In China's Silicon Valley, COVID curbs pinch hardware startups

David Kirton
·5 min read

By David Kirton

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - From an office in Shenzhen's sprawling electronics district, an engineering team is prototyping a bioreactor that will one day produce "cultivated meat", discussing component sizes in a video call with scientists sitting in kitchens and bedrooms in the UK.

It's a complicated conversation about precision parts that would ordinarily need a hands-on meeting in Shenzhen, the hardware centre of the world where product makers can buy and tinker with any gear they need.

Hax, the firm backing the bioreactor, invests in more than 30 such hardware startups from overseas each year and would typically fly them to Shenzhen to build their products.

But China's COVID-19 border closures have paralysed this movement of talent, throwing a spanner in the rapid cycles of product development that power Shenzhen, a free-wheeling tech hub built on the country's early efforts to open itself to the world.

"We'd normally just jam with teams under one roof, rolling up our sleeves and getting involved in the electronics and chemicals, but we had to find a different way of working with teams," said Ke Ji, a China-born mechanical engineer and Canadian citizen who is Hax's programme director.

Without that international bustle, it is now mostly domestic staff and startups using the immersion tanks, humidity chambers and other obscure items in Hax's spacious office in Shenzhen's Huaqiangbei, the world's largest electronics market.

Hax's engineers now spend afternoons and evenings in calls with teams in North America and Europe, scrambling to source components to ship across the world, instead of teaching their startups how to do it.

While Hax leadership says the challenges of remote design are not insurmountable, they have presented clear roadblocks for others.

Henk Werner worked 14-hour days for several months to find a new model for his design space Trouble Maker, which helps small-scale hardware makers from overseas navigate Shenzhen.

In February, he was forced to vacate his shared office when his partner could no longer afford it.

"We were in a coworking space as a partnership, and that coworking space couldn't survive with the closed borders - even the local Chinese companies were leaving."

Now, Werner is preparing an incubator at a new location with Chinese partners in hopes of bringing in local startups and expanding when borders finally reopen.

He remains optimistic. "People are lining up to come back," he said.

SHUTTERED BARS, RESTAURANTS

China's low case numbers have helped its economy recover briskly from the outbreak, but the shutdown of most inbound travel has devastated businesses such as international schools in need of teachers, e-commerce consultants and supply chain managers.

The airport in Guangzhou, about 100km from Shenzhen, saw just 56,000 international arrivals and departures in June, very few of them foreigners and well down from 1.5 million in January 2020, before lockdowns began.

With the fresh outbreak of the Delta variant, China is now widely expected to maintain the strict border policies that have seen it shut off from the world since early last year.

In Guangdong, where Shenzhen is located and generally regarded as a pragmatic, business-minded province, authorities are keen to get on with overseas trade.

Guangzhou, the provincial capital, is planning a 5,000-capacity quarantine centre to ease the burden on regular hotels, which many hope will allow more foreigners to enter China.

But any plans to reopen will depend in part on conditions beyond China's control.

"If the pandemic is not well controlled in other countries, then the gates can never be opened," said epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan at a press conference announcing the quarantine centre in June.

That would be a hard blow for Shenzhen, which, just across the border from Hong Kong, has built a cosmopolitan economy on the international movement of goods, talent and money and was praised by President Xi Jinping as a model Chinese city.

Sabrina Qi opened her bar Gecko in December in Shenzhen's Shekou area, popular with expatriates, gambling on a low rent offer after the virus hit traffic.

Across the street sits a shuttered Indian restaurant next to a locked-up Irish bar plastered with notices about labour disputes with unpaid staff.

"We've found many foreigners have left. We've made losses for the first six months," said Qi.

For foreign consulates that once brought in business delegations, much of the work has moved online and focuses on helping companies already in China.

"But the pipeline of bringing people out, having an exploratory visit and meeting a few contacts, coming back and setting up an office, it's that middle section that you're not getting," said a diplomat based in southern China.

