China's southern Guangzhou city detects one COVID-19 infection of Omicron variant

(Fixes typo in para 2)

BEIJING (Reuters) - Health authorities in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou have detected one infection of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday.

The infected person, a 67-year-old man who entered China from overseas in November and flew to Guangzhou after quarantine last week, tested positive while he was isolated at home in the city, according to CCTV.

The case follows China's first Omicron detection in the northern Tianjin city, a person who had also arrived from abroad.

(The story has been refiled to fix typo in para 2)

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)