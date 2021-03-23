China's Tencent faces concessions to win green light for giant videogaming merger: sources

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Tencent is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing
Pei Li, Kane Wu and Yingzhi Yang
·2 min read

By Pei Li, Kane Wu and Yingzhi Yang

(Reuters) - Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd is having to offer concessions in a plan to merge the country's top two videogame live-streaming sites in order to resolve antitrust concerns, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Tencent, China's No. 1 videogame and social media firm, first announced plans to merge Huya and DouYu last year in a tieup designed to streamline its stakes in the firms, estimated by data firm MobTech to have an 80% slice of a market already worth more than $3 billion and growing fast.

But with regulators concerned the deal would give Tencent overwhelming dominance, it's willing to settle for approval subject to conditions, according to the people, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

China's State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) said in December it was reviewing the merger.

Tencent, Huya, DouYu and SAMR did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The change of tack comes amid Beijing's sweeping anti-monopoly crackdown on China's internet giants. The crackdown started with 2020's shelving of financial technology firm Ant Group's $37 billion initial public offering, and has expanded across the sector, battering share prices and prompting some to take pre-emptive measures before they are targeted.

A separate person with direct knowledge of the deal said the antitrust review of the merger had been an "elongated process", but nothing concrete had been communicated from the regulator to the companies regarding potential concessions.

Huya and DouYu are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, as China's most popular video game streaming sites, where users flock to watch e-sports tournaments and follow professional gamers. Tencent is Huya's biggest shareholder with 36.9% and also owns over a third of DouYu, with both firms listed in the United States, and worth a combined $10 billion by market value.

"Tencent has a dominant position in game publishing in China, while the two live-streaming sites combined would be tantamount to gargantuan in the business," one of the people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Announcing the Huya-DouYu plan last October, Tencent said it aimed to fold its own fully-owned videogame live-streaming business into the combined businesses of Huya and DouYu after the merger under its Penguin arm.

This has, however, triggered concerns, said the people familiar with the matter. Tencent requires user-agreement that company-owned games cannot be live-streamed on other platforms without its approval.

The Chinese tech giant had been using this requirement to block competitors, such as ByteDance, which is making a foray into gaming scene, from using content for which Tencent owns intellectual property.

(Reporting by Pei Li, Yingzhi Yang, Kane Wu; additional reporting by Cheng Leng; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Treasury auctions to test demand after volatile trading

    Demand for U.S. Treasuries will be tested this week as $183 billion of notes are due to be auctioned, with one seven-year note sale likely to be closely watched after an auction of that maturity stumbled last month. The U.S. Treasury Department has increased debt issuance dramatically in the last year to finance stimulus measures to combat economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The supply increase, alongside the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep monetary policy loose while economic growth and inflation rise, has contributed to rising Treasury yields.

  • Geely Star Board Listing Hits Snag on High-Tech Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.’s push to list on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style Star board has hit a snag with China’s stock market regulator questioning whether the company is high tech enough for the bourse, according to people familiar with the matter.China’s No. 1 maker of local, branded cars received listing approval in September, believing it would offer a higher valuation than a second listing on the main board in Shanghai or Shenzhen, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. Geely, whose parent is Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., is already listed in Hong Kong.Stay on top of the electric car revolution by signing up to our Hyperdrive newsletter hereTypically it takes companies less than three months from the time they received exchange sign-off to the time they get the green light from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to complete the registration process. Geely’s endeavors, however, come just as the CSRC is considering tighter rules for first-time Star board share sales. The regulator wants to ensure firms have technology credentials in line with its aspirations for the board and sound financial health so as to boost the quality of choice for investors, as well as protect them.Representatives for Geely weren’t immediately able to respond. The CSRC didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.Geely, which reported a 32% decline in net income for 2020 on Tuesday, has recently been speeding up efforts to ink deals with technology firms. The company has made a slew of announcements over the past few weeks, forging major collaboration pacts with companies from Chinese search-engine heavyweight Baidu Inc. to Apple Inc.’s Taiwanese manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd.New EV BrandAlong with the JVs, the Chinese carmaker is investing $5 billion in a new electric-car battery plant, and launching a new EV brand -- Zeekr -- to take on Tesla Inc. and local upstarts.Geely’s net income of 5.53 billion yuan ($850 million) for the year missed expectations of management and analysts alike after the company’s car sales were hit by the coronavirus pandemic in the early months of 2020. Revenue fell 5.4% to 92.11 billion yuan.More than 230 companies have debuted on the Star board, or the SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 50 Index, since it started in 2019, including giants such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and Bloomage Biotechnology Corp.PricewaterhouseCoopers forecast in January that at least 150 firms may seek a Star board listing this year, seeking as much as 210 billion yuan, nearly double the estimated amount of fundraising by Chinese main boards.Electric carmakers from China and beyond have been tapping equity investors for money over the past 12 months, encouraged by the stunning rise in Tesla’s shares. Xpeng Inc. alone has raised more than $7 billion in under a year while Nio Inc.’s stock soared 1,100% in 2020.The CSRC’s tighter rules aren’t aimed at any specific sector, but will make it harder for financial technology firms -- such as billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. -- to list. By extension, a traditional car company that for years has been churning out gas guzzlers may also have a harder time proving it belongs on the board.Geely sold about 68,000 new energy vehicles last year, or around 5% of its total. That’s well short of a goal set in 2015 to have 90% of sales consist of EVs by 2020. Rival BYD Co. by contrast got 44% of its sales from EVs last year.Geely’s Hong Kong-traded shares have risen about 40% since early September, when it first filed a listing application with the Star board.(Updates with earnings results from 5th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Samsung gets 5G equipment contract from Japan's NTT Docomo