A European Chamber of Commerce survey in June found travel restrictions affected almost three quarters of respondents, with many stranded employees "simply giving up" on returning to China.

U.S. citizen Francis Bea, founder of cross-border marketing company Eleven International, is working China business hours from the United States, eight months after reapplying for a visa. His tech-sector clients, used to face-to-face meetings at short notice, and are pressing him to return.

"I'm preparing alternatives to returning because I know the chance could be 50-50 for me," said Bea, who may hire more local staff.

For Hax, the biggest challenge is keeping a sense of community when people are dispersed across the internet.

"It'd be a struggle to do this anywhere else besides Shenzhen. If you do happen to find a part elsewhere, it's normally from here anyway," said Ke.

(Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Tony Munroe and Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan's Foxconn buys wafer plant from Macronix -sources

    Foxconn has bought a 6-inch wafer fabrication plant from Taiwan chipmaker Macronix International, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday, as the tech giant expands in the chip industry. Electronics manufacturing conglomerate Foxconn, which counts giants such as Apple among its top clients, has been seeking to acquire chip plants globally as a worldwide chip shortage rattles producers of goods from cars to electronics. Foxconn and Macronix said they will hold a media conference at 3 p.m. Taipei time (0700 GMT).

  • Indian Rates Anchored at Lows Despite Inflation: Decision Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.India’s monetary policy makers are likely to leave interest rates untouched for a seventh straight meeting, as their focus remains more on fixing a fickle economy than on controlling stubborn price pressures.The Reserve Bank of India’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee is meeting amid weak indicators raising doubts about the economy’s ability to sustain a nascent recovery. Some parts

  • Apple works with Chinese suppliers for latest iPhones - Nikkei

    The iPhone maker has warned of supply shortages as the U.S.-China trade tensions and the coronavirus pandemic have intensified pressure on global supply chains. Beijing is also strengthening efforts to create world-leading local tech firms, with apparently government-supported Chinese firms working to manufacture products for global firms including Apple. According to the Nikkei report, China's Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd is set to build up to 3% of the iPhone 13 series, Lens Tech Co Ltd will supply metal casings and Sunny Optical Tech Group Co Ltd will supply rear camera lenses.

  • Article 370: Why more locals in Kashmir are becoming militants

    Two years after India revoked Kashmir's status, more locals are taking up arms in the disputed region.

  • H.K. Suspends Quarantine Exemptions for Most China Travelers

    Aug.04 -- The virus situation is worsening across the mainland. Hong Kong has scrapped quarantine free travel for people returning from the mainland. Meanwhile, Macau has shut some entertainment and leisure venues after reporting its first covid case in a year. Bloomberg’s Rachel Chan reports on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Blast in Afghan capital as Taliban claim attack on minister's compound

    KABUL (Reuters) -An explosion near the office of Afghanistan's main security agency wounded three people on Wednesday, hours after a bomb and gun attack on a minister's compound brought surging Taliban violence to the capital. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the late Tuesday attack on the home of acting Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said his group targeted the minister's residence as an important meeting was underway there.

  • 3 Ridiculously Overpriced Stocks That Could Crash in a Market Correction

    Many investors are worried about a market crash as stock values continue to hover at record levels. Three stocks I would consider selling today are Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), and Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Healthcare company Shockwave Medical uses shockwaves to break up calcium deposits.

  • Rare snowfall blankets swathes of Bolivia, Peru

    In Potosi, Bolivia temperatures dripped below zero, providing the perfect climate for the downpour of snow. Some locals threw snowballs in the town square in delight, while across town a soccer match was suspended amid the rare snowy conditions.In Arequipa, Peru vehicles were left stranded after snow covered the landscape, blanketing roads into a sheet of ice.The cold weather is expected to continue in Bolivia and Peru for the remainder of the week.

