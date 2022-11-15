China's Tencent starts new round of layoffs -sources

FILE PHOTO: A Tencent logo is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing
David Kirton and Josh Ye
·2 min read

By David Kirton and Josh Ye

SHENZHEN, China/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings has begun a new round of job cuts targeted at its video streaming, gaming and cloud businesses, four sources close to the matter said.

The sources said the layoffs affect three out of Tencent's six business divisions - platform and content (PCG), which comprises of its video and news platforms, its gaming-focused interactive entertainment department (IEG) and cloud and smart industries group (CSIG).

Two of the sources said some staff in IEG were informed last week they were being laid off. Tencent declined to comment. Reuters was not able to establish the scale of the job losses. China's technology sector continues to feel the effects of a regulatory crackdown and headwinds from zero-COVID measures that have slowed the broader economy. Tencent already cut jobs earlier this year, alongside peers, including Alibaba Group and smaller Chinese tech companies such as Xiaohongshu. In August, Tencent disclosed its employee numbers fell to 110,715 by the end of June from 116,213 in March.

Refintiv data shows analysts expect Tencent to report flat revenues or a small contraction on Wednesday, when it publishes third-quarter results. Tencent management have said they are focused on cutting costs and have shuttered non-core businesses in certain areas, including online education, e-commerce and game live-streaming. The Shenzhen-based company is eyeing global expansion to offset slowing growth in China. Reuters reported last month Tencent is resetting its M&A strategy to put more focus on buying majority stakes mainly in overseas gaming companies. Several U.S. tech employers, including Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Intel Corp and Twitter have also laid off thousands of workers in recent weeks.

(Reporting by David Kirton, Yingzhi Yang, Josh Ye and Julie ZhuEditing by Brenda Goh, Lincoln Feast, David Goodman and Jane Merriman)

Recommended Stories

  • Sam Bankman-Fried wishes 'we'd bitten off a lot less' after distressed crypto exchange FTX imploded: NYT

    Bahamas-based FTX filed for bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried resigned as its CEO last Friday, after it was caught in a massive liquidity crisis.

  • Bruno Fernandes brushes off Cristiano Ronaldo with cold handshake

    A video has emerged of Bruno Fernandes giving his Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo a frosty reception as the Portugal squad met up for the World Cup on Monday.

  • Ukraine's Zelensky hails Kherson capture as 'beginning of end of war'

