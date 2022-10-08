China's services activity falls for first time since May - Caixin PMI

·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's services activity in September contracted for the first time in four months, as COVID-19 restrictions dented already fragile demand and dimmed business confidence, a private-sector business survey showed on Saturday.

The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.3 from 55.0 in August as COVID containment measures disrupted supply and demand and restricted national travel.

An official survey published last week also showed services activity slowing, although its reading remained slightly above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

China's economy showed signs of improvement in August with faster-than-expected growth in factory output and retail sales, but is being held back by protracted COVID curbs and a worsening property slump.

"The current pandemic situation is still severe and complex, and the negative impact of COVID controls on the economy is still pronounced," said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group.

"Policy implementation should focus on promoting employment, granting subsidies, as well as boosting demand and market confidence by sending policy signals," said Wang.

The Caixin survey showed services companies are grappling with sluggish demand, shrinking production and rising costs, although foreign orders are recovering.

The new business sub-index registered the first drop in four months in September, of which new export business expanded for the first time since December 2021.

Input prices have risen every month since June 2020, the sub-index showed, mainly driven by higher raw material and labour costs.

That led services firms to reduce their payrolls at a sharper rate, with a sub-index for employment at 48.5, in contraction territory for the ninth straight months and down from 48.9 in August.

With few signs COVID containment measures will ease in the near terms, the market was much less optimistic.

Many Chinese cities advised residents to avoid unnecessary trips for the public holidays, adding to COVID policies that have kept tens of millions of people under lockdown and exacting a growing economic toll.

Beijing is ramping up efforts to support the economy with a relending facility worth 200 billion yuan ($28.12 billion) on equipment upgrade and relaxation of mortgage rate floors.

Caixin's September composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, fell to 48.5 from 53.0 the previous month. Factory activity shrank more sharply in September, pointing to a faltering recovery.

The Caixin PMI is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questions sent to purchasing managers in China.

($1 = 7.1135 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Moves -1.56%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Ross Stores (ROST) closed at $86.86, marking a -1.56% move from the previous day.

  • W. R. Berkley (WRB) Expands Its Product Recall Business

    W. R. Berkley's (WRB) Berkley Global Product Recall is set to change its name to Berkley Product Protection and will also expand its offerings.

  • Rivian recalls 13,000 vehicles due to possible loose fastener

    California-based Rivian is recalling about 13,000 vehicles after it discovered that a fastener connecting the front upper control arm and steering knuckle may not have been "sufficiently torqued" in some vehicles, a company spokesperson said in a statement. Electric vehicle maker has so far produced a total of 14,317 vehicles this year. Rivian notified the affected customers about the recall after it became aware of seven reports potentially related to the structural issue of torqued fastener, the company said.

  • Nissan presses partner Renault to sell down stake -WSJ

    French car firm Renault owns about 43% of Nissan, while the Japanese firm owns 15% of its top shareholder, but without voting rights. In June, Nissan revealed for the first time some details of its alliance pact with top shareholder Renault that keep the latter from unilaterally increasing its stake beyond 44.4%. Their talks cover the question of whether Nissan will join Renault's new unit being set up to its house electric vehicle (EV) assets in exchange for its French ally winding down the Nissan stake, the paper said.

  • PVC Prices Are Falling. Why Warren Buffett Should Be Worried.

    Occidental Petroleum is having a big year, reaping big profits from oil, gas, and chemicals. But as the housing market falls, PVC for plumbing pipes, does too. And that’s a negative for Oxy and its big shareholder, Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Oil jumps 4% to 5-week high lifted by OPEC+ output cut

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped about 4% to a five-week high on Friday, lifted again by an OPEC+ decision this week to make its largest supply cut since 2020 despite concern about a possible recession and rising interest rates. Oil rallied for the fifth day in a row even as the dollar moved higher after data showing the U.S. economy was creating jobs at a strong pace gave the Federal Reserve a reason to continue hefty interest rate hikes. Brent futures rose $3.50, or 3.7%, to settle at $97.92 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $4.19, or 4.7%, to end at $92.64.

  • Inventing Anna ’s Anna Delvey Is Officially Released From Prison

    Inventing Anna’s Anna Delvey has been released from prison after being detained for more than a year. She’ll continue to face deportation proceedings after overstaying her visa.

  • Jobs report 'thinned ranks of any FOMC doves left': Economists react to Sept. data

    A flurry of Wall Street reactions hit our inboxes after the Labor Department released its September jobs report on Friday. Yahoo Finance rounded up some of what we got.

  • China Services Activity Drops as Covid Lockdowns Curb Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s services activity contracted in September for the first time in four months as Covid lockdowns in major cities such as Chengdu dampened consumer spending.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Biden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsStock Traders Hit Sell Button on Hawkish Fed Bets: Markets WrapKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarFacebook Is Warning 1 Million Users About Stolen Usern

  • Pill marketed for male sexual enhancement recalled: Potentially dangerous tadalafil detected

    Wonder Pill quietly contained a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction, which could be deadly for some unknowing consumers, the FDA said.

  • Conscripted Russians already being used as cannon fodder in Ukraines south

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 6 OCTOBER 2022, 13:08 Russians who were mobilised after 21 September, after the so-called partial mobilisation was announced in Russia, are now being used as cannon fodder in the south of Ukraine.

  • Treasury Yields Rise as Employment Data Keep Fed Hikes in Play

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields rose to new weekly highs after resilient US job creation and wage gains during September were seen as keeping the Federal Reserve on a tighter policy track.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Biden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsStock Traders Hit Sell Button on Hawkish Fed Bets: Markets WrapKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarFacebook Is Warning 1 Million Users About St

  • After losing 46% in the past year, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

    If you want to know who really controls Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Rich Bisaccia on Dallin Leavitt: ‘He’s the Energizer Bunny, the Tasmanian Devil’

    Dallin Leavitt brings the juice and the crazy for the Packers special teams. "I think the first game, the official came over and said, 'What is the matter with No. 6?"

  • Why the stock market may skip the usual midterm election rally

    Don't get your hopes up on a sustained stock market rally, says this Wall Street veteran.

  • Taylor Swift Unveils Complete 13-Song 'Midnights' Tracklist and Confirms Lana Del Rey Collaboration

    Featuring a track called "Snow on the Beach" with Lana Del Rey, Midnights arrives on Oct. 21 and will be Swift's first album of new material since 2020's Evermore

  • This week in Bidenomics: Fewer jobs, please!

    Job growth remains solid, yet in today's fun-house economy, that's bad news. Here's why.

  • Morgan Stanley-Led Banks Face $500 Million Loss on Twitter Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- When banks led by Morgan Stanley agreed in April to help finance Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter Inc., they were eager to aid an important client, the richest person in the world. Now neither Musk nor the banks have an obvious way to wriggle out of it.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Biden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsStock Traders Hit Sell Button on Hawkish Fed Bets: Markets WrapKremlin Lets State Media Tell So

  • Ukraine Latest: IMF Will Provide $1.3 Billion for Payment Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund’s executive board approved $1.3 billion to help Ukraine with its financing. European Union leaders edged closer to a Russian gas-price cap as a further measure to punish President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine, as Kremlin forces intensified strikes on the southern city of Zaporizhzhia. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Biden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsStock Traders H

  • How to Watch ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’: Is the Shawn Mendes Movie Streaming?

    The beloved book series is now a flashy musical