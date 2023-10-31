China's Shenzhou-16 astronauts return to Earth

STORY: The re-entry capsule carrying astronauts Jing Haipeng , Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao , touched down at around 8:11 a.m. local time (0011 GMT) at Dongfeng landing site in remote area of northern China's Inner Mongolia region.

The Shenzhou-16 astronauts were replaced by the Shenzhou-17 crew, who arrived at Tiangong space station last week.

Shenzhou-17 marks China's 12th crewed mission since Yang Liwei's solo spaceflight in October 2003, the first Chinese national in space.