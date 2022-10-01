China's Sept new home prices fall for third straight month - private survey

Men work at a construction site of apartment buildings in Beijing
·2 min read

BEIJING(Reuters) - New home prices in China fell for the third straight month in September as a mortgage boycott across the country and a slowing economy discouraged potential home buyers, a private survey showed on Saturday.

China's property market crisis worsened this summer, with official data showing home prices, sales and investment all falling in August, adding pressure on the world's second-largest economy, which barely grew in the second quarter.

Prices in 100 cities fell 0.02% in September from a month earlier, after declines of 0.01% in July and August, respectively, according to a survey by China Index Academy (CIA), one of the country's largest independent real estate research firms.

Among the 100 cities, 56 cities posted a fall in monthly prices, compared with 69 in August, the survey showed.

Official new home prices for September will be released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Oct. 19.

The chill in the sector deepened after a number of overleveraged leading developers defaulted on bonds and failed to complete projects or even start new ones, prompting many homebuyers to stop repaying mortgages and keeping a lid on demand for new homes.

Sporadic COVID-19 lockdowns have also dampened consumer confidence, while job losses and weak economic growth have made many more careful about their spending.

To prop up the distressed sector, many small cities have taken steps this year such as reducing down-payments, cutting mortgage interest rates, and offering better terms for households with more than one child.

Local governments will now be able to relax the floor on mortgage rates for first-time home buyers in some cities in phases, the central bank said on Thursday.

In the fourth quarter, local governments can be expected to further implement measures to shore up their respective markets while continuing to guard against speculative purchases, said Cao Jingjing, a CIA analyst.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • Swiss franc not highly valued - SNB's Jordan

    The Swiss franc is not highly valued despite its nominal rise, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan told a Swiss newspaper, adding the central bank intended to be deliberately vague about how it sees the safe-haven currency. His comments come as the SNB focuses on using franc strength to fight inflation after years of currency intervention and negative interest rates to keep a lid on the franc for fear it would cripple the export-dependent economy.

  • Homes in Canada Have Never Been So Unaffordable, RBC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s never been harder for Canadians to buy a home, as soaring mortgage costs have more than offset the benefits of lower prices, according to Royal Bank of Canada.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneVolatility Grips Stocks as Fed Remains Hawkish: Markets WrapThe UK’s Crisis of Confidence Was Y

  • Marlboro maker Altria opts to end non-compete deal with Juul

    Altria is looking to permanently terminate its non-competition obligations to Juul, give up certain rights including its board designation rights and reduce its voting power, according to a regulatory filing on Friday. In July, Altria slashed the value of its stake in Juul to $450 million, down from the original value of $12.8 billion, allowing itself the option to be released from the non-compete clause and invest in or engage with any other e-vapor business. However, it did not seek to be released from the obligations at the time, and said it saw value in its investment rights in Juul.

  • Angels' Ohtani has no-hitter broken up in 8th vs Athletics

    Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani took a no-hitter into the eighth inning Thursday night against the Oakland Athletics before Conner Capel singled with two outs to break it up. Capel hit a sharp grounder that deflected off sliding shortstop Livan Soto's glove and into left-center field. Dermis Garcia followed with a clean single to left before Ohtani retired Shea Langeliers on a grounder to third to end the inning.

  • Australia's Optus says 'deeply sorry' for cyberattack

    Australia's second-largest telcoms firm Optus, owned by Singapore Telecommunications, on Saturday ran a full-page apology in major newspapers for a "devastating" cyberattack 10 days ago and pointed affected customers to a new help site. "We're deeply sorry that a cyberattack has happened on our watch," the company said in the notice. "We will be in touch with customers who have had their passport document number exposed," Optus said on its web site.

