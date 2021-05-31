China's new three-child policy 'far from enough,' demography expert says

Tim O'Donnell, Contributing Writer
·2 min read
Chinese flag.
Chinese flag. iStock.

China announced Monday that it will allow all married couples to have up to three children as the government seemingly grows increasingly worried about a declining national birthrate. But it may be too little, too late.

Critics of China's child limits — a one-child policy was first enacted in 1980 and it was upped to two in 2015 — aren't impressed with the latest increase. "Opening it up to three children is far from enough," Haung Wenzheng, a demography expert with the Beijing-based Center for China and Globalization, told The New York Times. He and Sophie Richardson, the China director at Human Rights Watch, are among those calling for the removal of any restrictions. "It should be fully liberalized, and giving birth should be strongly encouraged," Huang said. "This should be regarded as a crisis for the survival of the Chinese nation."

But Stuart Gietel-Basten, a professor of social science and public policy at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, told the Times that if the Chinese Communist Party were to completely roll back those restrictions, "it makes a statement on the policies" that the party itself implemented in the past, likely making it too risky for now.

Either way, it's not clear whether Beijing's policy changes will have an actual affect on the birthrate. "There was no baby boom" in 2015 after two children were allowed because couples were concerned about rising costs of housing and education, among other things, NBC News' Asia correspondent Janis Mackey Frayer notes, and Reuters reports that a now-deleted state media poll on Weibo asking citizens if they were "ready" for the most recent change revealed that 29,000 out of 31,000 respondents said they would "never think of it."

Recommended Stories

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Add-ons can tack hundreds or thousands of dollars onto the sticker price of a car. Before you buy, know which add-ons you don't want to buy at the dealership.

  • Police release video of gunmen, vehicle at scene of Miami-Dade rap concert mass shooting

    Miami-Dade police on Monday released new surveillance video of the weekend mass shooting that killed two people and injured 21 others outside of a rap concert in Northwest Miami-Dade.

  • China, Taiwan spar again over vaccines, accuse each other of politicking

    China and Taiwan traded more accusations on Monday about COVID-19 vaccines, with Beijing saying they should not be a political tool while Taiwan's ruling party said China was the "black hand" preventing it accessing shots internationally. The two have sparred repeatedly since the pandemic started, over everything from China's transparency about the virus' spread to Taiwan's lack of full access to the World Health Organization, worsening already bad ties. Japan said on Friday it would consider sharing COVID-19 vaccines with other countries as a ruling party panel urged that part of its stock of AstraZeneca Plc doses be provided to Chinese-claimed Taiwan, which welcomed the news.

  • Hail and rain pummel Albuquerque

    Memorial Day in Albuquerque, New Mexico, came with torrential rain and intense hail, forcing most people to spend the day indoors.

  • Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City starts new virus curbs

    Vietnam began a new spate of social distancing restrictions in Ho Chin Minh City on Monday in an effort to curb a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.The new measures will be in effect for fifteen days.Local authorities said they would conduct city-wide COVID-19 tests in the business hub with testing capacity at 100,000 samples per day.Police manned new checkpoints, and students vacated a dorm to make way for a 6,000-bed field hospital. Compounding concerns is the discovery over the weekend by Vietnamese officials of a 'very dangerous' combination of the Indian and UK variants which spreads quickly by air.The total number of cases in Vietnam has more than doubled in the past month alone.In the north of the country factories supplying global tech firms like Apple and Samsung are operating below capacity because of outbreaks according to industry sources.State media said four thousand factory workers were screened and vaccinated for the virus before returning to production lines on Monday.

