China's Tencent ordered to end exclusive music contracts

In this Sept. 5, 2020 photo, people look at a display from Chinese technology firm Tencent at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing. China's internet watchdog has fined technology platforms operated by e-commerce company Alibaba and gaming firm Tencent for spreading sexually suggestive content involving children, as regulators sought to clean up the internet of content harmful to minors. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
JOE McDONALD
·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Internet giant Tencent was ordered by regulators to end exclusive contracts with music copyright holders, adding to increased enforcement of anti-monopoly and other rules as Beijing tightens control over booming online industries.

Tencent controls more than 80% of “exclusive music library resources” following its 2016 acquisition of China Music Group, the State Administration for Market Regulation said Saturday. It said that gives Tencent the ability to get better terms than competitors receive or to limit the ability of rivals to enter the market.

Tencent Holdings Ltd., best known abroad for its WeChat messaging service, has a sprawling business empire that includes games, music and video. It is among the world’s 10 most valuable publicly traded companies, with a stock market value of $680 billion.

In order to “restore market competition,” Tencent must end exclusive music copyright contracts within 30 days, the market regulator said in a statement. The company is barred from requiring providers to give better terms than competitors receive.

Tencent promised on its social media account to “conscientiously abide by the decision.”

Regulators are stepping up enforcement of anti-monopoly, data security, financial and other rules against Tencent, e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and other companies that dominate entertainment, retail and other industries.

The enforcement has hurt the stock market value of some companies. Shares in ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc., which made its U.S. stock market debut last month, are down 21% after regulators announced a probe of its “network security” and ordered the company to overhaul handling of customer data.

Regulators have publicly warned major companies not to use their market dominance to keep out new competitors.

Tencent was blocked by regulators on July 10 from combining its game platforms Douyu and Huya on the grounds that might reduce competition.

On Wednesday, the Chinese internet regulator reprimanded Tencent, Alibaba, microblog platform Sina Weibo and e-commerce service Xiaohongshu for allowing sexually suggestive stickers or short videos of children to be distributed on their services.

___

AP researcher Henry Hou contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hear Startup Alley companies pitch expert VC judges on the next episode of Extra Crunch Live

    Plus, you get to hear feedback from some of the smartest folks in the industry, thus learning how to absolutely crush it at your next pitch meeting with a VC. On August 4, Extra Crunch Live will feature startups exhibiting in the Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 in September. On August 4, our expert VC judges will be Edith Yeung from Race Capital and Laela Sturdy of CapitalG.

  • Lucid Motors' SPAC merger fails to win shareholder approval

    Lucid Motors, a Newark, Calif.-based electric car maker, on Thursday failed to secure investor approval for its $24 billion acquisition by Churchill Capital Corp IV, a SPAC led by Michael Klein. Why it matters: This is the downside of having a meme SPAC, as not enough retail investors showed up to cast votes. Churchill and Lucid seemed to know this might be coming, as they flooded Reddit and other online message boards with "get out the vote" messages.Stay on top of the latest market trends and

  • China imposes sanctions on US officials

    The sanctions are in response to recent US sanctions on Chinese officials in Hong Kong.

  • Kaseya gets master decryption key after July 4 global attack

    The Florida company whose software was exploited in the devastating Fourth of July weekend ransomware attack, Kaseya, has received a universal key that will decrypt all of the more than 1,000 businesses and public organizations crippled in the global incident. Kaseya spokeswoman Dana Liedholm would not say Thursday how the key was obtained or whether a ransom was paid. Ransomware analysts offered multiple possible explanations for why the master key, which can unlock the scrambled data of all the attack's victims, has now appeared.

  • Beijing! Paris! Milan! All the Future Olympic Host Cities Announced So Far

    The next Olympics in the U.S. will be the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles

  • Belarus shuts more civil society groups in wide crackdown

    Belarusian authorities on Friday announced the closure of 15 nongovernmental organizations, part of a sweeping crackdown on civil society activists and independent media. The groups ordered to close include the Human Constanta human rights center, the Names charity organization, BelSetka Anti-AIDS group and an organization assisting disabled people. The groups' closure comes a day after authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko vowed to continue what he called a “mopping-up operation” against civil society activists whom he denounced as “bandits and foreign agents.”

