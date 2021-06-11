China's rocket forces have been practicing launching 'carrier killer' missiles in the dark during midnight drills

Ryan Pickrell
·4 min read
Chinese DF-26 intermediate-range ballistic missiles
China has been building up its missile arsenal. Weapons like the DF-26 can strike not only land-based targets but also naval assets, like US aircraft carriers. GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images

  • China has been conducting midnight exercises to practice launching DF-26 missiles.

  • The DF-26, often described as a "carrier killer," can strike land and naval targets.

  • China's arsenal of missiles has led the US military to rethink certain war-fighting strategies.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The Chinese military has been practicing firing missiles in the dark, a more difficult task for troops than a daytime launch, Chinese state media reported this week.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Rocket Force has been practicing carrying out simulated multi-wave ballistic-missile strikes in a series of recent midnight exercises, Global Times reported, citing a China National Radio report.

Col. Jiang Feng, the deputy commander of a missile brigade, told Chinese media that his forces "have been holding night exercises on a regular basis recently, which usually lasted past midnight. They featured the random changes of launch positions and targets, consecutive fire strikes and relocations."

Video footage from the exercises, which reportedly required troops to go through the firing process, relocate, reload, and then fire again, showed Chinese troops training with DF-26 intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

China&#39;s DF-26 ballistic missiles
China revealed its DF-26 missiles at a military parade in Beijing on September 3, 2015. Xinhua/Cha Chunming via Getty Images

The DF-26 is road-mobile, ground-launched multi-role ballistic missile with an estimated range of about 2,500 miles, giving China the ability to strike Guam, a strategically valuable US territory in the Pacific.

The weapon was first revealed at a military parade in 2015 and then fielded the next year.

Because it can reach Guam, it has been referred to as the "Guam Killer" or "Guam Express," but the weapon is also referred to as a "carrier killer" because it has an anti-ship role like the DF-21D.

As the Department of Defense explained in its most recent assessment of China's military power, the DF-26 "is capable of conducting both conventional and nuclear precision strikes against ground targets as well as conventional strikes against naval targets."

Two US Navy aircraft carriers operating in the Indo-Pacific
The US Navy has been conducting dual-carrier operations in the Indo-Pacific region more often. Photo by Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg/U.S. Navy via Getty Images

Last summer, as two US Navy carrier strike groups conducted joint operations in the disputed South China Sea, the state-affiliated Global Times wrote that "China has a wide selection of anti-aircraft carrier weapons like DF-21D and DF-26 'aircraft carrier killer' missiles."

The Chinese outlet wrote that the "South China Sea is fully within the grasp of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), and any US aircraft carrier movement in the region is solely at the pleasure of the PLA."

The US Navy shrugged it off, saying that it is "not intimidated" by China's capabilities.

While China's growing missile arsenal has not deterred the US from operating in the area, it has led the US military to rethink the way it might wage war in the Pacific.

Chinese DF-26 intermediate-range ballistic missiles
Chinese DF-26 intermediate-range ballistic missiles on parade in Beijing. Andy Wong - Pool /Getty Images

Recognizing that the DF-26 and other Chinese weapons have the ability to threaten important US bases and assets, as well as potentially cripple critical power-projection platforms like aircraft carriers, the US has been looking closely at force dispersal and new standoff capabilities.

In August, the Chinese military test-fired two DF-26 ballistic missiles into the South China Sea. Chinese forces also test-fired two DF-21D intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

US Navy Adm. Philip Davidson, then the head of US Indo-Pacific Command, said in March that China is trying to "send an unmistakable message" with this kind of exercise.

China, he said, "is not merely developing advanced weapons systems but is increasingly employing them in training and exercise scenarios to hone PLA warfighting skills and send an unmistakable message to regional and global audiences" about China's capabilities."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • New Chinese stealth fighter spotted as Beijing seeks to challenge power of US Navy

    China will deploy a new stealth fighter on its upcoming aircraft carrier as it seeks to rival the capabilities of the US Navy. A model of the stealth FC-31 Gyrfalcon, which is similar to the US F-35, was spotted positioned on a mock-up of an aircraft carrier at a Chinese test site in Wuhan. The plane has been in development for a decade, with the first prototype flown in 2013, and would increase China's military power at sea. It is likely to be deployed alongside China's increasing military pres

  • White boys who grew up with Black neighbors are more likely to become Democrats, study finds

    White men who had a Black neighbor in 1940 are more likely to be registered with the Democratic Party 70 years later, researchers say.

  • Russia ‘poised to deliver high-powered spy satellite to Iran’

    Russia could soon provide Iran with a high-powered satellite that would allow it to track military targets across the region, it has emerged. The Russian-made Kanopus-V satellite, which has a high-resolution camera, could be delivered to Tehran and launched within a few months, according to the Washington Post. The satellite would allow Iran to monitor its main adversaries in the Middle East, such as Israel and Saudi Arabia, as well as US forces in Iraq, according to officials in the region. “It

  • $350,000 settlement offered in police takedown of wrong man

    Officials of a Georgia city have offered a $350,000 legal settlement to a Black man injured last year when a police officer violently slammed him in the ground, later saying he mistakenly believed the man had an outstanding arrest warrant. The settlement proposal approved Thursday by the Valdosta City Council also would create a citizen review board to help oversee local police and make policy recommendations. Antonio Arnelo Smith, 47, sued Valdosta police and other city officials in U.S. District Court a year ago, saying officers used excessive force and violated his civil rights.