    Samsung Electronics Co said on Monday it has won a contract from Japanese mobile operator NTT Docomo Inc to supply 5G network equipment, as the South Korean company positions itself as a challenger in the telecoms gear business. The equipment would also include support for open interfaces, dubbed Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN), that aim to reduce reliance on any one vendor by making every part of a telecom network interoperable. Samsung is trying to challenge the incumbents in the 5G mobile network equipment industry, dominated by China's Huawei, Sweden's Ericsson and Finland's Nokia.

  • In India, Reliance Retail's private labels revolution spooks global consumer goods makers

    Inside supermarkets of Reliance Retail, run by India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, little-known food and home cleaning brands take pride of place on shelves alongside global labels owned by giants Nestle, Unilever and Coca-Cola. These are not just a cheap and cheerful option for urban shoppers in Reliance's own expanding store network. This is Ambani's bet on pitching brands that are basic, yet still aspirational at 'kiranas' - traditional mom-and-pop stores which serve roughly 80% of the retail market in world's second-most populous nation.

  • Ten dead, including a police officer, in Colorado grocery store mass shooting

    A partially clothed white male was seen being led away from the scene in handcuffs with blood covering his leg

  • Analysis: Investors seek out 'back to the future' trades to beat inflation as bond yields rise

    Widespread expectations of a coming U.S. economic boom are forcing bond fund managers to dust off their playbooks to combat a nemesis they have not had to worry about for more than a decade: inflation. The U.S. 10-year break-even inflation rate on 10-year Treasury inflation protection securities, a gauge of expected annual inflation over the next 10 years, rose as high as 2.32% on Thursday, the highest since January 2014.

  • India-Pakistan detente continues with water-sharing talks

    India and Pakistan are to hold the first meeting in three years on Tuesday of a commission on water rights from the Indus River in a further sign of rapprochement in relations frozen since 2019 during disputes over Kashmir. The Permanent Indus Commission, set up in 1960, will meet for two days in New Delhi, according to two Indian officials involved with water issues and Pakistan's foreign ministry. Pakistan will raise objections to the technical designs of India's planned Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai hydroelectric plants, Pakistani foreign ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

  • Canadian ex-diplomat's espionage trial in China ends, verdict due later

    The trial of Canadian Michael Kovrig, who has been held in China for more than two years on espionage charges, wrapped up in a closed Beijing courtroom on Monday with the verdict to be announced at an unspecified later date, according to state media. China arrested Kovrig, a former diplomat, and fellow Canadian Michael Spavor in December 2018, soon after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese tech company Huawei Technologies, on a U.S. warrant. Beijing insists the detentions are not linked to the detention of Meng, who remains under house arrest in Vancouver as she fights extradition to the United States.

