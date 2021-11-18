China's top livestreaming sales stars in dispute with L'Oreal

Staff members work at a counter of cosmetics brand L’Oreal at a shopping mall in Beijing
Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh
·2 min read

By Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh

BEIJING - China's top two livestreaming sales stars said they have suspended cooperation with French cosmetics giant L'Oreal over a dispute about prices during Alibaba Group's Singles Day shopping promotion earlier this month.

The spat marks a rare public dispute for the retail industry in China, where companies have become increasingly reliant on popular culture personalities as a sales channel, marketing products in live streams followed by millions of fans.

The two, Li Jiaqi and Viya, said on Wednesday in social media posts that the suspension of ties came after some followers complained, saying L'Oreal facial products they had promoted as carrying the biggest discounts of the year during Singles Day could be bought for less days later on L'Oreal's own platform.

According to Chinese media, Li Jiaqi and Viya pre-sold a combined 18.9 billion yuan ($2.96 billion) worth of goods on Oct. 20 in pre-Singles Day promotions.

The two said they would offer compensation to followers, but that "several rounds of negotiations" with L'Oreal had not yielded a solution they considered satisfactory. They added they were giving L'Oreal 24 hours to come up with a plan.

In a statement, L'Oreal apologised to customers for a "too complicated promotion mechanism", and noted the "suggestions" made by Li and Viya. It did not comment further on its relationship with the two personalities.

L'Oreal said some consumers were able to purchase its products at a lower price on its platform because they used multiple discounts offered by the store and e-commerce platforms.

The spat became one of the most viewed topics on China's Twitter-like Weibo social media network on Thursday, with 450 million hits.

($1 = 6.3750 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong defends letting J.P. Morgan CEO skip mandatory quarantine because it's a 'huge bank'

    Hong Kong reportedly allowed J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon to bypass strict quarantine protocol for arriving travelers because of the size of their bank and its importance to Hong Kong's economy. Special treatment: Dimon spent 32 hours in Hong Kong, where he held meetings with the J.P. Morgan regional chief and thanked the staff for their hard work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CNN.

  • China Evergrande sells entire stake in streaming platform HengTen for $273 million

    Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group said on Thursday it is selling its entire stake in film and television streaming company HengTen Network Holdings for HK$2.13 billion ($273.5 million). Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer, said it would realise a loss of HK$8.5 billion from the sale of its stake in HengTen, in which Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings holds around a 20% share. The Shenzhen-based real estate company has been stumbling from deadline to deadline in recent weeks as it grapples with more than $300 billion in liabilities, $19 billion of which are international market bonds.

  • EV Maker Sono Group Soars in IPO. Three Others Also Made Their Debut.

    Shares of the German solar-powered electric-vehicle developer rocketed nearly 155% from the $15 offer price. Also on the list were Braze, a maker of customer engagement software; Iris Energy, a crypto miner; and UserTesting, which offers software that helps companies gain insight on interactions with their customers. In all, eight companies are listing their shares this week as the IPO market prepares to shut down for the Thanksgiving holidays.

  • House votes to censure Rep. Gosar for animated video depicting him killing Rep. Ocasio-Cortez

    By a vote of 223-207, the House voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., and strip him of committee assignments for posting an anime video depicting him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and attacking President Biden. Speaker Nancy Pelosi read the censure as Gosar stood in the well of the House floor.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Shiba Inu

    Among the trending cryptocurrencies, interest in the SHIB token has exploded of late. Here's what investors may want to know about Shiba Inu.

  • Should You Buy Ethereum While It's Still Below $5,000?

    The price of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been on an upward swing lately, as it recently reached a record high of around $4,800 per token -- an increase of more than 900% over the past 12 months. While there's no way of knowing for certain how Ethereum will perform in the future, there's a chance it could surpass $5,000 per token in the relatively near future. Is Ethereum a smart investment?

  • 4 Cryptocurrencies That Process Transactions Much Faster Than Shiba Inu

    With existing banking infrastructure, it can take up to a week for a cross-border payments to validate and settle. The rise of blockchain technology offers a means of transferring money, contracts, and files from Point A to B in a significantly shorter time frame and with considerably lower costs. More importantly, blockchain technology can democratize finance by opening doors to those who currently lack access to basic financial services.

  • 1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Instead of Shiba Inu

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is the latest cryptocurrency to go viral, skyrocketing over 77,000,000% in the past year. At that pace, you would be a millionaire today if you had invested just $1.30 in Shiba Inu last November. Unfortunately, a repeat performance is highly unlikely, so if you want to invest in cryptocurrency, the best course of action is to pick one with real potential.

  • Dogecoin Price Prediction: Time To Buy The Dip As Dogecoin Drops 13% To $0.23?

    Dogecoin made an attempt to settle below $0.2250.

  • Is Shiba Inu a Joke?

    Popular cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) sounds like a joke to many investors. I mean, fellow crypto coin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was launched as a literal joke and its developers still market Dogecoin as the token "favored by Shiba Inus worldwide.

  • Real Vision founder Raoul Pal says ether could rally as much as 300% into the year end

    Ether could rise as much as 300% by the end of the year, according to Real Vision co-founder Raoul Pal.

  • Iran-backed hackers accused of targeting critical US sectors

    Hackers linked to the Iranian government have been targeting a “broad range of victims” inside the United States, including by deploying ransomware, according to an advisory issued Wednesday by American, British and Australian officials. The advisory says that in recent months, Iran has exploited computer vulnerabilities exposed by hackers before they can be fixed and targeted entities in the transportation, health care and public health sectors. The attackers leveraged the initial hack for additional operations, such as data exfiltration, ransomware and extortion, according to the advisory.

  • Solana Raises Stakes for Institutions With Spot on Bloomberg Terminal

    Solana is only the third cryptocurrency to achieve this milestone, coming on the heels of bitcoin and Ethereum.

  • Argentine Analyst Carlos Maslatón Predicts Bitcoin At $1M By 2026 At La Bit Conf

    Carlos Maslatón, one of Argentina's early cryptocurrency adopters, a lawyer and technical analyst, predicted Wednesday that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will reach $1 million by 2026. What Happened? At La Bit Conf, a key crypto conference in Latin America, Maslatón commented on the past, present and future of Satoshi's coin. This year the conference was held in El Salvador, the first country to formalize Bitcoin as legal tender. In his presentation, Maslatón predicted the bull market that started in No

  • The worst of bitcoin pullback may be over, a technical analyst says

    After president Joe Biden on Monday signed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law which contains tax reporting provisions for digital assets, both bitcoin and ether slid on Tuesday.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Prices Drop Sharply as Crypto Rally Stalls

    The two leading crypto assets are still up by a staggering amount over the last year, with Bitcoin having climbed around 250% and Ether up 800%.

  • Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Falling Today

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are trading sharply lower Tuesday after President Joe Biden signed an infrastructure bill which contained crypto tax provisions. Also, reports suggest China recently warned against cryptocurrency mining in the country. Biden's spending bill comes with new rules for crypto brokers, including reporting transactions worth over $10,000 for tax purposes. Many people were concerned the term "brokers" was too vague and would impose restrictions on uninte

  • Billions set aside in the infrastructure bill could lead to discounts on your internet bill

    The new infrastructure law sets aside $65 billion for America’s spotty broadband system. The money may mean a break on your internet bill as well as the promise of new providers and faster speeds.

  • Biden, Republicans at odds on how to provide internet access to Cubans

    Republicans and President Joe Biden agree on expanding internet access in Cuba — but haven’t decided on the best way to do so.

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' leaves Netflix just ahead of its new season

    'Star Trek: Discovery' has left Netflix.