  • Leaders of Israel's anti-Netanyahu coalition get extra police protection as Netanyahu battles ouster

    Leaders of Israel's anti-Netanyahu coalition get extra police protection as Netanyahu battles ouster

  • Box Office: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Smashes Pandemic Era Records With $57 Million Debut

    And exhale. The movie business is breathing a little easier after Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II” roared to $57 million over the Memorial Day Weekend. It’s a sign that cinemas are back after more than a year of pandemic era closures, capacity restrictions, and skittish customers. But the public health situation is changing dramatically, […]

  • Cities Across China’s Industrial Heartland Now Rationing Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost two dozen cities across China’s key industrial province of Guangdong are now rationing electricity to businesses as the global economic recovery and hot summer weather boost demand. Some 21 municipalities in the southern province that’s home to almost 130 million people are limiting power use, China Southern Power Grid Co. said in a statement on WeChat. Electricity consumption in the grid operator’s five-province region is up 24% this year through May 29 from the same period in 2020 and surged to an all-time high on May 21.Power hasn’t been affected for homes or public utilities, China Southern said. Businesses and factories have been hit, however, with some being forced to shut several days a week, constraining their ability to fulfill orders. Several have turned to buying portable generators to keep the lights on.See also: China’s Power Crunch Means Sidewalks Packed With GeneratorsA resurgence in activity from the very businesses and factories now facing shortages is the main reason for the strong demand. High temperatures are also boosting air-conditioning demand, according to the grid manager, while low rainfall in Yunnan province means less hydropower supply.China Southern didn’t specify which municipalities were rationing power. Chinese news site Jiemian reported curtailments in cities in Guangdong including Guangzhou, Foshan, Shantou and Dongguan.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NATO restricts Belarusian access to HQ

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Personnel at Belarus' diplomatic mission to NATO will have their access restricted at the alliance's headquarters, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, following the forced landing of a passenger plane by Minsk. Belarus is not a member of NATO but has had ties with the military alliance since 1992 following the fall of the Soviet Union, and has maintained a diplomatic mission to NATO since 1998.

  • Russia to form 20 new military units in west to counter NATO

    The Russian military will form 20 new units in the country's west this year to counter what it claims is a growing threat from NATO. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the announcement Monday at a meeting with top military officials.

  • Police say rival groups behind fatal Florida shootout

    Investigators on Monday said they were hunting for a white Nissan Pathfinder used in a chaotic shooting outside a Florida concert.Miami-Dade police released this footage they say showed three masked suspects exiting the vehicle in the early hours of Sunday, brandishing weapons, in the Miami suburb of Hialeah.Ten seconds after leaving the vehicle, they rush back and speed off.That’s all the time it took, police said, for them to open fire on a crowd waiting to get inside a venue.Major Jorge Aguiar runs the Miami-Dade Homicide Bureau.“As a result of that initial shooting, several groups that were in the parking lot also armed themselves and opened fire towards the initial shooters. That resulted in - many of the cameras were out there yesterday - a very extensive crime scene, with multiple people being transported to multiple hospitals throughout Miami-Dade County and Broward County. We have a total of 23 people were shot. Two were deceased on scene. Three are critically injured in the hospital today, clinging to life.”During the news conference Monday, the Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez III described the pain inflicted on the community…"Harming mothers who are here today-“…when a father, who lost a child in the shooting, interrupted to express his grief, and was led away. Director Ramirez said the interruption underscored the suffering.“That is the pain that affects our community, right there before you.”Police asked the public for help identifying the suspects. As of Monday there have been no arrests.

  • NFL trade chances increase after June 1st: Some trade candidates

    June 1st is a big day in the NFL. A look at a few post-June 1st trade candidates that could be moved and the possible impact on the Browns.

  • U.S. government agencies largely fended off latest Russian cyberespionage onslaught: White House

    Biden administration says the spear-phishing campaign should not further damage relations with Moscow ahead of next month's planned presidential summit.

  • Notre-Dame for Muslims or 'foreign interference'? New mega mosque stirs controversy in France

    In a packed, converted hangar in a suburb of Strasbourg, eastern France, a thousand men kneeled on mats for Friday prayers as an imam intoned in Turkish. Outside, hundreds more were obliged to place rugs on the tarmac of a courtyard for want of space. Between their prostrate forms and Mecca stood a football goal. “We’re lucky the sun is shining. When it rains, I can tell you, it’s not much fun. This place is too small,” said Volkan Duran, 49, vice president of Eyyup Sultan mosque.

