China's trade seen faltering in April as COVID curbs hit output: Reuters poll

Workers stand at the port of Qingdao, Shandong
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's export growth is expected to have slowed to a crawl in April as strict COVID-19 curbs hit production while imports likely extended declines, creating heavy headwinds for the world's second-largest economy in the second quarter.

The trade sector, which accounts for about a third of gross domestic product and employed 180 million people in 2020, is losing momentum as widening anti-virus curbs ensnared supply chains.

Exports likely grew 3.2% from a year earlier, according to a median forecast in a Reuters poll of 18 economists, slowing sharply from a 14.7% gain in March. The forecast is the slowest growth since June 2020.

The uncertainty over the Ukraine war and recovering production capacity overseas also squeezed China's share of global trade. The new export orders component of the official manufacturing purchasing managers' index hit a two-year low in April.

Imports were expected to have fallen 3% year-on-year in April, the poll showed, worsening from a 0.1% fall in March and marking the steepest decline since May 2020.

Sixteen economists in the poll forecast a $50.65 billion trade surplus in April, wider than the $47.38 billion in March, mostly due to the decline in imports.

The trade data will be released on Monday.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note on Friday that COVID related restrictions disrupted domestic supply chains and port operations in the month. Trading partners such as South Korea reported weaker trade data with China.

Data from the China Port Association showed throughput of foreign goods at eight major container ports in China declined 4.1% year-on-year in the April 11-20 period.

Premier Li Keqiang this week urged support for production, logistics and employment at key trade firms.

However, investors and markets want even more support as the country's leaders urge citizens to stick with the dynamic zero-COVID policy.

Chinese capital Beijing is reporting dozens of daily infections while Shanghai said on Friday it has brought the virus under control following a month-long lockdown of nearly 25 million people. Elsewhere, some Chinese cities now require PCR test results from people in order to enter public places.

Nomura analysts estimate that it would cost 1.8% of China's GDP if 70% of the 814 million population came under a 48-hour testing mandate.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Euro Continues to Trade in the Same Tight Range

    The Euro has bounced a bit during the trading session on Wednesday as the 1.05 level continues to offer a lot of support in general.

  • China Tech Stocks Face Renewed Selling as Growth Worries Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s technology stocks slumped, tracking a tumble in its U.S.-listed peers, as growth worries from the nation’s Covid Zero policies and lack of concrete measures to support the sector triggered further selling. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalE

  • México’s tortilla bakeries hit hard by high inflation

    “We could say that without tortillas you practically can’t eat. The Mexican diet needs them.”

  • U.S. trade deficit jumps 22% and tops $100 billion for the first time ever

    The U.S. trade deficit leaped 22% in March and topped $100 billion for the first time ever, reflecting a big appetite among Americans for foreign goods. They're also paying higher prices for oil and other products due to soaring inflation.

  • Crude Oil Markets Continue to Reach Higher

    Crude oil markets rallied during the session on Thursday to continue the upward momentum that we have seen over the last couple of days.

  • Why NOPEC, the U.S. bill to crush the OPEC cartel, matters

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. Senate committee is expected to pass a bill on Thursday that could open members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners to antitrust lawsuits for orchestrating supply cuts that raise global crude prices. The No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels (NOPEC) bill is intended to protect U.S. consumers and businesses from engineered spikes in the cost of gasoline and heating oil, but some analysts warn that implementing it could also have some dangerous unintended consequences. WHAT IS THE NOPEC BILL?

  • How the EU ban on Russian oil could benefit Russia

    The European Union will halt all imports of crude and refined oil from Russia by the end of 2022, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on May 4. Europe as a whole currently gets one-quarter of its oil from Russia, with a wide range between countries—Germany gets just 12% of its oil from Russia, while for Slovakia it’s 96%. Oil is one of the main sources of funding for Russia’s war in Ukraine—to the tune of $285 million per day.

  • Mexico to boost output of staple foods in plan to curb inflation

    Mexico will increase production of staple foods such as corn, rice and beans as part of a plan agreed with business leaders to control consumer price inflation which is at a two-decade high, Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said on Wednesday. Ramirez was speaking at a news conference alongside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who said the plan aimed to ensure fair prices for a basket of staple foods. Mexico was not planning to apply price controls, Lopez Obrador said.

  • Russia would have to slash oil production by 20% within a year or two after an EU embargo, even if China ramps up buying, says top oil analyst: 'It's really a worst-case scenario'

    "China is the big hope for Russia, but it's still difficult to imagine a scenario where China would be absorbing the entire dropoff," Smith said.

  • India Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a Barrel

    (Bloomberg) -- India is trying to get deeper discounts on Russian oil to compensate for the risk of dealing with the OPEC+ producer as other buyers turn away, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksHarris Says Women’s Rights Are Und

  • Why Are Gas Prices Still Going Up?

    The cost of a gallon of gas is heading back toward its March highs. What’s driving the resurgence, and will gas prices go down anytime soon?

  • China's independent oil refiners are buying Russian supplies on the cheap, report says

    Russia will be increasingly looking to Asia to buy its oil, after the EU proposed a phased move to a total ban on imports from the country.

  • Any India Curbs on Wheat Exports Would Hurt Its Neighbors Most

    (Bloomberg) -- Any restrictions on wheat exports by India will likely hurt neighboring countries like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka most, while some Middle Eastern and Asian markets would also be affected.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Pas

  • Europe Confronts Difficult Path in Making a Russian Oil Ban Work

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s move to ban Russian crude this year will cause major headaches but it should just about be workable if some countries are shown leniency. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksHarris Says Women’s Rights Are Under Attack by RepublicansThere’s st

  • Why electric cars are getting pricier even as batteries get cheaper

    Since 2012, the lithium-ion batteries that power electric cars have gotten about 80% cheaper. But electric vehicles have gotten 85% more expensive.

  • Oil and Gas prices effective May 5, 2022

    Oklahoma oil prices and drilling report for May 5, 2022

  • GM has 4 new plants coming to 'have control over battery cell manufacture': Mary Barra

    In the years ahead, GM (GM) says, it's aiming to be a leading manufacturer of batteries as well as cars.

  • From coffee to ketchup, retailers seek price 'shields' as inflation runs riot

    As shoppers pay more for anything from coffee to ketchup, some retailers have started to cut or cap the price of hundreds of products as they compete for customers and set themselves up to do battle in negotiations with major packaged food makers. Eurostat said on Friday that euro zone inflation for food, alcohol and tobacco rose by 6.4% in April versus last year, compared with a 5% increase in March, as the rising cost of living in Europe extends beyond expensive energy. The head of Leclerc, France's biggest retailer by market share, on Tuesday said it would identify the 120 items consumers buy most, including toilet paper, soap, rice and pasta, and create a "shield" whereby Leclerc will guarantee the price of those items from May 4 until July.

  • Cut Off by Moscow, Poland Gets Russian Gas From Its Allies

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a week after being cut off by Moscow, Poland has found a way of getting its hands on Russian gas.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksHarris Says Women’s Rights Are Under Attack by RepublicansThe Eastern European nation is now receiving Russian fuel from its

  • A Russian politician claims that EU nations will use third countries to continue buying Russian oil after any embargo

    Vladimir Dzhabarov told state-owned news outlet that the EU would end up paying higher prices for oil, pushing up food prices.