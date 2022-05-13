China's top chipmaker SMIC says smartphone, PC demand has 'dropped like a rock'

A man visits a booth of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), at China International Semiconductor Expo (IC China 2020) following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp said on Friday it anticipates smartphone sales from its clients this year to fall by at least 200 million units due to the Russia-Ukraine war and China's COVID lockdowns.

While SMIC previously had issues fulfilling orders due to high demand amid a global chip shortage, customers from the smartphone, personal computer and household appliance sectors were now cancelling orders due to these two events, CEO Zhao Haijun told analysts after the company's quarterly results.

Demand for such products "dropped like a rock" as sales in Russia and Ukraine were heavily impacted while China's COVID lockdowns meant that companies had trouble delivering products or had to shut stores, he said.

"This year we expect (demand for) smartphones to fall by at least 200 million units, and the majority of these 200 million are from our domestic Chinese phone makers. So many orders have been cancelled."

This meant that the proportion of SMIC's manufacturing capacity dedicated to smartphones and such products had fallen to 29%, he said, from around 50% previously.

His comments provide a glimpse into how Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's attempts to stamp out COVID are impacting both global supply chains as well as consumer demand. SMIC, which has factories in Shanghai, has managed to keep these open through the city's lockdown via closed loop management.

SMIC posted a 66.9% jump in first quarter revenue and said net profit rose 181.5% to $447.2 million.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's Didi awaits completion of regulator's review to return to normal

    Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global will only be able to resume normal operations after authorities complete a cybersecurity review of the company, it said in a filing on Thursday. Days after the company went public last June, internet watchdog the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) began a cybersecurity review of its handling of domestic user data and ordered app stores to remove mobile apps operated by Didi. Didi has been unable to register new users since the regulator began its review.

  • White House gets boxed-in on inflation

    President Biden is boxed-in by high inflation, leaving him with few options to take the heat off on an issue that hurting his party politically. Biden has limited control over inflation beyond proposing policies and investments that could take months, if not years, to make an impact. It’s also hard for the president to pass…

  • Musk shelves $44-billion Twitter deal 'temporarily', shares slump

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk put his $44-billion deal for Twitter Inc "temporarily on hold" on Friday while he awaits data on the proportion of its fake accounts, sending the shares in the social media platform plunging. Twitter shares fell 17.7% to $37.10 in premarket trading, their lowest level since Musk disclosed his stake in the company in early April and subsequently made a "best and final" offer to take it private for $54.20 per share. Meanwhile, Tesla shares, against which Musk has secured $6.25 billion in funding for the acquisition, were up about 5%.

  • Protesters Take to the Streets in Sri Lanka's Capital Amid Economic Crisis

    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed a new prime minister on Thursday, May 12, following a week of civil unrest amid the country’s economic crisis.Ranil Wickremesinghe served as Sri Lankan Prime Minister five previous times and replaced President Rajapaksa’s brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa after he resigned on Monday, May 9 in response to protests.Video recorded by Brendan Smith shows anti-government demonstrations held in Sri Lanka’s capital, Colombo on May 9.Demonstrators can be seen waving the Sri Lankan flag and chanting songs on Colombo’s Main Road.There have been multiple reported deaths since the protests began in early May. Credit: Brendan Smith via Storyful

  • Russian Billionaires’ Challenges to EU Sanctions Mount Up

    (Bloomberg) -- A high profile Russian billionaire mounted a fresh challenge to strike down strict European Union sanctions imposed on him in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingMegacap-Tech Selloff Deepens With Stocks Slumping

  • In eastern Ukraine's cities, brutal trench warfare awaits Russia's troops

    Putin's forces are flattening small towns in their bid to capture a huge chunk of eastern Ukraine. But in the cities, they'll face a well-armed, deeply entrenched resistance.

  • World Food Programme chief forecasts millions of deaths if Ukrainian ports remain blocked

    The head of the UN World Food Programme, David Beasley, has called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to lift his blockade of Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea before a global catastrophe occurs, in a comment to CNN on May 13.

  • Putins associate warns that arms supplies to Ukraine could escalate into a nuclear war

    ROMAN PETRENKO - THURSDAY, MAY 12, 2022, 12:04 Photo: PUTIN AND MEDVEDEV, RIA NOVOSTI NATO countries' pumping weapons into Ukraine increases the possibility of transition to a full-fledged nuclear war, said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council.

  • President Joe Biden signs bill to boost New Mexico's outdoor recreation, improve access

    About 65 percent of New Mexicans participate in some form of outdoor recreation annually, per a report from the Outdoor Industry Association

  • Woman drops seven dress sizes after ex told her she'd never lose weight

    Helena Hara was told by an ex boyfriend she'd never be thin but has gone on to lose 5 st.

  • Who wins? Amar'e Stoudemire says his 2004-05 Phoenix Suns would defeat 2021-22 team in playoffs

    Retired NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire explained Thursday on ESPN's First Take why his 2004-05 Suns would beat the current Suns in the playoffs.

  • Siemens to leave Russia due to Ukraine war, take hefty charge

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Siemens will quit the Russian market due to the war in Ukraine, it said on Thursday, taking a 600 million euro ($630 million) hit to its business during the second quarter, with more costs to come. The German industrial and technology group became the latest multinational to announce losses linked to its decision to leave Russia following the Feb. 24 invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation". Several companies, from brewers Anheuser-Busch InBev and Carlsberg to sportswear maker Adidas, carmaker Renault and several banks have been counting the cost of suspending operations in or withdrawing from Russia.

  • Mercedes-Benz tells owners of 292,000 vehicles to stop driving them

    Mercedes-Benz is telling the owners of over 292,000 vehicles in the U.S. to stop driving them because the brakes could fail.

  • Luka Doncic notes Phoenix Suns looking at Dallas Mavericks bench late in Game 5 loss

    Luka Doncic addressed a variety of topics after Thursday's walkthrough before Game 6 with Mavs down 3-2 to Suns in best-of-7 conference semifinals.

  • Mark Zuckerberg posted a video showing off Meta's upcoming VR headset Cambria — but pixelated out the headset

    Mark Zuckerberg released a demo of mixed-reality display in the high-end "Project Cambria" headset, and played with a little cartoon monster.

  • China Struggles to Contain Frustration From Shanghai Covid Lockdown

    Despite censorship, videos shared online show growing desperation and anger at prolonged Covid-19 lockdowns in China’s economic capital of Shanghai, where officials are trying to solve issues including food shortages while doubling down on the country’s strict pandemic policy. Photo Composite: Emily Siu

  • Food Network ‘Worst Cooks In America’ Star Guilty Of Homicide By Child Abuse, Gets Life Sentence

    It took just an hour of deliberations for a Greenville County South Carolina jury to find former Food Network star Ariel Robinson guilty of homicide by child abuse. The verdict ended a four-day trial that included testimony from Robinson and her husband, as well as graphic pictures of the injuries inflicted on 3-year-old Victoria “Tori” […]

  • Don't think Memphis Grizzlies can take out Golden State after Game 5? Think again | Giannotto

    With so much “Whoop That Trick” in the air, and so much time to revel in it, the Grizzlies found their formula for success vs. Golden State in Game 5.

  • Coinbase warns users could lose their crypto holdings if the company goes bankrupt

    Coinbase said in its first-quarter earnings report that cryptocurrency assets could become company property in the unlikely event of bankruptcy.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At