China's tech giants promise speculation-free NFTs

Rita Liao
·2 min read

The future of non-fungible tokens is getting more clarity in China as the country's tech giants come together to formulate standards for the nascent industry.

The China Cultural Industry Association, along with Tencent, Ant Group, Baidu, and others, jointly issued a "self-disciplined development proposal" for the "digital collectible industry," a rebranded term for NFT in China to do away with the technology's financial aspects.

While industry associations do not have regulatory power, they can be conducive to developing standards and best practices within an industry. The China Cultural Industry Association was founded with permission from the State Council and counts Alibaba and Tencent among its members, according to information on its website.

China's NFT enthusiasts have been watching out for regulatory directions from the top. After China outlawed cryptocurrency trading, the speculation was that NFTs in their purest form -- traded with cryptocurrencies on global, public blockchains, freely and anonymously -- would not be allowed in the country.

That looks to be the case. In April, China's financial associations proposed that NFTs must not be used for securitization or transacted in cryptocurrencies.

China's NFT industry may be a step closer to regulation with the country's largest platform operators taking a stance. Digital collectible platforms, according to the proposal issued by Tencent, Ant Group, and others, should hold relevant regulatory permits, ensure the security of underlying blockchain technologies, enforce user real-identity checks, step up intellectual property protection, resolutely ban financial speculations, and promote rational consumption among users.

Tech firms in China have been testing the waters before NFT regulations set in. Behemoths from Tencent, Ant Group to Baidu have all launched their digital collectible marketplaces built on private, consortium chains. Users can only make purchases with the Chinese fiat currency RMB, and secondary trading is widely prohibited to prevent price gouging.

One company decided to take its ambition beyond China to explore the full scope of NFTs. In April, Bilibili, China's top user-generated video streaming site, commissioned a Singapore-based company to launch an Ethereum-based NFT collection inspired by the site's brand assets.

China’s tech giants are having FOMO on NFTs

Recommended Stories

  • Deloitte US's chief marketing officer tells Insider that employees keep companies honest about climate goals

    Deloitte US's Suzanne Kounkel says employees will ensure companies stick to their sustainability goals

  • Czech firm PPF aims to exit China, wants partners for Europe acquisitions

    Czech investment group PPF, controlled by the wife of billionaire founder Petr Kellner who died last year, aims to divest its once flagship consumer lending business in China and focus acquisitions on Europe, Chief Executive Jiri Smejc said. PPF, which posted 239 million euro ($251 million) profit last year and had assets of 42.2 billion euros, also wants to find partners for its Home Credit consumer lending operations in southeast Asia to secure cheap and stable funding, he said.

  • Roland's SP-404 MKII sampler gets powerful new sequencing features and effects

    The SP-404 MKII gains a step sequencer, improved time stretching and new effects in 2.0 update.

  • Technology Stocks Head for Historic Wipeout as US Economy Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- Skeptics have long made a sport of predicting that the decade-long rally in technology stocks was destined to reverse. At the halfway point of 2022, it seems like this is the year when they will be proven right.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Bide

  • What will happen to the Colorado River? What we know about looming water cuts

    Lake Mead and Lake Powell are tanking, forcing Colorado River users to radically slash demand quickly. What to know about how that might play out.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Price Prediction: Strengthening Bearish Case, Why SOL Might Dive

    Bitcoin price could resume decline below $20,000, Ethereum’s ether might trade below $1,100, and SOL is struggling to stay above the key $34.50 support.

  • North Korea may be behind new $100 million cryptocurrency hack, experts say

    North Korean hackers are most likely behind an attack last week that stole as much as $100 million in cryptocurrency from a U.S. company, three digital investigative firms have concluded. Since then, activity by the hackers suggests they may be linked to North Korea, which experts say is among the most prolific cyber attackers. U.N. sanctions monitors says Pyongyang uses the stolen funds to support its nuclear and missile programmes.

  • Ethereum dodges ‘difficulty bomb’ again as ‘Gray Glacier’ update goes live

    The difficulty bomb is important for the merge, as once detonated, it aims to incentivize Ethereum’s shift to proof-of-stake.