  • Asian Stocks Fall as U.S. Dollar, Treasuries Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fell Tuesday as Treasuries and the dollar edged higher, with traders monitoring setbacks in the recovery from the pandemic and braced for U.S. auctions that will test demand for bonds.Equity indexes slipped into the red across the region, with China’s CSI 300 nearing its year-to-date low. U.S. and European equity futures retreated after an overnight rally on Wall Street that saw the Nasdaq 100 outperform the S&P 500, aided by a drop in long-term borrowing costs.The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield subsided further from the highest in about 14 months amid hopes of improved demand in this week’s heavy round of sales. The offerings include a seven-year note, a maturity that fared poorly in last month’s auction, sending benchmark yields sharply higher.Oil prices slid and the dollar rose. New Zealand’s currency erased this year’s gains after the government took steps to rein in surging property prices, cooling speculation about central bank rate hikes.The stabilization in bond yields provided some relief for investors fretting that heavy U.S. spending on the recovery could reignite inflation and force tighter central-bank policy. The Biden administration is considering a multitrillion-dollar economic plan to follow the stimulus package signed earlier this month.Encouraging economic data shouldn’t distract from the progress still to be made, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized in prepared remarks for her Congressional testimony on Tuesday. The Federal Reserve will continue to support the U.S. economy for as long as it takes, Chairman Jerome Powell noted in a speech for his accompanying appearance.“Risk assets can live with higher yields during the recovery stage,” just not an inflationary spike, said Dwyfor Evans, State Street Global Markets Head of Asia-Pacific Macro Strategy. “We’re not there yet, so this is still really the beginning of this reflationary stage in terms of the business cycle –- that’s what’s driving equities at the moment.”Elsewhere, Germany faces a hard lockdown over the Easter holiday, as officials seek to reverse the latest wave of Covid-19 infections. The move come amid signs that progress against the pandemic is stalling as global deaths and cases creep higher.And traders are on alert for possible news from Microsoft Corp., after people familiar with the matter said it’s in talks to acquire Discord Inc., a video-game chat community, for more than $10 billion.These are some key events to watch this week:Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell make their first joint appearance before the U.S. House Financial Services committee Tuesday.The U.S. Treasury holds auctions of two-, five- and seven-year debt.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.U.S. personal income and spending data on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksS&P 500 futures dipped 0.2% as of 2:30 p.m. in Tokyo. The index rose 0.7% Monday.Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.4% after the index gained 1.7%.Japan’s Topix Index was down 0.7%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was 0.1% lower.South Korea’s Kospi Index fell 0.9%.China’s CSI 300 dropped 1.3%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.3%.CurrenciesThe yen edged up 0.1% to 108.76 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.2%.The euro was down 0.1% at $1.1923.The New Zealand dollar fell 1.1% to 70.84 U.S. cents.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped two basis points to 1.67%.Australia’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to 1.73%.CommoditiesGold slipped 0.2% to $1,736 an ounce.West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $60.93 a barrel.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asian markets mixed as Baidu flops in Hong Kong debut

    Asian markets were mixed in early trading Tuesday, as stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China sank after posting early-session gains.

  • ‘Silicon Valley’s Alice Wetterlund Responds To Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Star Thomas Middleditch: “Tried To Warn You All”

    Silicon Valley alum Alice Wetturlund has responded to sexual misconduct allegations made against the HBO series’ star, Thomas Middleditch. “Tried to warn you all about Middleditch but noooooo,” Wetterlund tweeted on Sunday, “not everyone’s favorite tinyman who looks like he lives in a clock!” Tried to warn you all about Middleditch but noooooo not everyone’s […]

  • How Did Jack In The Box Report Its Best Quarter In Nearly 30 Years?

    Restaurant chain Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) reported in February its best quarterly performance in more than 27 years. This can be attributed to management's quick action in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jack in the Box CEO Darin Harris said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." What Happened: Jack in the Box's management "made the right changes early" in the pandemic to focus on safety and off-premise dining options. Coupled with product innovation to help support sales, Jack in the Box noticed consumers were upgrading to more premium items. Digital sales have now doubled in the first quarter on a year-over-year basis to account for nearly 7% of all sales, the CEO said. Related Link: Recap: Jack In The Box Q1 Earnings Why It's Important: Management is looking to leverage recent momentum to focus on expanding its store count nationwide with the relaunch of a franchise redevelopment initiative. The company has a path to growth because it has now shown interested parties it has a business model that is "pandemic resistant." So far, Jack in the Box is seeing strong interest from potential franchisees that work with other brands or are already within the Jack in the Box ecosystem. The company wants to expand nationwide from its existing footprint of 21 states and there is a path to add 1,200 new locations within markets it already operates in, the CEO said. What's Next: Jack in the Box appointed Ryan Ostrom as chief marketing officer in late January and he will be tasked with emphasizing how the Jack in the Box brand stands out among its rivals and how to take advantage of digital trends, the CEO said. (Photo: Jack in the Box) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Booking Holdings Is A Reopening Winner — And Snap, Pinterest Are NotAstraZeneca 'Very Comfortable' With COVID-19 Vaccine's Effectiveness In Preventing Severe Disease: Exec© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Mike Lesslie Adapting Margaret Atwood’s ‘Maddaddam’ Trilogy At Hulu, Exits ‘Battlestar Galactica’ Reboot

    EXCLUSIVE: Hulu is doubling down on Margaret Atwood adaptations with a TV version of her book Maddaddam in the works. It comes as the streamer is set to premiere the fourth season of Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale next month and renewed the drama for a fifth season. Michael Lesslie, who was the lead writer and […]