  • Cambodia limits US diplomat's scrutiny of controversial base

    Efforts by Cambodia to assuage U.S. concerns about China's right to use a naval base on the Gulf of Thailand suffered a setback Friday when an American diplomat invited to inspect it was allowed only limited access, according to the U.S. Embassy. The embassy said Defense Attaché Col. Marcus M. Ferrara traveled to the Ream Naval Base in coordination with Cambodian authorities, but was denied full access to the facility, leading him to cut short his visit and ask for it to be rescheduled without any limits to what he could see. Cambodian government spokesman Phay Siphan said Cambodia fulfilled its commitment to allow a visit as requested, and if U.S. officials were not satisfied, they could request another visit as long as it did not involve spying or violating Cambodian sovereignty.

  • The First Two B-21 Bombers Are Nearly Complete—and the Air Force Already Wants More of 'Em

    Still, the planes won't fly until 2022.

  • TikTok removes a graphic video depicting a girl's beheading after users said they were 'traumatized' by the footage

    According to a report from Newsweek, the graphic video began with footage of a person dancing. TikTok said it removed the original clip.

  • Missouri accountant who used Ponzi scheme to fund lavish lifestyle is sentenced

    He used the money from the scheme on a $1 million home, Disney World vacations and expensive cars, motorhomes and motorcycles, prosecutors said.

  • Millions of Californians Face Water Shortage Emergency, Severe Drought Ahead of Wildfire Season

    Fire scientists fear California’s intensifying drought could lead to a hotter, more dangerous wildfire season

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have intense chemistry in new 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' trailer

    See Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly share an intense scene in first "Midnight in the Switchgrass" trailer.

  • Ice shelf protecting Antarctic glacier is breaking up faster

    A critical Antarctic glacier is looking more vulnerable as satellite images show the ice shelf that blocks it from collapsing into the sea is breaking up much faster than before and spawning huge icebergs, a new study says. The Pine Island Glacier's ice shelf loss accelerated in 2017, causing scientists to worry that with climate change the glacier's collapse could happen quicker than the many centuries predicted. The floating ice shelf acts like a cork in a bottle for the fast-melting glacier and prevents its much larger ice mass from flowing into the ocean.

  • Iran sends warships to Atlantic amid Venezuela concerns

    An Iranian destroyer and support vessel are now sailing in the Atlantic Ocean in a rare mission far from the Islamic Republic, Iran's state TV reported on Thursday, without offering the vessels’ final destination. The trip by the new domestically built destroyer Sahand and the intelligence-gathering vessel Makran comes amid U.S. media reports, citing anonymous American officials, saying the ships were bound for Venezuela. The vessels departed last month from Iran’s southern port of Bandar Abbas, said Adm. Habibollah Sayyari, Iran's deputy army chief.

  • This 5-foot venomous critter lurks as national park warns tourists about snake season

    “Some places have the classic four seasons. We have snake season.”

  • G7 leaders pose for "family photo" as summit kicks off in seaside village in England

    The three-day G7 summit in the seaside village of Carbis Bay, England, kicked off on Friday, with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcoming his counterparts from the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the European Union.Driving the news: The leaders of the world's wealthiest democracies, as well as the presidents of the European Union, announced a pledge to provide the world with 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Meager Rewards for Workers, Exceptionally Rich Pay for CEOs

    Even in a gilded age for executive pay, 2020 was a blowout year. A comprehensive survey of the 200 highest-paid chief executives at public companies conducted for The New York Times by Equilar, an executive compensation consulting firm, revealed some of the biggest pay packages on record, and showed that the gap between CEOs and everybody else widened during the pandemic. Alexander Karp, the chief executive of Palantir, a data mining company that gets over half its revenue from government contra

  • Schiff calls for inquiry after report that Trump DOJ targeted Democrats in Congress

    The New York Times reported that former Attorney General Jeff Sessions sought lawmakers' data as part of leak investigations.

  • Gulf of Mexico could see first tropical disturbance of 2021 hurricane season next week

    The next named storm would be Bill. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Bitcoin at $200K by Year’s End? Some Crypto Options Traders Make That Bet

    The long-term bullish bet is akin to buying a lottery ticket.

  • With eye on U.S. Open, unfocused Brooks Koepka misses cut in Palmetto Championship at Congaree

    Brooks Koepka won't play the weekend at Congaree, but doesn't see any reason to panic with the U.S. Open on the horizon.

  • The Secrets and Lies of the Vietnam War, Exposed in One Epic Document

    Brandishing a captured Chinese machine gun, Secretary of Defense Robert S. McNamara appeared at a televised news conference in the spring of 1965. The United States had just sent its first combat troops to South Vietnam, and the new push, he boasted, was further wearing down the beleaguered Viet Cong. “In the past 4 1/2 years, the Viet Cong, the Communists, have lost 89,000 men,” he said. “You can see the heavy drain.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times That was a lie. Fr