  • How higher interest rates make it more expensive to buy a home

    As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to fight inflation, the housing market has been feeling the effects of this monetary policy more intensely than

  • Dorsey Tried to Add Musk to Twitter’s Board Well Before Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk onto the social network’s board of directors long before the current drama around whether Musk will buy the company. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsP

  • Google appears to have disabled Google Translate in parts of China

    Google appears to have disabled access to Google Translate in parts of China, redirecting visitors to the Hong Kong domain -- which isn't accessible from the mainland. According to users on Reddit and site archives viewed by TechCrunch, Google swapped the Google Translate interface at translate.google.cn with a generic Google Search page at some point within the last 24 hours. Google hasn't responded to a request for comment; we'll update this piece if we hear back.

  • Russia seen holding rates at 7.5% until year-end as inflation remains elevated: Reuters poll

    Russia's rate-cutting cycle is over for now, a Reuters poll suggested on Friday, with analysts expecting the central bank to keep its key rate unchanged at 7.5% until the end of 2022, with high inflation and sanctions hampering Russia's economic recovery. Russia's economic landscape changed drastically after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, triggering sweeping Western restrictions on its energy and financial sectors, including a partial freeze of Russian reserves, and leading scores of companies to exit the market. The average forecast among 13 analysts polled in late September suggested the Russian economy was on track to shrink by 3.2% this year.

  • North Korea Fires Two More Missiles, Adding to Barrage

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles Saturday, adding to one of its biggest weekly barrages at a time global attention has been diverted to Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsPutin Says Annexati

  • 'My mortgage offer went from 4.5% to 10.5%': First-time buyer met with gasps by Question Time audience

    "My mortgage offer went from 4.5 per cent to 10.5 percent," a first-time buyer has told an incredulous BBC Question Time audience.

  • China Shares Plunge to Lowest Valuation on Record in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Grim milestones keep piling up for Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapAs September draws to an end, the Hang Seng China Enterprises

  • Russia to annex more of Ukraine on Friday at the Kremlin

    Russia planned to annex more of Ukraine on Friday in an escalation of the seven-month war that was expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support. The annexation — and planned celebratory concerts and rallies in Moscow and the occupied territories — would come just days after voters supposedly approved Moscow-managed “referendums” that Ukrainian and Western officials have denounced as illegal, forced and rigged. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday that four regions of Ukraine — Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — would be folded into Russia during a Kremlin ceremony attended by President Vladimir Putin, who is expected to give a major speech.

  • More than half of Russians feel anxious or angry about mobilisation, poll indicates

    More than half of Russians felt fearful or anxious after hearing that the Kremlin was drafting hundreds of thousands of soldiers to fight in Ukraine, according to a poll released by the independent Levada Centre on Thursday. In the poll, conducted from Sept. 22-28, 47% of respondents said they had felt anxiety, fear or dread following President Vladimir Putin's announcement on Sept. 21. Another 13% said they had felt anger, while 23% said they had felt pride in Russia.

  • United Airlines will suspend service at New York's JFK airport

    On Friday, United Airlines said it will suspend service to New York's JFK International Airport in late October. United has been flying only twice daily to San Francisco and Los Angeles from JFK, after resuming service in 2021.

  • Missed opportunity? House GOP says McConnell lost leverage over Biden by backing government funding bill

    House Republicans are accusing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of giving up leverage to dictate policy terms to President Biden by supporting the government funding bill.

  • Pakistan launches anti-harassment hotline for trans people

    Pakistan on Friday launched a hotline for transgender people in an effort to protect them from discrimination and harassment, a senior government official said. Trans people in Pakistan are considered outcasts by many, especially in conservative areas in the country, where they are often sexually abused, assaulted and even murdered. Salman Sufi, an adviser to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, said in a tweet that the much-awaited hotline for the protection of trans people from discrimination and harassment had been set up and was live.

  • The Strong Dollar Could Ruin Earnings Season for These Companies

    The U.S. Dollar Index is up by just over 18% since the start of the year. Some companies are more at risk than others.

  • DOJ Seeks Expedited Appeal In Trump's Mar-A-Lago Documents Case

    Department of Justice officials argued in a motion filed Friday that the appointment of the special master is still hindering its investigation.

  • U.S., China set for FIBA Women’s World Cup gold-medal game

    The U.S. women's basketball team plays China in the FIBA Women's World Cup gold-medal game, seeking a fourth consecutive title.