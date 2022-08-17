China's Sichuan limits power to homes, offices amid extreme heat

·1 min read

(Reuters) - China's southwestern province Sichuan began limiting electricity supply to homes, offices and malls on Wednesday, due to a severe power crunch driven by extreme heat waves and drought, according to state media and one power company.

Residential areas, officies and shopping malls in Dazhou, a city of 5.4 million people, were informed of rotating brownouts each lasting several hours throughout Wednesday, according to the official Wechat account of state-run Dazhou Power Group.

Residential brownouts are rare as China typically limits power supply to industries first to prioritize residential and commercial use in any power squeeze.

In what appears to be an official call to conserve electricity use, government offices were asked to set air conditioners to no lower than 26 Celsius (78.8°F) and use more staircases instead of lifts, the provincial government-run Sichuan Daily said in front-page report on Wednesday.

Fountains, light shows and commercial activities during the night hours are to be suspended, the paper said.

Sichuan, which relies on hydropower to generate 80% its power, on Sunday ordered producers of lithium, fertilisers and other metals to shut plants or curb output amid the worst heatwave in 60 years.

Soaring temperatures and little rain this summer have reduced hydropower generation in the province of 83.75 million people, while also boosting power demand for air conditioning.

Analysts said if the heatwave persists the power crunch could spill over to eastern provinces like Zhejiang and Jiangsu which have relied partly on buying electricity from Sichuan.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Singapore and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • Posts falsely claim rubbing hydrogen peroxide on your skin can treat cancer

    A video viewed millions of times in posts on Facebook, TikTok and Telegram claims that rubbing hydrogen peroxide solution on your skin can treat cancer. The posts circulated online in various languages, from English to Malaysian and Croatian. Medical experts and cancer organisations say there is no evidence to support the claim and warn that rubbing hydrogen peroxide on one's skin can cause irritation, blisters or burns.The one-minute, 56-second video was shared on Facebook here by a Malaysia-ba

  • India may have shipped oil to the US without revealing its Russian origin

    India’s booming trade ties with Russia, tricky with the West at the best of times, may just have turned sour.

  • Bitcoin Falls After Breaking Through $25,000, Ether Slides

    The world's largest cryptocurrency traded above $25,000 on Sunday for the first time since mid-June.

  • U.S. Shale Faces More Than $10 Billion In Hedging Losses

    Hedging losses in U.S. shale continue to pile up and are set to reach more than $10 billion this year, as some E&Ps find themselves unable to capitalize on high crude prices

  • Gun control is not the solution to gun violence in America. Here's why | Opinion

    Gun control is a false hope. There are better ways we need to approach the gun violence issue in America.

  • China’s Real Estate Market Crash Can Affect These 10 American Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 American stocks that can be affected by China’s real estate market crash. If you want to read about some more American stocks that can be affected by China’s real estate market crash, go directly to China’s Real Estate Market Crash Can Affect These 5 American Stocks. The real […]

  • On The Money — Biden signs sweeping economic bill into law

    President Biden just signed sprawling legislation into law to lower health care costs and address climate change, notching a significant win. We’ll also look at how commercial investors have been taking advantage of the hot housing market, the Biden administration’s latest round of student debt forgiveness and more. But first, the NBA announced a no-games day as…

  • Chinese factories close as drought hurts hydropower

    Factories in China’s southwest have shut down after reservoirs used to generate hydropower ran low in a worsening drought, adding to economic strains at a time when President Xi Jinping is trying to extend his position in power. Companies in Sichuan province including makers of solar panels, cement and urea closed or reduced production after they were ordered to ration power for up to five days, according to news reports Wednesday. The shutdowns add to challenges for the ruling Communist Party as Xi, the country's most powerful leader in decades, prepares to try to break with tradition and award himself a third five-year term as leader at a meeting in October or November.

  • Tickets to go on sale for Asphalt Cowboys' annual barbecue: News roundup

    Shasta County news in brief throughout August 2022.

  • Identities released of 2 victims killed in Hanna City plane crash

    The single-engine plane that crashed in Hanna City had been in the air for nearly five hours, having left Santa Fe, New Mexico, earlier that day.

