China's state planner tells Qualcomm VP it will provide good business environment for MNCs

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A representative from China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country's top planning agency, met with a VP from Qualcomm Inc on March 7 to discuss Qualcomm's business in China, according to an NDRC statement on Friday.

At the meeting, the NDRC said that China was willing to provide a first-class business environment for MNCs including Qualcomm to develop in China.

