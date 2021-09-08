China's 'quant' funds curb growth as regulator flags risks

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Yi Huiman
·2 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tianyan Capital has become the latest hedge fund manager in China to limit the size of its quantitative investment business, after the main securities regulator advised bourses to pay attention to the explosive growth of "quant" funds.

The regulators' remarks on Monday came amid heightened market concern over regulatory activity across a range of sectors, from technology to private tutoring.

Tianyan Capital, which employs fast computers that use mathematical and statistical analyses to trade, said it had suspended fresh fundraising on Sept. 7 after prudent considerations.

"Recently, the company has actively curbed growth in assets under management (AUM) using various methods, but we think we're still growing too fast," Tianyan said in a statement to clients on Tuesday.

The fundraising suspension is aimed at safeguarding investors' interest, and "managing the size cautiously has become a key part of our long-term success," said Tianyan, whose AUM has tripled so far this year to 30 billion yuan, according to its website.

A Shanghai-based official of the company confirmed that quant fundraising had been suspended, but declined to say if the decision was a result of pressure from regulators.

Tianyan's decision came days after rival quant fund manager Evolution Asset Management announced it would not launch new quant products this year, and suspended fundraising in some existing funds.

Another hedge fund manager, Starvast, made a similar announcement in late August in a bid to manage its pace of growth.

Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said on Monday the rapidly growing number of "quants" was a challenge to stock exchanges.

In mature markets, such quantitative and high-frequency trading had led to better liquidity, but also fueled herd behaviour, greater volatility and unfairness, he added.

A senior executive of a quant fund manager, who declined to be identified, said regulators have been in constant communication with the industry, and collecting information on Chinese quant funds.

China's quantitative private funds totalled nearly 1 trillion yuan ($154.6 billion) at the end of June, according to Citic Securities. That is almost ten times their size in 2017.

($1 = 6.4627 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story Corrects typos in final paragraph.)

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Rebounds After Two-Day Decline as Investors Assess Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded after a two-day decline as investors assessed a demand outlook clouded by the comeback of Covid-19 in many regions.Futures climbed toward $69 a barrel in New York after falling more than 2% over the past two sessions. While there are pockets of robust demand emerging in some regions including Europe, the fast-spreading delta variant of the virus has resulted in renewed lockdowns in other areas.Oil has also slipped near its 100-day moving average, while the gap over t

  • Ethereum's daily issuance just went negative for the first time, following the network overhaul that burns coins

    Analysts said large amounts of ether were being burned because the NFT boom was pushing up network usage.

  • Unrelenting Supply Squeeze Darkens Germany’s Economic Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Investor confidence in the German economy declined for a fourth month in September after global supply disruptions worsened and infection rates surged, threatening to disrupt Europe’s strong recovery.The ZEW institute’s gauge of expectations fell to 26.5 from 40.4 the previous month, the lowest in 1 1/2 years. The outlook for the euro zone also deteriorated, after the economy grew faste

  • China Is Planning a New Beijing Stock Exchange. What Investors Need to Know.

    Details have emerged about the new bourse, which would be the third on the Chinese mainland after the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges.

  • India's edible oil imports seen at lowest in six years, hit by COVID-19, high prices

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's imports of edible oil could fall to their lowest in six years, contracting for a second straight year because of the coronavirus outbreak and demand squeezed by record prices, a senior industry official said on Wednesday. Lower purchases by the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils could weigh on benchmark Malaysian palm oil, U.S. soyoil and sunflower oil prices. India's consumption, which had grown every year before the coronavirus outbreak hit last year, fell to 21 million tonnes in the marketing year that ended last Oct 31, from 22.5 million a year ago, an official of a trade body said.

  • India to give $3.5 billion in revised clean tech scheme for automakers - sources

    India will give about $3.5 billion in incentives to auto companies over a five-year period under a revised scheme to boost the manufacturing and export of clean technology vehicles, two sources aware of the latest proposal told Reuters. The government's original plan was to give about $8 billion to automakers and part manufacturers to promote mainly gasoline technology, with added benefits for electric vehicles (EVs). The scheme was redrawn to focus on companies that build electric and hydrogen fuel-powered vehicles, Reuters reported on Friday https://reut.rs/3jIuxm5, with the shift just as Tesla Inc is gearing up to enter India https://reut.rs/3hWd2Ok.