  • Does ignoring robocalls make them stop? Here's what we learned from getting 1.5 million calls on 66,000 phone lines

    New research aims to give phone companies tools to help curb robocalls. Peter Dazeley/The Image Bank via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea More than 80% of robocalls come from fake numbers – and answering these calls or not has no effect on how many more you’ll get. Those are two key findings of an 11-month study into unsolicited phone calls that we conducted from February 2019 to January 2020. To better understand how these unwanted callers operate, we monitored every phone call received to over 66,000 phone lines in our telephone security lab, the Robocall Observatory at North Carolina State University. We received 1.48 million unsolicited phone calls over the course of the study. Some of these calls we answered, while others we let ring. Contrary to popular wisdom, we found that answering calls makes no difference in the number of robocalls received by a phone number. The weekly volume of robocalls remained constant throughout the study. As part of our study, we also developed the first method to identify robocalling campaigns responsible for a large number of these annoying, illegal and fraudulent robocalls. The main types of robocalling campaigns were about student loans, health insurance, Google business listings, general financial fraud, and a long-running Social Security scam. Using these techniques, we learned that more than 80% of calls from an average robocalling campaign use fake or short-lived phone numbers to place their unwanted calls. Using these phone numbers, perpetrators deceive their victims and make it much more difficult to identify and prosecute unlawful robocallers. We also saw that some fraudulent robocalling operations impersonated government agencies for many months without detection. They used messages in English and Mandarin and threatened the victims with dire consequences. These messages target vulnerable populations, including immigrants and seniors. Why it matters Providers can identify the true source of a call using a time-consuming, manual process called traceback. Today, there are too many robocalls for traceback to be a practical solution for every call. Our robocalling campaign identification technique is not just a powerful research tool. It can also be used by service providers to identify large-scale robocalling operations. Using our methods, providers need to investigate only a small number of calls for each robocalling campaign. By targeting the source of abusive robocalls, service providers can block or shut down these operations and protect their subscribers from scams and unlawful telemarketing. What still isn’t known Providers are deploying a new technology called STIR/SHAKEN, which may prevent robocallers from spoofing their phone numbers. When deployed, it will simplify traceback for calls, but it won’t work for providers who use older technology. Robocallers also quickly adapt to new situations, so they may find a way around STIR/SHAKEN. No one knows how robocallers interact with their victims and how often they change their strategies. For example, a rising number of robocalls and scammers are now using COVID-19 as a premise to defraud people. What’s next Over the coming years, we will continue our research on robocalls. We will study whether STIR/SHAKEN reduces robocalls. We’re also developing techniques to better identify, understand, and help providers and law enforcement target robocalling operations.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Sathvik Prasad, North Carolina State University and Bradley Reaves, North Carolina State University. Read more:Robocalls are unstoppable – 3 questions answered about why your phone won’t quit ringingRise and fall of the landline: 143 years of telephones becoming more accessible – and smartWhy are there so many suckers? A neuropsychologist explains Sathvik Prasad is a member of the USENIX association.Bradley Reaves receives funding from the National Science Foundation and the Office of Naval Research. This research was supported by in-kind donations from Bandwidth and NomoRobo. Reaves is a member of the Communications Fraud Control Association, ACM, IEEE, and the USENIX association.

  • After 41 Years of Birth Limits, China to Allow Couples to Have Three Children

    China's ruling party is, at last, easing its birth restrictions in order to combat the rapid aging of the country's population

  • Kate Middleton Shares a Rare Look at Her Casual Style During First COVID Vaccine Outing

    She received her vaccine at London’s Science Museum.

  • Rebel Wilson’s Biker Shorts & Gladiator Sandals Are an Unconventional Combo That Works

    Rebel Wilson just proved that biker shorts aren't only meant for sportswear.

  • John Krasinski responds to Amy Schumer's joke that he and Emily Blunt have a 'pretend marriage'

    The "Office" actor and the "Devil Wears Prada" star have been married since 2010 and share two daughters: Hazel, 7, and Violet, 4.

  • 'Do right by that sacrifice': Veterans serving in Congress have a Memorial Day message for Americans

    Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Joni Ernst and Reps. Kinzinger, Crenshaw and Crow are among politicians who served in combat military roles.