    President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said Ukraine's recapture of Kherson marked "the beginning of the end of the war" as he hailed the liberation of the city of Kherson in a surprise visit. NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg nonetheless cautioned that Ukraine was facing difficult months ahead and said that Russia's military capability should not be underestimated. And US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping -- a key ally of Vladimir Putin -- agreed in talks Monday that nuclear weapons should never be used, including in Ukraine. The Ukrainian presidency distributed images of Zelensky singing the national anthem with his hand over his chest as the country's blue and yellow flag was hoisted next to Kherson's main administrative building. "This is the beginning&nbsp;of the end of the war," Zelensky said. "It is a long way, difficult way, because the war took the best heroes of our country. We are ready for peace but our peace, for our country it’s all our country, all our territory," he added. Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman denied that the Ukrainian leader's visit had any impact on the status of the Kherson region, which Moscow formally annexed into Russia at a ceremony last month. In Kherson, Zelensky said that "the price of this war is high". "People are injured. A large number of dead. There were fierce battles, and the result is -- today we are in Kherson region." - 'Mistake' to underestimate Russia - His visit came just days after Ukrainian troops entered the&nbsp;city -- the Kherson region's administrative centre -- after Russia pulled back its forces on Friday. The takeover is the latest in a string of setbacks for the Kremlin, which invaded Ukraine on February 24 hoping for a lightning takeover and to topple the government in days. But Russian troops failed to capture the capital Kyiv and have since been pushed back from large portions of territory in the south and east. Still, Stoltenberg said that "the coming months will be difficult" and cautioned that: "we should not make the mistake of underestimating Russia". "Putin's aim is to leave Ukraine cold and dark this winter," he told a press conference in The Hague. The city of Kherson was the first major urban hub to fall to Russian forces and the only regional capital Moscow's troops gained control over. Its recapture opens a gateway for Ukraine to the entire Kherson region, one of four that the Kremlin announced in September were annexed and part of Russia. President Vladimir Putin vowed to use all available means to defend them from Ukrainian forces, hinting at the use of nuclear weapons. Biden and Xi agreed in talks at the G20 however that nuclear weapons should never be used, including in Ukraine, the White House said. "President Biden and President Xi reiterated their agreement that a nuclear war should never be fought and can never be won&nbsp;and underscored their opposition to the use or threat of use&nbsp;of&nbsp;nuclear weapons&nbsp;in Ukraine," it said in a statement. US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns was meanwhile holding talks with his Russian counterpart in Ankara to warn him about the consequences of using nuclear weapons. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday he would not comment on Zelensky's visit to Kherson but added: "this territory is part of the Russian Federation." - 'Very scared' - A self-described partisan in Kherson told AFP after the Russian withdrawal that he and his friends had spent months walking the streets observing the Russians' every move. "You watch closely and then come home and write it all down. And then you send the information and hide absolutely everything -- phones, papers, clothes, everything," 19-year-old aspiring musician named Volodymyr Timor said. "We reported everything -- where their equipment and ammunition sites were, where they slept and where they went out drinking," Timor said. Ukraine's forces could then use the coordinates to target strikes during a counteroffensive that has seen Russia cede roughly half the land it seized in the first weeks of war. "I was scared," the imposing but soft-spoken&nbsp;guitarist said of the prospect of being caught and possibly killed. Fuelling concerns that Moscow may have a lingering presence in Kherson, Ukrainian intelligence services said they had detained a Russian military serviceman dressed in civilian clothes. It said his task was "to gather information, adjust fire on the Ukrainian armed forces and carry out sabotage." Elsewhere, Ukraine's forces had retaken 12 towns and villages in the eastern region of Lugansk, the military and local officials said Monday. The eastern industrial region has been held by Russian-supported separatists since 2014 but Kyiv's forces have slowly been clawing back territory there. But Russia's military also said its forces were making gains in the neighbouring region of Donetsk, capturing the village of Pavlivka, where fighting had caused controversy in Russia. Last week, soldiers from the Far Eastern 155th Marine Guards Brigade complained about heavy losses in an address to the governor of the Far Eastern region of Primorye, Oleg Kozhemyako. bur/yad

  • Dollar rebounds as Fed officials say hikes to continue; yen slumps

    The U.S. dollar climbed versus the yen and stayed firm against other major peers on Tuesday as more Federal Reserve officials made the case for even tighter U.S. monetary policy. The greenback edged up against sterling and hovered more than 1% above its two-month trough to the euro after Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday echoed weekend comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller that interest rates need to keep rising to battle inflation, although potentially at a slower pace. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six counterparts including the yen, euro and sterling, edged 0.03% higher to 107.00 early in the Asian day.

  • Israeli troops kill Palestinian woman in car, say incident under review

    Israeli troops killed a Palestinian woman in the occupied West Bank on Monday, medics said, in an incident in which the military said the soldiers opened fire on a vehicle that was accelerating towards them. The incident in Beitunia, near the hub city of Ramallah, was the latest during an intensified military sweep of West Bank launched by Israel in March after a spate of Palestinian street attacks in its cities. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said a 26-year-old man with her was detained by the troops.

  • Kenyan security guard expelled by Qatar torn about watching World Cup

    Malcolm Bidali, a Kenyan security guard expelled from Qatar after complaining about working conditions, is feeling conflicted about watching the World Cup that starts this week.

  • Climbers, Don’t Stop Talking About Your Eating Disorders

    Our community has come a long way towards educating climbers about the dangers of disordered eating. But mere progress isn't enough.

  • Ukrainian military already liberated 12 settlements in Luhansk Oblast, says governor

    Ukraine’s army has already liberated 12 settlements in Luhansk Oblast, the region’s governor, Serhiy Hayday, said in a Telegram messenger post on Nov. 14.