  • Bitcoin Rally Stirs BofA Alarm on ‘Enormous’ Surge in Energy Use

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s massive rally over the past year means it’s only getting worse for the environment.The energy used by the network of computers that power the digital coin is comparable to that of many developed countries and rivals the emissions from major fossil-fuel users and producers such as American Airlines Group Inc. and ConocoPhillips, according to a report by Bank of America Corp. The level of emissions, which have risen alongside a spike in Bitcoin’s price, have grown by more than 40 million tons in the past two years. And when the digital asset is trading around $50,000 -- which it’s done for much of this year -- it uses about 0.4% of global energy consumption.More worrisome, according to the report titled “Bitcoin’s dirty little secrets,” is that rising prices may mean Bitcoin’s energy consumption will soon rival that of some of the largest countries in the world.“What I’m concerned about is the pace of growth in the demand for energy,” Francisco Blanch, head of commodities and derivatives research at Bank of America and lead author of the report, said in an interview. “The rate of change is enormous -- nothing is growing at this pace in the energy world.”Bitcoin has skyrocketed into the limelight during the Covid-19 pandemic amid unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus that’s been a boon to more-speculative parts of the financial markets. The world’s largest cryptocurrency surged almost 10-fold in the past year. That’s meant greater energy use, too.Because the coin’s supply is limited, any excess demand could push prices even higher. Rising prices encourage more so-called mining activity and may consequently push CO2 emissions up even more, according to Bank of America.Bitcoin transactions are processed by miners -- crypto slang for companies that operate a vast array of computers. Miners compete to confirm transactions and get new coins awarded in return -- but they require huge amounts of energy to run. Buoyed by increased competition, only a handful of such firms -- most China-based -- controlled about 50% of all the computing power on the network, Bloomberg News reported last year.According to Bank of America, it’s since become even more concentrated, with roughly three-quarters of so-called hash power now concentrated in the country. That, too, is worrying to Blanch, as almost 60% of Chinese electrical generation is derived from coal-fired plants.“Right now, this thing is taking a lot of energy and it’s possible that if everyone comes in and prices go higher, then it’s going to be way more energy,” he said.But crypto fans argue Bitcoin’s energy use is immaterial when placed within a larger context. Many say, for instance, that its carbon footprint is pretty negligible, compared with that of cars, power plants and factories. And even as its price surges, it’s hardly made a ripple in power markets, according to analysts at BloombergNEF.“Bitcoin miners use whatever power is available and the focus is absolutely on the lowest-cost power possible,” Jaime Leverton, chief executive officer at Hut 8 Mining Corp., said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.Her firm’s mining operations are located in Alberta, Canada, where natural gas and wind are among the predominant energy sources. “It’s a conversation that certainly needs to evolve over time and doesn’t accurately reflect how we talk about energy in other tech sectors,” she said.Nic Carter, a partner at crypto-focused venture firm Castle Island Ventures, said he expects Bitcoin’s energy use in the long run to come almost exclusively from sources -- including hydro and flared gas -- that otherwise would go to waste.Still, “there’s a moral case to be made for Bitcoin, even in the presence of a carbon outlay, which is it’s so useful for society,” said Carter by phone. “The focus should be on making the grid greener in the aggregate, not trying to take a line-item veto and say this specific usage of society’s energy is illegitimate.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mexican cartel leader’s body left wrapped in plastic on park bench

    The corpse was found shortly after ‘El Cholo’ appeared on video surrounded by heavily armed men

  • Fauci discusses trial that showed no evidence that AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots

    During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci highlighted a clinical trial that did not show a link between an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and blood clots. Andy Slavitt, the White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response, emphasized that the Food and Drug Administration will review the vaccine before it could be approved for use in the U.S.

  • Xi, Kim share messages reaffirming China-N. Korea alliance

    The leaders of China and North Korea are reaffirming their traditional alliance following contentious talks between top diplomats from Washington and Beijing and diplomatic isolation and economic problems in the North that have left it ever-more dependent on the Chinese. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday leader Kim Jong Un called for stronger “unity and cooperation” with China in the face of challenges posed by “hostile forces” while exchanging messages with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

  • Trump continues to insist that Pence should have 'gone back' after the Capitol riots to overturn the 2020 election results

    Trump supporters waged a violent insurrection on January 6 under the false belief that Pence and Congress could invalidate election results.

  • Trump says two-page letter to Joe Biden was ‘from the heart’ while refusing to concede ‘rigged election’

    “Look, he’s there. It was a rigged election, an election that, you know, I would never concede’

  • 'The Talk' hiatus is extended as Piers Morgan keeps up Meghan criticism

    It looks as if CBS' investigation of Sharon Osbourne's racism discussion is taking longer than expected: "The Talk" hiatus is extended again.