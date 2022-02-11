China's SMIC earns record revenue in 2021, boosted by global chip shortage

A logo of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) is seen at China International Semiconductor Expo (IC China 2020) following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai
·2 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Business boomed last year for Chinese chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) on the back of a global chip shortage, with revenues and profits soaring despite pressure from U.S. sanctions, it said.

Sales for calendar 2021 were up 39% on the year at a record of $5.4 billion, propelled by worldwide demand, the company said in an annual financial report published on Thursday.

Refinitiv data showed it was the company's strongest growth in annual revenue since 2010.

"The global shortage of chips and strong demand for local and indigenous manufacturing brought our company a rare opportunity," Guo Guangli, the secretary of the board, said on an earnings call on Friday.

Profit from operations for the year reached $1.4 billion, a roughly four-fold increase from 2020.

SMIC, which makes physical computer chips to the designs of other companies, has a small share of the chip fabrication sector, which is dominated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

But it is the largest and most advanced fab in mainland China, thanks in part to backing from the government, which sees semiconductor manufacturing as key to efforts to foster an indigenous, advanced chip industry.

Sales ballooned in 2021 after a global chip shortage that began in late 2020, driving up prices and bringing a jump in orders.

That year, the company headquartered in the commercial hub of Shanghai said it would build three new fabs in Beijing, the capital, as well as in southern Shenzhen, and its home city, at a cost of several billion dollars each.

On the earnings call, Guo said SMIC expected to open the Shanghai fab in early 2022 and its Beijing and Shenzhen fabs by year's end.

The company is pushing ahead with expansion despite U.S. sanctions that have shaken plans to move into high-end chip manufacturing.

Late in 2020, Washington put SMIC on the Department of Commerce's entity list over concerns it had ties to China's military, requiring U.S.-based suppliers to obtain licenses to deal with the company. SMIC has denied having such ties.

Dutch lithography machine maker ASML Holding NV said it had yet to receive permission to ship to SMIC extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines needed to make the most advanced chips.

On Friday, company officials told investors that orders from SMIC's suppliers still take a long time to fill because of the curbs.

The company has also been through changes in its executive leadership as the sanctions and shortage unfolded.

In November Chiang Shang-yi resigned from the position of vice chairman roughly a year after joining the company, along with three board members.

Two months earlier SMIC's chairman, Zhou Zixue, had also resigned, citing health reasons.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Three indicted in separate migrant smuggling cases off the Keys

    Federal grand juries indicted three men this month in separate migrant smuggling cases that took place off the Florida Keys between December and late January.

  • Shaun White finishes fourth as his prolific Olympic career comes to a close

    Shaun White, the most decorated snowboarder in history, misses out on his attempt to win a fourth Olympic gold medal as he heads into retirement.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • 2 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    For investors just starting out or on the doorstep of retirement, these two companies offer reliability.

  • Report: Microsoft in talks to buy cybersecurity giant

    Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is in talks to buy Mandiant (Nasdaq: MNDT), a Reston, Va.-based cybersecurity firm with a $4.4 billion market cap, per Bloomberg.Why it matters: Not only isn't Big Tech pumping the brakes on multi-billion dollar acquisitions in the Biden era, it's ramping up. This would be Microsoft's second major play of the year, following its agreement to buy Activision Blizzard, and comes amidst reports that Amazon is kicking Peloton's tires (after already signing papers on MGM).Get

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • Textron Aviation bringing back Turbo Skylane aircraft

    Textron Aviation on Thursday announced that it will return the Cessna Turbo Skylane T182T to its product lineup. The local Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) division halted the turbo model in 2013. The single-engine piston aircraft was originally introduced in 2001.

  • Want $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $10,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Just $10,000 spread out among these three high-yield dividend stocks can line up over $1000 worth of dividends per year.

  • Fox Lost $85 Million Last Quarter

    Thank goodness for adjustments

  • This Company Purchases Properties and Rents Them Back. Its Stock Is a Buy.

    The Scottsdale, Ariz-based real estate investment trust is a favorite of GoodHaven Capital Management, which counts the company among its top 10 holdings.

  • Former GM executive resigns from EV startup amid investigation

    Troy-based startup investigation results in a management shake-up and resignation of onetime Cadillac and Hummer boss Jim Taylor.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks With 128% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

    These fast-paced companies could be primed for a big bounce, according to select analysts and investment banks.

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Has Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead o

  • Raymond James’ 2 Stock Picks With Over 70% Upside Potential

    What can it all mean when mega-cap stocks and US Treasuries start behaving as if they were penny stocks? Tavis McCourt, Institutional Equity Strategist at Raymond James, has an idea about that. “We would argue it shows a complete lack of conviction by investors in certain business models/earnings power, and the state of the economy overall,” McCourt wrote. McCourt is talking of the spell of extreme volatility the markets are currently going through, noting that investors can’t make up their mind

  • 3 Stocks That Crashed More Than 20% in January and Are Great Buys Right Now

    Their long-term potential is too attractive to be discounted because of their performances last month.

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks to Help You Crush Inflation

    A number of factors like easy monetary policy, supply chain issues, and labor shortages drove the annualized inflation rate to 7% in December. The good news for investors is that there are plenty of quality dividend growth stocks that can help protect your purchasing power, regardless of how long it takes the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control. The confectioner Hershey (NYSE: HSY) generates enough excess cash each quarter to offer investors a 1.8% dividend yield, which is moderately higher than the S&P 500's 1.4%.