  • Millions are again under lockdown in China because of the delta variant

    Since March last year, China’s new Covid-19 infections have remained low after the government controlled the pandemic by sealing the country’s borders and imposed strict lockdowns. In May, the southern city of Guangzhou saw China’s first Covid-19 outbreak caused by that variant, which scientists say is more easily transmitted than other strains of the virus, and may cause more severe illness. While most recent outbreaks were quickly confined to the region where they started, that has not been the case with the new outbreak that originated last month in Nanjing in eastern China.

  • China Goes From Game Clampdown to Sports Boost and Stocks Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s beleaguered equity investors got some welcome relief Wednesday when the government’s latest policy agenda for a healthy nation spurred market gains after recent losses.Shares of sneaker makers and other sports companies jumped as Beijing launched an effort to increase the numbers of fitness trainers and people exercising regularly over the next five years. Li Ning Co. rose 5.7% while Anta Sports Products Ltd. advanced 4.7%, with both Hong Kong-listed sportswear makers touc

  • Tencent Resumes WeChat Signups As Gaming Concerns Persist

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. has resumed signing up users for its WeChat messaging app, days after suspending registrations for unspecified technical upgrades.WeChat, which already has more than 1 billion users, halted signups last week to undergo a “security technical upgrade” to comply with regulations. The company said at the time it expected to resume new individual user registrations around early August. A company representative confirmed user reports on social media Thursday about

  • Regretful Anti-Vaxxer Rioters Sentenced to Home Detention

    Criminal ComplaintA Virginia couple who stormed the Capitol with signs protesting safe and effective coronavirus vaccines, and proceeded to document the deranged act online, has been sentenced to home confinement.Jessica Bustle and her realtor husband, Joshua, pleaded guilty in June to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building after participating in the Jan. 6 riot alongside thousands of MAGA supporters. Prosecutors alleged that, during the riot, Jessica

  • Why the Delta Variant Is So Contagious, According to Infectious Disease Doctors

    A CDC document revealed the variant is just as infectious as chickenpox.

  • Bitcoin mining crackdown in China is a boon for Texas

    John King knew his small town of Rockdale, Texas, had landed on the global crypto map when three Chinese bitcoin miners showed up at City Hall unannounced this summer.

  • Tencent Boss Loses $14 Billion in Rout, More Than Jack Ma

    (Bloomberg) -- Turns out even the most compliant Chinese billionaires aren’t immune to the regulatory onslaught sweeping the world’s second-largest economy.In a twist that has upended conventional wisdom on the political pecking order of China’s business elite, Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s mild-mannered boss, Pony Ma, has lost more paper wealth over the past nine months than Jack Ma, the combative co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co.The reversal underscores how rapidly Beijing’s

  • Principal Speaks Out After School District Brands His Anniversary Pic with Wife 'Questionable'

    In addition to the photo controversy, Colleyville Heritage HS Principal Dr. James Whitfield believes he has been the target of several racially charged attacks

  • As Coronavirus Rages In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis Melts Down Over Ice Cream

    The Florida governor is taking on Ben & Jerry's while his state grapples with record COVD-19 cases.

  • Sailor Who ‘Hated’ Navy Torched $1.2B Assault Ship: Warrant

    NCISA 20-year-old sailor with a grudge against the U.S. Navy and a failed attempt at becoming a Navy SEAL under his belt is accused of setting an amphibious assault ship ablaze and singlehandedly costing the Navy $30 million in damage.According to an NCIS search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, Ryan Sawyer Mays aroused the suspicions of investigators almost immediately after the 40,000-ton USS Bonhomme Richard went up in flames on July 12, 2020, burning for nearly five days and lea

  • Woman dumbfounded by boyfriend’s reaction to her surprise birthday gift: ‘That’s a huge red flag’

    People thought she should immediately "dump the guy."

  • Calif. man shown berating, threatening Black driver for BLM flag

    A California driver was captured on video harassing a Black woman with a “Black Lives Matter” flag on her vehicle. Brenton […] The post Calif. man shown berating, threatening Black driver for BLM flag appeared first on TheGrio.