at ANZ said in a note that they saw a possibility that the central bank will cut the rate on its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Monday.

Policymakers have also pledged to step up fiscal support for the economy, speeding up local government special bond issuance to spur infrastructure investment and planning more tax cuts.

"We might see a larger effect of the monetary and fiscal easing only in the second half of 2022 due to the transmission lags of these policies," analysts at Natixis said in a note.

"The recent monetary easing and the stabilization of PMI (factory activity) have indicated such a direction, but more efforts are needed to boost fixed asset investment."

Growth is likely to slow to 5.2% in 2022, according to the poll.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Inside the shadowy organisation behind China’s Parliament spy

    “Due to the Covid situation, it is with great regret that the British Chinese Project is unable to continue to operate and will be dormant until further notice.”

  • Who's next? Hong Kong media fearful after arrests, shutdowns

    China's crackdown on dissent has silenced or jailed most Hong Kong democracy activists and has now begun to focus on the press. When Hong Kong's national security police knocked on his door before dawn last month, journalist Ronson Chan was unsurprised but still found himself shaking. "I was mentally prepared," he told AFP. "But... when they showed me the search warrant I was trembling."

  • Russia Rejects IEA Charge It’s to Blame for Europe Gas Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on MasksCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyCovid Pandemic May Shift to Endemic in 2022, Moderna Chair SaysScientists Discover Gene That Increases Risk of Dying From CovidRussia has nothing to do with the energy crisis in Europe, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, rejecting allegations fro

  • Panthers interviewing former Bears STC Chris Tabor

    Former Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor is interviewing for the same job with the Panthers.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: This EV Startup Flashes Buy Signal

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Russia-Ukraine Tensions Could Slam These Commodities. What to Know.

    Tensions are rising between Russia and Ukraine, and a conflict could hurt natural gas, wheat and corn.

  • China Rare-Earths Firm Slumps 17% in Hong Kong Trading Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of China’s JL MAG Rare-Earth Co. slumped 17% in their Hong Kong debut after being sold at the bottom of the marketed range in what is the biggest offering so far this year in the Asian financial hub.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa

  • Same-sex married couple are first in Taiwan to legally adopt child

    Wang Chen-wei and Chen Chun-ju are the first LGBTQ plus couple in Taiwan to legally adopt a non-biologically related child together. LGBTQ plus activists have advocated to amend the 2019 law that legalized same-sex marriage to allow more freedoms for the marginalized community in the country, according to Taiwan News. Until late December, only one of the spouses in a same-sex marriage could adopt the other’s biological child, but the law prevented same-sex couples from adopting a child together who is not related to either of them biologically.

  • Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin asked for the 'most unhinged' criticisms of him on Twitter — highlighting the darker side of crypto

    Even Buterin's father jumped in to share the wackier things he'd seen, including that the crypto pioneer is really a secret KGB agent for Putin.

  • China, US tensions unlikely to ease but they could maintain 'a hot peace', foreign policy adviser says

    Domestic politics is likely to push Beijing and Washington towards more confrontation this year and it will be difficult to ease tensions, according to a senior Chinese foreign policy adviser. But Wang Jisi, who is also president of the Institute of International and Strategic Studies at Peking University, said the two nations could still maintain "a hot peace" - meaning that there may be heated exchanges and rivalry but they would not escalate the situation. "The domestic agendas of the United

  • Australia’s Hottest Day in 60 Years Triggers Gas Plant Outage

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia matched the country’s highest temperature on record, triggering a bushfire warning and temporarily shutting a natural gas export plant.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in Public InterestA production train at Woodsi

  • China’s Property Crisis Reaches Biggest Builder Country Garden

    (Bloomberg) -- The crisis engulfing China’s property sector is impacting its biggest developer, with Country Garden Holdings Co.’s shares and bonds hammered amid fears that a reportedly failed fundraising effort may be a harbinger of waning confidence.Most Read from BloombergDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on MasksCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyCovid Pandemic May

  • Whole Foods Stands Firm on Prohibiting Employees from Wearing Black Lives Matter Clothing and Masks

    Whole Foods Market is not budging on its Black Lives Matter mask and apparel ban; instead the grocery chain is hitting back with the Constitution. […]

  • U.S. says more evidence points to Russia preparing to invade Ukraine

    U.S. officials believe Russia is laying the groundwork to invade Ukraine. The National Security Council says Russia has positioned a group of operatives to conduct a so-called "false-flag operation" in eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, a cyberattack knocked out several government websites in Ukraine on Friday. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini has the latest, and UCLA political science professor Daniel Treisman talks to CBSN's Lana Zak about why these moves are significant.

  • Child tax credit money will be a no show in January; look out for IRS letter instead

    What many families might not realize is that monthly child tax credit payments last year were to represent only half of a family’s estimated credit.

  • Shanghai government caps price on 'blind boxes', prohibits sale to children aged below 8

    Shanghai's market regulator on Friday issued a new directive that puts a cap on the price of so-called blind boxes - popular sealed packages that contain collectible goods - and restricts sales to young children. The Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said the price of a blind box shall not exceed 200 yuan (US$31.46) and that sales to children under eight years old are now prohibited, according to a policy document published on the agency's website on Friday. The city's directive mark

  • CNN Unearths Audio Of Kevin McCarthy Saying Trump Admitted Responsibility For Riot

    CNN's "K-File" resurfaced the top House Republican's comments to a California radio station just days after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Here’s what a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets

    As the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine remains on the radar, analysts and traders assess the ripples such an event would send through global financial markets.

  • Nicolle Wallace Just Can’t Take Lindsey Graham’s Latest Fawning Over Donald Trump

    “What is a working relationship with the de-platformed, under-criminal-investigation loser even look like? What’s that even mean?” asked the MSNBC anchor.

  • A Key Fox News Talking Point Awkwardly Falls Apart In Embarrassing Supercut

    The mocking "Daily Show" montage bids farewell to one narrative put forward on the conservative network about the Jan. 6 insurrection.