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow's Worst-Performing Dividend Giants?

    The 2021 stock market rally hasn't been kind to every successful business. While financial and tech stocks dominate the return rankings through mid-July, Wall Street left many blue chip companies out of this year's surge.

  • 3 Value Stocks That Won't Stop Growing

    Growth stocks might grab headlines and excite the market, but sometimes they end up deflating just as quickly as they climbed. In contrast, value stocks are perfect for cautious investors because they tend to have business models that have stood the test of time. Since the start of the pandemic, Retractable Technologies (NYSEMKT: RVP) has been on a tear.

  • You Can Bank on Bank Stocks for Steady Dividends. Here Are 4 With Yields Above 3%

    Not only did the banking sector emerge from the pandemic largely unscathed, but the largest banks also endured three stress tests in a 12-month window to prove their durability for capital returns. KeyCorp and Fifth Third are among the names to consider.

  • Las Vegas Sands Is Falling Amid Concern Over Covid and Asian Operations

    The increasingly Asia-focused casino operator extended its run of pandemic-related losses even as sales jumped in the second quarter.

  • Day Traders Take Wall Street by Storm Again in Record Dip Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- On Monday at around 1 p.m. in New York, just as U.S. stocks were gripped by the worst trading session in months, Google searches for the “Dow Jones” spiked.By the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had clawed back some of the biggest losses, and the next day posted its best performance in a month.This week is lesson to everyone on Wall Street who thought the day-trading army had beaten a retreat: They snapped up stocks at the fastest clip on record, pouring around $2.2

  • Intel, TI split leaves chip outlook in doubt

    (Reuters) -Two major chipmakers this week gave very different views of whether soaring demand for semiconductors will start to ease in the second half of the year, and it may take another round of earnings next week to settle the question. Texas Instruments on Wednesday gave a third-quarter sales forecast that was essentially flat, with company executives declining to say what the year's final quarter might look like, a hint that orders might be slowing. By contrast, Intel Corp on Thursday raised its full-year forecast, with Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger saying it could take the chip industry two years to catch up with "explosive demand" and predicting that a boom in PC sales driven by pandemic work-from-home arrangements would carry through next year.

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    These three stocks have established themselves as consistent revenue growers. Are they good long-term choices for investors?

  • Could Nokia Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    Amid drastic changes to its business, Nokia (NYSE: NOK) continues to attract investor attention. Once the leading maker of mobile phones, it has redefined itself as a telecom equipment stock in the 5G era. Meme stocks do carry some potential for sharp upward moves that traders can capitalize on -- but can this telecom stock generate real wealth for long-term investors?

  • Investing pioneer Charles Ellis says you’re just about guaranteed to get top returns in the stock market using this method

    Despite big changes in the stock market over the past 50 years, indexing is still the only sure way to get superior returns, he says.

  • Amazon’s stock looks tired. Consider buying shares of these five fast-growing e-commerce plays instead

    Amazon started the internet-retail revolution. Five other companies, including Sea and Coupang, are taking it further.

  • AT&T: Buy, Hold or Sell?

    Shares of AT&T have struggled for many months. In the daily bar chart of T, below, we can see we can see a lot of intense activity the past five months. The moving averages have been little help in this wide swinging sideways market.

  • 7 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist if the Stock Market Crashes

    Big market declines are the perfect opportunity for long-term investors to put their capital to work.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Hot Growth Stocks -- Should You?

    Several factors have contributed to Cathie Wood's success, but one of the most important is her mindset. Rather than placing short-term price targets on equities or attempting to time the market, Wood's asset management firm (ARK Invest) seeks out innovative businesses that make good long-term holdings. MercadoLibre operates the leading online marketplace and digital payments ecosystem in in Latin America.

  • Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your 401(k) Account, Based on Your Age

    Retirement seems like a far-off thing that we never really feel prepared for, but young people might be on a better path than they think. According to data from Fidelity's retirement platform, people...