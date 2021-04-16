China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine 67% effective in preventing symptomatic infection: Chile govt report

The Telegraph

The Ministry of Justice has been dragged into the lobbying scandal as it is revealed a former prisons procurement chief took a job with G4S to take charge of its private sector jail contracts. G4S hired Paul Kempster, the civil servant in charge of negotiating private contracts for government prisons, to run its then-troubled detention services division. Mr Kempster joined the outsourcing firm from the MoJ and oversaw the five prisons that G4S managed for the Government as well as two immigration removal centres and a secure training centre for young people - although these were subsequently transferred to Serco. He was head of custodial services contract management at Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service, the part of the Ministry of Justice which oversees prisons in England and Wales. As part of his role, he was responsible for awarding contracts to private firms including G4S, Serco and Sodexo to run prisons in the UK. However, he was required not to have any involvement in G4S business while he served his six month notice. Work to privatise British prisons began in the 1990s. The appointment was made in 2017 and Mr Kempster worked for 18 months for G4S before moving on to become chief operating officer at South Central Ambulance Service NHS foundation trust. At the time his G4S boss Jerry Petherick said: “Paul brings tremendous experience from more than two decades in leading and managing detention environments in the public sector and will be a huge asset to our established team.” Shadow Justice Secretary David Lammy said: “As the Greensill scandal shows, the Conservative Party's contracting and cronyism has brought sleaze back into the heart of government. “The Justice Secretary Robert Buckland must now urgently provide answers to reassure the public that all necessary safeguards and checks were undertaken and no rules were broken in the case of Paul Kempster." A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “Mr Kempster had no involvement in managing contracts between the prison service and G4S for six months after his departure, and none were awarded as a result of his new role after he left.” He added: “All procurement is subject to a robust process and decisions to award new contracts are made transparently and free from undue influence of any one individual.” As well as the five prisons of HMP Altcourse, HMP Oakwood, HMP Parc, Parc Young Offenders’ Institution and HMP Rye Hill, G4S previously held government contracts to run two immigration removal centres, Brook House and Tinsley House, both near Gatwick Airport. These are now run by Serco.