  • Is Ukraine striking deeper behind Russia's lines?

    STORY: EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: AN EARLIER VERSION OF THIS VIDEO REFERRED TO CRIMEA AS&nbsp;RUSSIAN&nbsp;TERRITORY. IT IS RUSSIAN-ANNEXED TERRITORY.Footage of an electrical substation burning in Crimea may suggest that Ukraine's military has new abilities to strike deeper into Russian-annexed territory - a development that could potentially change the dynamic of the war. Explosions hit a Russian ammunition depot near the site, which also prompted the evacuation of 2,000 civilians in a 5 kilometer radius, and disrupted rail lines. Also on Tuesday: A Russian newspaper reported seeing smoke rising from a Russian airbase in Crimea. There's no immediate claim of responsibility, although two members of the Ukrainian president's office hinted at the country's involvement on Twitter in what they called "demilitarization," a mocking reference to a word Russia uses to justify its invasion. The war is approaching the end of its sixth month, but until last week the area appeared beyond the Ukrainian military's reach. That was when explosions hit another Russian air base, destroying several planes. Russia has blamed Tuesday's explosion on sabotage, a rare admission that forces loyal to the Ukrainian government have hit its supply lines. Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014, is used by Russia to reinforce its troops fighting in other areas of the war. Russian authorities reported few wounded and no deaths in Tuesday's incident.

  • Fundamentals & Price Targets: Why Analysts Expect a Peak for Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is currently a $2.7t market cap giant, which has recovered some 33% in the last two months. Considering the economic uncertainty, it can be good to reevaluate the key fundamentals for the company, and see if AAPL is close to topping out or if there is still room to grow the stock.

  • ‘Diesel death zones’ are making it harder for many in NC to breathe

    The truck manufacturers’ association is standing in the way of cleaner air in North Carolina. | Opinion

  • ‘I’m always going to be me no matter what country I’m in’: BIBI chats artist authenticity and Camp McDonald's collab

    In April, she joined 88rising for their superstar set at Coachella, where she performed “Best Lover,” one of the tracks included in 88rising’s “Head In The Clouds Forever” EP. All of that hustle has turned her into a force to be reckoned with; a few weeks ago, she was one of the performers for the Camp McDonald’s in-app summer campaign alongside the likes of blackbear, Omar Apollo and Kid Cudi. Camp McDonald's was “a virtual camp experience featuring the hottest lineup of food deals, menu hacks, limited-edition merch and music performances from amazing artists.”

  • Air Force Tests Long-Range, Nuclear-Capable Missile Amid Global Tensions

    The Air Force successfully launched a long-range, nuclear-capable missile during a scheduled test out of California on Tuesday, a show of American force as geopolitical tensions rise across the globe.

  • Zoë Kravitz Reflects On Backlash Over Comments About Will Smith’s Slap At The Oscars: “It’s A Scary Time To Have An Opinion”

    Zoë Kravitz is looking back on the comments she made about Will Smith after the actor slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast of the Oscars. Following the incident at the 2022 Academy Awards, The Batman actor took to social media and shared a photo of herself on the red carpet wearing a pink dress […]

  • If You Knew A Celeb Before They Were Famous, Tell Us What They Were Like

    Imagine going to school with Lizzo.View Entire Post ›

  • ‘Batgirl’ Composer Wrote 90 Minutes of Music Before Warner Bros. Axed the Film: ‘Worked on It for a Year’

    It’s been two weeks since Warner Bros. announced it would not be releasing “Batgirl” in theaters or on HBO Max, instead opting to take a tax write-off on the $90 million comic book tentpole. In a new interview with Discussing Film, composer Natalie Holt called the studio’s decision to ax the film “a massive shame.” […]

  • 'Tank is empty': Dutch cycling star Dumoulin retires

    Former Giro d'Italia winner and two-time Olympic silver medallist Tom Dumoulin announced his immediate retirement from cycling on Monday, saying that his "tank was empty".

  • Historic drought plaguing the west

    Arizona will be getting a smaller allocation of Lake Mead water. Tucson is planning for its water future.