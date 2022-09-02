China's Shenzhen extends COVID curbs but stops short of full lockdown

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 outbreak in Shenzhen
·2 min read

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - Some districts of China's southern tech hub Shenzhen extended curbs on public activities, dining out and entertainment venues on Friday, but city officials stopped short of a full lockdown as they try to rein in rising COVID cases.

Restrictions in the central business district of Futian and Longhua, home to a major campus of Apple iPhone assembler Foxconn , have been extended until Sunday, while residents in several areas across the city were asked to work from home if possible.

Curbing activities of tens of millions of people intensifies the challenges for China to cushion the economic impact of its "dynamic-zero" COVID policy that has kept its borders mostly shut to international visitors, and made it an outlier as other countries learn to live with the coronavirus.

Most of Shenzhen's nearly 18 million population is now under COVID controls amid the city's most serious outbreak since spring. But unlike its swift decision in March to lock down the city to fight community infections, Shenzhen has taken a more considered approach in the current flare-up since late August.

On Thursday evening, officials sought to quell rumours that the city would undergo a full lockdown as it did for a week in March, and said people could leave and return to their homes with a 24-hour proof of testing.

So far, authorities have largely avoided shutting down offices and factories.

On Friday, officials reported 87 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections in Shenzhen on Sept. 1, up from 62 a day earlier. Of those, eight were outside quarantine areas.

In southwestern China, the megacity of Chengdu went into lockdown late Thursday with mass testing for COVID-19 planned through the weekend. Uncertainty remained whether the lockdown would be lifted after the testing ends on Sunday.

The city of about 21 million people and capital of Sichuan province reported 150 new local cases for Sept. 1, official data showed on Friday, versus 157 infections a day earlier.

In Chengdu, non-essential employees were told to work from home. Industrial firms engaged in key manufacturing and able to manage on closed campuses were exempted from work-from-home requirements.

Toyota Motor's Chengdu plant, which has an annual production capacity of 105,000 vehicles, is "operating normally", and inside a closed loop at the request of the Sichuan government, a company official told Reuters.

Sweden's Volvo Cars, majority owned by Chinese automotive company Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, has shut its plant in Chengdu, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

(Reporting by David Kirton, Ryan Woo, Norihiko Shirouzu and Liz Lee; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Recommended Stories

  • China railway travel hits 8-year low in summer months on virus flare-ups

    Railway travel in China hit an eight-year trough and a pandemic low in the usually busy summer season, according to official data, as fresh virus flare-ups curbed mobility and hit tourist confidence. Some 440 million passenger trips were taken on China's railway network between July 1 and Aug. 31, its lowest since 2014, data from China Railway showed. The summer is one of China's busiest transport season, as families and college students travel to scenic spots and return home from schools.

  • Russia launches war games with China amid tensions with US

    Russia on Thursday launched weeklong war games involving forces from China and other nations in a show of growing defense cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, as they both face tensions with the United States. The maneuvers are also intended to demonstrate that Moscow has sufficient military might for massive drills even as its troops are engaged in military action in Ukraine.

  • India Is New Major Player in Russian Oil Market Once Dominated by China

    (Bloomberg) -- India has pushed into a corner of the Russian oil market once dominated by China, taking a record number of shipments of a Far Eastern grade as the fallout from Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine reshapes trade flows.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberLukoil Chairman

  • Anti-aircraft gunners shoot down Russian helicopter in eastern Ukraine

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 1 SEPTEMBER, 12:13 The air defence troops of Ukraine's Air Force have destroyed a Russian helicopter and 2 drones over the last 24 hours. Source: Press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Details: On 31 August, on the eastern front, anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed a helicopter [presumably Ka-52] of the Russian occupiers.

  • Yellen 'optimistic' on deal to set price cap on Russian oil

    US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday she was "optimistic" about the possibility of an international agreement to set a price limit on Russia's oil exports.

  • EU regulator backs use of Novavax COVID shot as a booster

    The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday backed the use of Novavax's COVID-19 shot as a booster for adults, ahead of an anticipated rise in infections this winter. The vaccine, Nuvaxovid, is designed to target the strain of the virus that originally emerged in China. The EMA's recommendation is for people who previously were inoculated with either the Novavax shot, or any other COVID vaccine.

  • China continues its zero-COVID policies, locking down 21 million Chengdu residents

    Chengdu, a city of 21 million residents in Sichuan province, recorded over 700 COVID-19 cases in the past week, sparking a citywide lockdown on Thursday.

