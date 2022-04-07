China's security deal with Solomons raises alarm in Pacific

NICK PERRY and DAVID RISING
·7 min read

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A security alliance between China and the Solomon Islands has sent shudders throughout the South Pacific, with many worried it could set off a large-scale military buildup or that Western animosity to the deal could play into China’s hands.

What remains most unclear is the extent of China’s ambitions.

A Chinese military presence in the Solomons would put it not only on the doorstep of Australia and New Zealand but also in close proximity to Guam, with its massive U.S. military bases.

China so far operates just one acknowledged foreign military base, in the impoverished but strategically important Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti. Many believe that China’s People’s Liberation Army is busy establishing an overseas military network, even if they don’t use the term “base.”

The Solomon Islands government says a draft of its agreement with China was initialed last week and will be “cleaned up” and signed soon.

The draft, which was leaked online, says that Chinese warships could stop in the Solomons for “logistical replenishment” and that China could send police, military personnel and other armed forces to the Solomons “to assist in maintaining social order."

The draft agreement specifies China must approve what information is disclosed about joint security arrangements, including at media briefings.

The Solomon Islands, home to about 700,000 people, switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019 — a move rejected by the most populous province and a contributing factor to riots last November.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken responded in February by saying that Washington would reopen its embassy in the capital, Honiara, which has been closed since 1993, to increase its influence in the Solomons before China becomes “strongly embedded."

Both China and the Solomons have strongly denied the new pact will lead to the establishment of a Chinese military base. The Solomon Islands government said the pact is necessary because of its limited ability to deal with violent uprisings like the one in November.

“The country has been ruined by recurring internal violence for years," the government said this week.

But Australia, New Zealand and the U.S. have all expressed alarm about the deal, with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern describing it as “gravely concerning.”

David Panuelo, the president of nearby Micronesia, which has close ties to the U.S., wrote an impassioned letter to Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare asking him to rethink the agreement.

He noted that both Micronesia and the Solomon Islands were battlegrounds during World War II, caught up in the clash of great powers.

“I am confident that neither of us wishes to see a conflict of that scope or scale ever again, and most particularly in our own backyards," Panuelo wrote.

But the Solomon Islands police minister mocked Panuelo's concerns on social media, saying he should be more worried about his own atoll being swallowed by the ocean due to climate change.

Sogavare has likewise dismissed foreign criticism of the security agreement as insulting, while labeling those who leaked the draft as “lunatics.”

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the agreement aims to maintain the safety of people’s lives and property, and “does not have any military overtones,” saying media speculation on the potential development of a base was groundless.

Euan Graham, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies based in Singapore, said China has been pursuing such a port facility for some five years as it aims to expand its naval presence in the South Pacific as part of Beijing's long-game of seeking to become the dominant regional power.

“If they want to break out into the Pacific, at some point they will need the logistics capability to support that presence,” Graham said. “We're not talking about war plans here; this is really about extending their presence and influence.”

Unlike the base built in Djibouti, where China has commercial interests in the region to protect, Graham said any operation in the Solomon Islands would likely be less substantial.

“It’s quite a subtle and interesting geopolitical game that’s emerged in the South Pacific,” he added. “And I think the Chinese have been very successful, if you like, in outflanking the United States and Australia in an influence competition, not a military competition."

China's base in Djibouti was opened in 2017. China doesn't call it a base, but rather a support facility for its naval operations fending off piracy in the Gulf of Aden and for its African peacekeeping operations. It boasts a 400-meter (1,300-foot) runway and a pier big enough to dock either of China’s two operating aircraft carriers.

The base, with 2,000 personnel, allows China to position supplies, troops and equipment in a strategically crucial region, while also keeping an eye on U.S. forces that are stationed nearby.

Chief among other potential base candidates is Cambodia, whose authoritarian leader Hun Sen has long been a trusted Chinese ally and which reportedly signed a secret 2019 agreement permitting the establishment of a Chinese base.

China is dredging the harbor at Ream Naval Base to allow ships larger than any Cambodia possesses to dock, and is building new infrastructure to replace a U.S.-built naval tactical headquarters. A Chinese base in Cambodia would establish a chokepoint in the Gulf of Thailand close to the crucial Malacca Strait.