  • Team Asset Rankings: Which franchises have the most valuable pieces?

    The HoopsHype staff regularly votes on player trade value rankings for the Top 100 players. Most recently, we released the 4th edition of our trade value rankings. From doing this exercise, we thought about ways we can do something similar for ...

  • Floyd Mayweather cruises past YouTuber Deji Olatunji in exhibition with sixth round stoppage

    The Hall of Famer's exhibition tour continues.

  • Nets’ Kevin Durant calls LeBron James a ‘top-two, top-three player’ ever

    Kevin Durant on where he ranks LeBron James all-time.

  • Croatia World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

    Real Madrid midfielder Luke Modric will play in his fourth World Cup this summer, as he was included in the Croatia squad alongside Chelsea's Ivan Perisic and Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic.

  • Palestinian kills 2 Israelis, wounds 4 in West Bank stabbing

    A Palestinian killed two Israelis and wounded four others in an attack in a settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday before he was shot and killed by Israeli security personnel, Israeli paramedics and Palestinian officials said. It was the latest attack in a wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence this year that has seen Palestinian attackers target Israeli civilians and near nightly Israeli arrest raids that have fueled unrest in the occupied territory. The Israeli military said the Palestinian first attacked the Israelis at the entrance to the settlement’s industrial zone, then proceeded to a nearby gas station and stabbed more people there.

  • Chinese aid to African security forces helps to cement ties, study says

    When a Chinese military delegation visited Harare in 2011 to share experiences with Zimbabwean forces, president Robert Mugabe, who was also commander-in-chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, lavished praise on China. "They have assisted us in our struggle to free ourselves from colonialism," he said. "China is a great friend of ours in many ways." Mugabe was deposed five years ago but Zimbabwe remains Africa's key destination for Chinese military assistance, according to a study published last

  • The Latest | UN Climate Summit

    The prime minister of Samoa appealed Tuesday to countries gathered at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt to respond as strongly to the threat of global warming as they did to the coronavirus pandemic. Fiame Naomi Mata'afa said Samoa and other Pacific states are “at the mercy of climate change and our survival hangs in the rush of the climate hourglass.” “Why is it not possible to apply the same level of urgency of action witnessed for the COVID-19 pandemic to the meeting of the 1.5 -degree Celsius promise?” she asked, referring to the warming temperature limit set in the Paris agreement to limit the effects of climate change.

  • Warren Buffett backs Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC like a full-fledged tech investor

    If you asked Warren Buffett to invest in tech companies 20 years ago, he’d say hard pass.

  • Real Estate Agents Aren't Surprised Digital Brokers Like Redfin Are In Trouble

    One year ago, tech real estate marketplace Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) announced it was discontinuing its iBuyer division, eliminating its home-flipping business and cutting 25% of its workforce. This week, digital real estate brokerage Redfin Corp. (NASDAQ: RDFN) has done the same, shutting down its Redfin Now division, eliminating its home-flipping business and cutting 13% of its staff. While many will see this as a sad sign of a faltering real estate economy, many real estate professionals

  • Stocks will plunge, inflation will persist, and the US economy will feel more pain, Carl Icahn says. Here are his 14 best quotes from a new interview.

    Icahn said the Fed should keep hiking rates, he might have put $1 billion behind Elon Musk's Twitter bid if asked, and FTX's meltdown is no surprise.

  • Samsung Customers Seek Chip ‘Second Source’ on Geopolitical Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said the global technology industry is in search of alternative sources for advanced semiconductors given rising political risks.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitSpeaking at the South Korean company’s investor br

  • Zelenskiy urges G20 to adopt Ukraine's plan to restore peace

    NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday called on the Group of 20 (G20) major economies meeting in Indonesia to step up their leadership and stop Russia's war in his country under a peace plan he has proposed. "We will not allow Russia to wait out and build up its forces," he said via videolink to the summit on the Indonesia island of Bali, according to a copy of his speech reviewed by Reuters. "I am convinced that now is the time when Russia's war must and can be stopped."