  • iPhone 14 Pro: Late rumour could explain how Apple intends to use odd new display design

    Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro display could include parts that are blacked out, according to a late rumour. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are said to lose the “notch” that has defined the top of Apple’s handsets for years. The bits of display that are between the two will be blacked out, making it look as if they are joined up.

  • Taiwan shooting down drone near China was 'appropriate', premier says

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's shooting down of a drone off the Chinese coast that buzzed a Taiwanese-controlled island was the most "appropriate" thing to do after repeated warnings, and China should exercise restraint, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Friday. Taiwan's military for the first time shot down an unidentified civilian drone that entered its airspace near an islet that sits next door to China's Xiamen city on Thursday, after the government vowed to take tough measures to deal with an increase in such intrusions. The incident came after Taiwan had repeatedly complained of harassment by drones coming from China and flying right up close to the Kinmen islands, which have been taking place as Beijing stages military drills around Taiwan.

  • Bill Snowden Makes Return as Designer Brands VP

    The executive is back in action following the 2019 closure of Snowden Brothers, his eponymous business.

  • Donaldson (DCI) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Beat

    Donaldson's (DCI) Q4 earnings results reflect gains from its segments. High raw material costs restrict margin growth.

  • Express, DSW launch NIL campaigns with OSU's Stroud, Smith-Njigba

    It isn’t just football season kicking off this weekend for Ohio State football stars C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

  • ‘That was unheard of not long ago.’ This is what you should be earning on your savings account right now (and psst: many of you aren’t)

    If you’re earning less than about 1.5% on your savings account right now, it’s probably time to make a change, pros say. “Banks are offering higher interest rates on savings accounts than they have in the past couple of years,” says Chanelle Bessette, personal finance specialist at NerdWallet. “Savers should be sure to do lots of comparison shopping and look into no-fee savings accounts that not only have high rates but are also convenient for you and your lifestyle.”

  • 29 Careless Ways Retirees Waste Money

    You've worked hard all your life, so you deserve to enjoy yourself in retirement. However, when you live on a fixed income, it's important to keep track of where every dollar is going and not spend...

  • DSW Parent’s Owned Brand Strategy & Clearance Customer Gains Help Beat Earnings Estimates in Q2

    In the second quarter, the Columbus, Ohio-based company reported a 5.1% net sales increase to $859.3 million compared to the same period last year.

  • Trump's legal team responds to DOJ's latest filing on Mar-a-Lago search

    In the response, Trump's lawyers once again asked that the court allow for a special master in the review of the items seized in the Mar-a-Lago search. They also mentioned the picture the DOJ included in their filing Tuesday night, stating that the documents were "spread across the floor for dramatic effect"

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Under-the-Radar Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    It’s hard to tell where the markets are heading right now. Are we on the path to recovery or is there more pain ahead? Is a recession at the gate or can it be averted? Going by one indicator, a recession is indeed in the cards, according to J.P. Morgan’s head of global equity strategy Mislav Matejka. Whenever jobless claims have exceeded by 10% or more their current three-month average, a recession has materialized. And that has just occurred. But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s time to pack

  • Nvidia could take a $400M revenue hit from new government restrictions on AI chips

    The U.S. government last week blew a $400 million hole in Nvidia Corp.'s budget amid a clampdown on selling advanced chips to China and Russia. The semiconductor company announced Wednesday that federal officials last Friday informed it they have put in place new export controls that bar Nvidia from selling its latest data center chips in China or Russia without a license. Although Nvidia continues to try to sell its less advanced chips in China, the government's practical ban on selling its latest chips there could cost it $400 million in this quarter alone, it said.

  • Dumping a Chipmaker While Adding to 3 Positions

    After you receive this alert, we will make the following trades: --Sell the remaining 310 shares of Nvidia at or near $144. This will close out the portfolio's NVDA position, which returned more than 170% since it was added to the portfolio in June 2019 --Buy 370 shares of the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at or near $42.

  • Analysts Pound the Table on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks; See Over 70% Upside Potential

    What are we to make of the financial markets right now? The currents have been pushing and pulling every which way, making it difficult to chart a course toward investment profits. Inflation remains stubbornly high and the Federal Reserve is moving quickly to raise interest rates and tighten monetary policy in response; all of that tends to push down on the markets, by weakening the dollar and making credit more expensive. Despite the ongoing economic turbulence, Oppenheimer’s chief investment s