  • Chinese Developer Oceanwide Weighs Office Sale for $3 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese real estate firm Oceanwide Holdings Co. is seeking to offload its main office complex in Beijing, according to people familiar with the matter, in a bid to raise cash after a unit defaulted. The company has been in talks to sell the Minsheng Financial Center in the heart of Beijing to China Taiping Insurance Group, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private and may not result in a deal. Oceanwide’s asking price has been a sticking p

  • Stellantis joint venture with China's GAC to close one of two plants

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Stellantis NV's Chinese venture with GAC will close one of its two factories in China by next March, GAC told Reuters, as Stellantis restructures operations in the world's biggest auto market where it has struggled to sell cars. The joint venture, which has capacity to make 328,000 vehicles a year, sold only 12,288 in the first seven months this year, all Jeep-branded sport-utility vehicles. It will transfer production from Guangzhou to Changsha to "increase (the) utilisation rate of plants and lower cost", GAC said in a statement.

  • Abu Dhabi Offers Second Dollar Bond for 2021 Amid Low Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi is returning to international debt markets for the second time this year with a two-part dollar-denominated offering to take advantage of low borrowing costs.The oil-rich capital of the United Arab Emirates is selling debt maturing in 10 years, with an initial price talk of about 90 basis points over Treasuries of similar maturity, according to a person familiar with the matter. It’s also offering 30-year securities with an initial spread of 130 basis points. The bonds m

  • London Metal Floor Trade Volume Plunged 85% on Reopening Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Volumes on the London Metal Exchange’s open-outcry floor dropped 85% from pre-pandemic levels on traders’ first day back in “the Ring,” pointing to an even sharper contraction than some had predicted and reinforcing concerns that it may not stay open for long. The iconic trading floor reopened this week after dealers lobbied the LME not to push ahead with a plan to switch permanently to fully electronic pricing. However, the restart came with a compromise that reduced the floor tr

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Big Tech lifts Nasdaq to record

    The S&P 500 closed lower on Tuesday while the Nasdaq edged up to a record high, as investors balanced worries about the slowing pace of economic recovery with expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain its accommodative monetary policy. Amgen Inc fell 2.1% and Merck & Co lost 1.6% after Morgan Stanley cut its rating on the stocks to "equal-weight" from "overweight."

  • Evergrande’s Second Downgrade in Two Days Raises Fear of Default

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group shares briefly fell below their 2009 initial public offering price after a second credit-rating downgrade in as many days boosted concern the developer will default on its debt.The stock touched HK$3.46 on Wednesday morning in Hong Kong, breaching the HK$3.5 apiece offered on debut, before erasing the decline to trade unchanged at HK$3.57 at 10:41 a.m. Shares of the troubled developer have tumbled about 76% this year, while many of its dollar bonds are hover

  • China's economy gets welcome boost from surprisingly strong Aug exports

    China's exports unexpectedly grew at a faster pace in August thanks to solid global demand, helping take some of the pressure off the world's second-biggest economy as it navigates its way through headwinds from several fronts. Shipments from the world's biggest exporter in August rose 25.6% year-on-year, picking up speed from a 19.3.% gain in July, customs data showed on Tuesday, pointing to some resilience in China's industrial sector. "While near-term headwinds remain, supply constraints in China have eased and we think the global economic recovery will continue to underpin China’s exports later this year and in 2022," said Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at Oxford Economics.

  • Morrison Seeks Auction to Decide Between Fortress, CD&R Bids

    (Bloomberg) -- Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc called for an auction to settle whether Fortress Investment Group or Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquires Britain’s fourth-largest grocer. Morrison said Wednesday that because neither bidder has declared their bid final, it’s in talks to arrange an auction ahead of meetings with shareholders around mid-October. Fortress said it’s still considering its options.Shares of the supermarket operator rose as much as 0.7% to 293.20 pence. They have been tradin

  • Ray Dalio Says China Opportunities Can’t Be Neglected

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says China and Singapore can’t be neglected, pointing to his personal investments and family office philanthropy commitments. Speaking at a Bloomberg Radar event, the founder of Bridgewater Associates -- the world’s biggest hedge fund -- talked about his long history of visiting and working in Asia, as well as his first visit to China in 1984. Dalio’s personal family office expanded to Singapore in 2020. The billionaire’s comments come amid a brewing

  • Mexico's Supreme Court rules that it is unconstitutional to punish abortion

    Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that it is unconstitutional to punish abortion, unanimously annulling several provisions of a law from Coahuila — a state on the Texas border — that had made abortion a criminal act.

  • Investor who returned 4,000% in Q1 2020 explains what people get wrong about risk mitigation

    Hedge fund manager Mark Spitznagel, the founder of $11 billion "Black Swan" hedge fund Universa Investments, says investors have been getting risk mitigation wrong from the start.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Buying These 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 5 Years

    Buying these three beaten-down growth stocks could make you a fortune over the next five years. Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) are nearly 16% below the peak from early this year. There's only one underlying business behind both renewable energy stocks, but a secondary stock offering for BEPC in February caused its share price to fall more than its limited-partnership sibling.