China has also funded projects at Gwadar in Pakistan, another close ally, and in Sri Lanka, where Chinese infrastructure lending has forced the government to hand over control of the southern port of Hambantota.

Especially intriguing has been an alleged Chinese push to establish a base in the West African nation of Equatorial Guinea. That would give China a presence on the Atlantic opposite the east coast of the continental United States as well as in an important African oil-producing region.

“China has seized opportunities to expand its influence at a time when the U.S. and other countries have not been as engaged economically in the Pacific islands,” said Elizabeth Wishnick, an expert on Chinese foreign policy at Montclair State University in New Jersey.

About 80 years ago in the Solomon Islands, the U.S. military began its famous “island hopping” campaign of World War II to take back Pacific islands from Imperial Japanese forces one-by-one. It successfully won back the main island of Guadalcanal in February 1943 after some six months of fierce fighting.

Today, the Solomon Islands would give China the potential ability to interfere with U.S. naval operations in the region that could be crucial in the event of a conflict over Taiwan or in the South and East China seas.

Lt. Gen. Greg Bilton, Australia’s chief of joint operations, said that if Chinese naval ships were able to operate from the Solomon Islands it would “change the calculus.”

“They’re in much closer proximity to the Australian mainland, obviously, and that would change the way that we would undertake day-to-day operations, particularly in the air and at sea,” he told reporters.

But Jonathan Pryke, the director of the Pacific Islands Program at the Lowy Institute, an Australian think tank, said he thinks that leaders have overreacted to the agreement, perhaps in Australia's case because there is an election looming.

“It's clearly getting everyone very animated in the West and very alarmed,” Pryke said. “But I don't think it markedly changes things on the ground.”

He said the pact could be seen as the first step toward China establishing a base, but there would need to be many more steps taken before that could happen.

“I think the alarmism has strengthened China's hand by pushing the Solomon Islands into a corner,” Pryke said. “And they've reacted the way I imagine many countries would react from getting this outside pressure — by pushing back, and digging their heels in.”

___

Rising reported from Bangkok.

Recommended Stories

  • China's foreign minister speaks with Ukrainian counterpart

    China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, in a phone call on Monday, with Beijing again calling on talks to end the conflict in Ukraine. The call, which Beijing said was made at Ukraine's request, was the first reported high-level conversation between the countries since March 1, when Kuleba asked Beijing to use its ties with Moscow to stop Russia's invasion, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said at the time.

  • Man charged in organized retail theft of alcohol from downtown Seattle Target

    A man has been charged for stealing more than $2,300 worth of alcohol from the downtown Seattle Target over 28 days, according to charging documents from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

  • Russian draft law paves way for fast retaliation against foreign media

    News organisations from countries that "discriminate" against Russian media could have their Russian operations promptly shut down under a draft law proposed by a new Russian parliamentary commission on Tuesday. The move - which the commission's head said was a response to Western restrictions on pro-Kremlin media such as the Sputnik news agency and RT television channel - adds to the challenges facing foreign media, already under scrutiny over their coverage of Russia's war in Ukraine. "We believe that unfriendly actions of foreign states against our media, whether it be a ban or restriction on the distribution of their products, should receive a quick and symmetrical response," said Vasily Piskarev, Chairman of the Commission to Investigate Foreign State Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs.

  • Mariupol's mayor says more than 5,000 civilians have been killed in besieged Ukrainian city

    More than 5,000 civilians have been killed in Mariupol, Ukraine, after Russian troops took control of the city, local authorities claimed on Wednesday.

  • China minted 62 billionaires last year, more than any other country

    Despite Beijing's sweeping tech crackdown, the tech sector produced almost a third of China's new billionaires in 2021.

  • Parents of U.S. ex-Marine jailed in Russia worried 'something terrible' happened to him

    The parents of Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine jailed in Russia, said on Wednesday they were worried "something terrible" has happened to him and have not received any updates on his "rapidly declining health" in the past five days. Joe and Paula Reed, who met last week with U.S. President Joe Biden, said in a statement that a prisoner trade seemed to be the only way to bring Reed home in the short term. Tensions between Washington and Moscow are high in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine launched in February.

