China's Shanghai asks travelers from 8 more countries to undertake 14 day quarantines

SHANGHAI, March 19 (Reuters) - China's Shanghai on Thursday added eight more countries to its list of places from which travellers entering the city will be required to undertake 14 day quarantines, it said on its official WeChat account.

The latest additions, which come into effect on Friday, take the list of affected countries to 24. The latest additions are Australia, Malaysia, Greece, the Czech Republic, Finland, Qatar, Canada and Saudi Arabia, it said.

Travellers who had been in those 24 countries in the last 14 days before visiting Shanghai will also be subject to the quarantine requirement, it said. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Colin Qian)