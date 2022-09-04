China's Shenzhen to adopt tiered COVID measures on Monday

COVID-19 outbreak in Shenzhen
·1 min read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's southern tech hub of Shenzhen, which went into a weekend lockdown on Saturday for mass COVID-19 testing, said it will adopt tiered anti-virus restriction measures starting on Monday.

The city also announced a new round of COVID-19 testing, vowing to "marshal all available resources, mobilise all forces, and take all possible measures" to stamp out the pandemic, after Shenzhen reported 89 new locally transmitted COVID infections for Sept 3, compared with 87 a day earlier.

"Currently, the city's COVID situation is severe and complex. The number of new infections remains relatively high and community transmission risk still exists," Lin Hancheng, a Shenzhen public health official, told a news conference late on Sunday.

Based on the results of the weekend testing, Shenzhen will classify its areas into three categories, reflecting low, medium, and high risk of infection, Lin said.

In areas deemed low risk, the city will remove restrictions that confined much of its population to residential compounds over the weekend, though lockdowns will remain in place in 'high' and 'medium' risk neighbourhoods.

In areas where infections were found, temporary restrictions would be prolonged for three days.

Major districts of Futian, Nanshan and Longhua said that entertainment centres like cinemas and KTVS would remain closed, and restaurants would allow dining in at half capacity.

The Nanyuan neighbourhood of the Futian District will continue to be treated as a medium-risk area due to the relatively high number of positive cases detected, Lin said.

(Reporting by Shanghai and Beijing newsroom; Editing by David Goodman and Jan Harvey)

Recommended Stories

  • You're not imagining it: Kids today really are smarter than we were. Test scores prove it.

    Trends in U.S. education are better than recognized. Gaps between white students and students of color have closed, as has the socioeconomic one.

  • Israel Makes Final Push to Shape Restored Iran Nuclear Deal

    Israeli officials are scrambling to influence the Biden administration as the U.S. attempts to revive the Iran nuclear deal, pushing for hardened positions and no concessions to Tehran as negotiations enter a critical phase.

  • The great Serena Williams inspired generations of athletes in Kansas City and beyond

    “She helped me understand that you can be aggressive in a positive way,” said Angelea Johnson, a sophomore on the Lee’s Summit High School tennis team. | Editorial

  • Shenzhen districts locked down as China battles COVID outbreaks

    Most residents of the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen went into a weekend lockdown on Saturday as mass COVID-19 testing kicked off in much of the city of 18 million people. The lockdown, and the suspension of bus and subway services, came into effect two days after city authorities said rumours about a lockdown were based on a "misinterpretation" of the latest COVID-19 prevention and control measures. Residents in six districts that account for the majority of the city's population will be tested twice over the weekend, helping to "minimise the impact on people's working life," the city government said in a statement published on Saturday on its official WeChat account.

  • Pakistan floods: 'We spent the whole night running from the flood'

    People are sheltering on the edge of rising water in Pakistan's Sindh province, fearing further devastation.

  • Roth IRA vs. 401(k): What’s the Difference?

    A Roth IRA and 401(k) are both great tax-saving vehicles for retirement dollars, but check out the differences before you pick one over the other.

  • Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir, 97, discharged from hospital after COVID treatment

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was discharged from hospital on Sunday after being admitted for COVID-19, his office said in a statement. Mahathir, admitted to the National Heart Institute on Wednesday after testing positive for the coronavirus, will remain quarantined at home until Tuesday, the statement said. He has received at least three doses of COVID vaccine, the last known shot in November 2021, according to earlier comments from him and government officials.

  • Biden Loves Labor Unions But Blue-Collar Workers Don’t Love Him Back

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden vowed his administration would be the most pro-union in US history. But in a labor stronghold that has become a symbol for blue-collar defections from the Democratic Party, workers say they don’t feel the wind at their backs from the White House.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesUK Slips Behind India to Become World’s Sixth Biggest EconomyCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Europe’s Ener

  • CanSino's inhaled COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's CanSino Biologics Inc said on Sunday that its recently developed COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by the country's drug regulator for emergency use as a booster, potentially benefiting its business. The inhaled version of Cansino's adenovirus-vectored COVID-19 vaccine has obtained the green light from the National Medical Products Administration, the company said in a filing on Sunday. "The approval will have a positive impact on the company's performance if the vaccine is subsequently purchased and used by relevant government agencies," CanSino said.

  • Election deniers campaign for key roles as midterms approach

    CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann reports on election deniers' ascendancy in six key battleground states, where research shows that 53 of 88 Republican candidates in this November's races for offices that help certify elections are election deniers.

  • Pain, Fear, Stigma: What People Who Survived Monkeypox Want You to Know

    NEW YORK — It began as an odd-looking pimple, or perhaps as a weird rash, or maybe as a sudden wave of fatigue in the middle of a hot summer day. The doctor was stumped, or said it was not a big deal, or — just maybe — identified it right away: monkeypox. New York City has been the epicenter of an outbreak of an old disease that has created new havoc. More than 18,000 cases have been identified across the United States, as of the end of August, and nearly 3,000 of them have been found in the cit

  • 'This is really weird. Who wakes up and their hand doesn't work?'

    The act was so routine Michael Brenner never thought about it - until the Sunday morning in June 2021 when he ambled over to his computer to type a quick note and discovered he couldn't. Brenner, who is right-handed, was unable to lift or extend his fingers, which felt inexplicably stiff. His left hand was unaffected. "I thought, 'This is really weird. Who wakes up and their hand doesn't work?' " Brenner recalled.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting storie

  • Legionella suspected of causing illness that killed 4 and sickened 7 in Argentina, health officials say

    An illness that has stricken 11 people in Argentina, killing four, may have been the result of Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease,

  • Colleges burn through Covid cash trying to soften inflation for students

    Several state university systems, including those in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and New Jersey, are offering students free bus passes, gas cards and clothes.

  • Yes, We Have to Point Fingers Over COVID ‘Learning Loss’

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyThe “We Can’t Open Schools” crowd of 2020 became the “Kids Are Resilient” squad of 2021, and ultimately graduated to the “We Don’t Talk About Learning Loss” chorus of 2022.Now that we’re in the aftermath of one of the biggest policy disasters in modern memory, the same people who made those decisions (or relentlessly advocated for them) would rather not talk about what’s happened since.And why would they? It was a year or two ago already—

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in UK ‘on commercial flight’

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend charity events during their visit

  • FTC orders Credit Karma to pay users $3M after 'falsely' claiming they were pre-approved

    Credit Karma is in hot water. The FTC has ordered the company to pay $3 million, alleging they 'falsely' claimed that were pre-approved.

  • Big Ten top 10 passing leaders after Week 1

    Here are the Big Ten's top 10 passing leaders after Week 1.

  • SCENE VIDEO: 1 sent to hospital after Chesterfield house fire

    SCENE VIDEO: 1 sent to hospital after Chesterfield house fire

  • Children’s museum director distributed child pornography — while at museum, feds say

    The former children’s museum director had nearly 2,000 files of child pornography in Connecticut, according to prosecutors.