  • Amazon Shares Could Nearly Triple From Here, One Analyst Says

    Amazon Web Services just might be the most valuable business on Earth. Clearly, the optimistic view of the long-term potential of AWS isn’t reflected in the current valuation for Amazon.com stock (ticker: AMZN), which has fallen 35% so far this year and more than 40% since its November peak. Now valued at about $1.1 trillion, Amazon shares have been hurt by a combination of factors which go well beyond the general market malaise.

  • Kremlin tightens control over Russians' online lives – threatening domestic freedoms and the global internet

    Russia has pioneered the concept of digital sovereignty and used it to severely restrict Russians' access to the internet. NurPhoto via Getty ImagesSince the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine in late February 2022, Russian internet users have experienced what has been dubbed the descent of a “digital iron curtain.” Russian authorities blocked access to all major opposition news sites, as well as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Under the new draconian laws purporting to combat fake news about the

  • China allows Kanzhun, Full Truck Alliance apps to resume user registration

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Three popular apps placed under review by China’s cyberspace regulator announced the resumption of new user registrations on Wednesday, the latest sign that the regulator's years-long cybersecurity probe is coming to an end. The app of online recruitment services company Kanzhun Ltd and two apps of the logistics platform Full Truck Alliance Co - Yunmanman and Huochebang - said they would resume new user registrations on Wednesday. "In the past year, the company has seriously cooperated with the national network security review, taken the security issues found in the review seriously and carried out comprehensive rectification," Full Truck Alliance said in a statement published on its official Weibo account on Wednesday.

  • OpenSea Reports Email Data Breach

    An employee at an outside contractor tasked with managing OpenSea email newsletters copied the list of customer emails and shared it with an outside party, OpenSea says.

  • Most of Amazon's Eero 6 routers are on sale ahead of Prime Day

    Several are available for all-time low prices, with the Eero Pro 6E dropping by $120.

  • Amazon blocks listings for LGBTQ+ products in the United Arab Emirates

    The Emirati government reportedly demanded their removal under threat of penalties.

  • FCC cracks down on robocalls originating from small carriers

    The policy change impacts small carriers popular with robocallers.

  • Chinese tech giants vow to stop NFT secondary trading -state media

    Chinese tech giants including Tencent Holdings and Ant Group have signed a pact to stop the secondary trading of digital collectibles and "self-regulate" their activities in the market, Chinese state media reported on Thursday. The companies were among 30 firms and institutes that have agreed to the "Digital Collectible Industry Self-Discipline Development Initiative" in which they will help prevent secondary trading and speculation in digital collectibles, according to a report by the Shanghai Securities News. Digital collectibles in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFT) have become widely popular across the globe in recent years, in large part thanks to an active if not highly speculative secondary market.

  • North Korea said to be responsible for Harmony Horizon hack

    State-affiliated hacker group Lazarus is allegedly connected to the US$100 million hack on Harmony Protocol’s Horizon cross-chain bridge, blockchain analytics firm Elliptic said. See related article: Horizon’s US$100 mln crypto hack prompts FBI investigation Fast facts The attack on Harmony resembled previous hacks attributed to the Lazarus Group, such as exploiting multi-signature wallet keys, extensive […]

  • Google documents how to inject canonical tags using JavaScript

    Google still recommends you avoid using JavaScript for canonical tags but if you must, Google provided these recommendations. The post Google documents how to inject canonical tags using JavaScript appeared first on Search Engine Land.

  • Super fast internet service — from a mystery provider — coming as early as end of year

    France-based Meridiam will invest $50 million to lay and hang fiber optic cables that are required to reach 85% of the city’s population.

  • NFT Pokémon Clone Recovers From $600 Million Hack, Ready To Chew Players Up Again

    Axie Infinity, the play-to-earn, decidedly exploitative, crypto Neopets, has reopened its proprietary Ronin blockchain bridge after unintentionally exposing its users to a $600 million hack in March.