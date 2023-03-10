China's state planner tells Qualcomm VP it will provide good business environment for MNCs

Booth of U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm is pictured at an expo in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A representative from China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country's top planning agency, met with a VP from Qualcomm Inc on March 7 to discuss Qualcomm's business in China, according to an NDRC statement on Friday.

At the meeting, the NDRC said that China was willing to provide a first-class business environment for MNCs including Qualcomm to develop in China.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

