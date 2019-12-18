Is China's Second Aircraft Carrier A Floating Paper Tiger?

The Chinese navy on Dec. 17, 2019 commissioned into service its second aircraft carrier, Shandong. China’s leader Xi Jinping presided over the commissioning ceremony at a naval base in Sanya, on the southern island of Hainan, the ship’s home port.

With Shandong in service, the Chinese fleet now ties the Royal Navy as the second-biggest operator of carriers capable of operating fixed-wing aircraft. The U.S. Navy, the number-one carrier power, possesses 20 ships capable of launching and recovering airplanes.

But Shandong is far from a perfect ship. Her layout limits her military potential and also puts a cap on the power-projection capabilities of the Chinese fleet. That’s because Shandong merely is a slightly more capacious copy of China’s first carrier Liaoning, a refurbished Ukrainian hull from the 1980s.

Liaoning and Shandong don’t have catapults like the U.S. Navy’s 10 nuclear-powered supercarriers do. Nor does the Chinese fleet operate vertical-landing jump jets like the U.S. fleet does. The Harrier and F-35B jump jets allow the Americans to deploy their 10 big-deck amphibious ships as light carriers.

Instead, the thousand-feet-long Liaoning and Shandong launch their J-15 fighters via a bow-mounted ramp.

The J-15 is a clone of Russia's Su-33 naval fighter. Outwardly, the fighter has a lot in common with U.S., French and British carrier planes. "The J-15 has folding wings, strengthened landing gear, a tailhook under a shortened tail stinger, two-piece slotted flaps, canards and a retractable inflight-refueling probe on the left side of the nose."

Liaoning’s ski-jump configuration “restricts aircraft takeoff weight, limiting maximum ordnance loads and overall combat power," the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency noted in a January 2019 report on Beijing's military capabilities.

The ramp layout probably limits aircraft to a maximum launch weight of 30 tons, a former Chinese navy source revealed. At that weight, a J-15 carrier fighter cannot carry a full load of fuel and weapons, limiting it to brief missions over short distances.