  • Russia is promoting 'outlandish and ridiculous' propaganda about the killings in Bucha, fact-checkers say

    Videos showing suspected Russian war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha flooded social media. Russian officials attempted to discredit the footage.

  • Megan Thee Stallion Shares Fresh Faced Selfie as She Vows to Not 'Wear Makeup Until Coachella'

    Megan Thee Stallion is set to take the stage at the highly anticipated music festival this month

  • U.S. says China could face sanctions if it supports Russia's war in Ukraine

    Sanctions imposed on Russia over its war in Ukraine should give China a "good understanding" of the consequences it could face if it provides material support to Moscow, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday. Sherman said the "range of sanctions" and export controls coordinated among U.S. allies and partners against Russian President Vladimir Putin, the country's economy, and oligarchs, should serve as an example for China's leader Xi Jinping.

  • In Bucha, Ukraine, burned, piled bodies among latest horrors

    BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — One blackened body had arms raised in supplication, the face contorted in a horrible scream. The skull of another had a bullet hole in the left temple. The small blackened foot of a child could be seen in the tangle of charred bodies piled together in Bucha, the town outside of…

  • NATO chief says Putin still wants to control all of Ukraine, despite repositioning forces to the eastern Donbas region

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Putin wants to "rewrite the international order" through Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

  • NATO unveils tech accelerator footprint, with plans for over 60 sites

    The technology accelerator will be a new NATO body, tasked to bring innovative civilian and military organizations closer together to develop cutting-edge solutions in the realms of emerging and disruptive technologies.

  • NATO says Russia regrouping to try to take Ukraine's Donbas

    Russia is likely to launch a new offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region in the next few weeks, NATO Secretary-General Jensen Stolen said on Tuesday, adding that allies had time to help prepare the Ukrainian military. Speaking a day before NATO foreign ministers gather in Brussels to discuss more financial, military and humanitarian support for Ukraine, Stoltenberg said Russia was planning a "very concentrated" offensive.

  • William And Kate Are Moving To Windsor ASAP As Royals Fear The Queen Is Too Close To Andrew

    Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving to Windsor ASAP in part to keep Prince Andrew from spending too much time with Prince Andrew.

  • Russia can no longer pay its debts with dollars held in U.S. banks

    Russia can no longer pay its debts with dollars held in U.S. banks

  • Fed officials to take cleaver to balance sheet; 'many' back big rate hikes

    (Reuters) -Federal Reserve officials in March "generally agreed" to cut up to $95 billion a month from the central bank's asset holdings as another tool in the fight against surging inflation, even as the war in Ukraine tempered the first U.S. interest rate increase. Minutes of the Fed's March 15-16 meeting showed deepening concern among policymakers that inflation had broadened through the economy, which convinced them to not only raise the target policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point from its near-zero level but also to "expeditiously" push it to a "neutral posture," estimated to be around 2.4%. But they also moved forward with plans to pull out of key financial markets that have been benefiting from massive Fed support since March of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic prompted the central bank to buy trillions of dollars in Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

  • Zelenskyy says Russia is 'no different' than ISIS as he bashes the UN for allowing Moscow to 'go unpunished' and retain 'privileges'

    "Where is the peace that the UN was created to guarantee?" Zelenskyy asked in an impassioned speech calling for immediate reform to the UN.

  • Russia braces for first debt default since Bolshevik Revolution

    The Russian government has been accused of effectively defaulting on its foreign debts for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution after being forced to use roubles to make payments to creditors.

  • Global Energy Upheaval Threatens Years of Natural Gas Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- The natural gas market’s delicate balance is crumbling, putting the global economy under further strain as nations struggle to secure enough fuel.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a MonthU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsWar, the energ

  • U.S. and allies hit Russia with new sanctions that include Vladimir Putin's daughters

    The U.S., United Kingdom and European Union hit Russia with a new round of sanctions Wednesday. Included are measures targeting Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang breaks down the new sanctions. Then Jonathan Schanzer, senior vice president for research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, joins CBS News' Elaine Quijano to discuss the impact so far.