China's U.S. embassy has begun accepting non-Chinese vaccine records

·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing has started to accept vaccination records from people seeking to enter China who have been inoculated in the United States with COVID-19 shots made by U.S. drug makers.

Travellers who have had the Pfizer Inc-BioNTech shot or the Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson vaccines can submit proof as part of the documentation needed for entry into China, the Chinese embassy in Washington said in an April 16 statement.

The guidance suggests the beginnings of an easing in travel requirements.

The world's second-largest economy has yet to approve vaccines developed by non-Chinese drug makers for use domestically, although the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that China was planning to authorise the BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by July.

BioNTech's Chinese partner Fosun Pharma has sole marketing rights in Greater China and the German company partners with Pfizer in other parts of world.

Other Chinese embassies that accept non-Chinese vaccination records include the embassy in Iraq. It said in March it would accept any COVID-19 vaccine approved in Iraq, which has given the emergency-use nod to vaccines from China's Sinopharm and Britain's AstraZeneca.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said last month China was willing to hold talks with other countries over mutual recognition of the Chinese QR health code, which would contain a digital certificate of COVID-19 vaccination.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • India does not see logic in U.S. putting it on currency watchlist

    India does not see any logic in the United States putting it on a monitoring list of currency manipulators, a trade ministry official said on Tuesday. "I don't understand any economic logic," Anup Wadhawan, India's commerce secretary told reporters. The Reserve Bank of India is following a policy that allows currency movements based on market forces, he said.

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Ocean conservation, offshore wind means "blue economy" is key to solving climate change

    A growing alliance of policy makers, activists, and conservationists are looking to the ocean for climate solutions, from setting aside vast stretches of open water to protecting coastal marshes and mangrove forests.Driving the news: President Biden's top climate aides will use a virtual event Tuesday to showcase the benefits of so-called blue climate solutions. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeJohn Kerry, President Joe Biden's climate envoy, and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will be joined by high-ranking environmental officials from around the world.The big picture: Jane Lubchenco, a top White House climate scientist, tells Axios the ocean is just now being seen as an increasingly important part of the climate change mitigation and adaptation portfolio. How it works: While ocean activities cannot produce the same level of emissions cuts as, say, decarbonizing the transportation sector can, the sliver of emissions cuts above or undersea are relatively large. One 2019 study found it may be possible to get as much as 21% of the carbon emissions cuts needed to meet the most ambitious Paris agreement temperature target from ocean-based solutions, Lubchenco said.Such cuts would come from boosting natural absorbers of carbon emissions, like mangroves, expanding offshore wind farms, deploying floating solar arrays, and pursuing wave and tidal energy. Work is also underway to assess whether carbon can be captured from the air offshore and sequestered in the seafloor. Other ocean sequestration technologies are being studied too. Some want to use deep seabed mining, which is controversial for its potential to harm sea life, to obtain materials needed for clean energy technologies, such as metals like copper, cobalt, and nickel.Driving the news: The time for decisive action to protect the sea is now, Lubchenco says. As the deputy director for climate and the environment at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Lubchenco will be moderating the virtual event on Tuesday. She says it will show that many countries "Are coming together to demonstrate their commitment to ambitious ocean climate action."Yes, but: There's also the ocean climate impacts side of the ledger to consider, which will be discussed at the meeting as well. A new United Nations report out Monday underscored how climate change is altering the oceans.The ocean absorbs around 23% of the annual emissions of human-caused carbon dioxide emissions, "and acts as a buffer against climate change."When the CO2 reacts with seawater, it lowers its pH levels, and makes waters more acidic. This harms marine life. The ocean absorbs more than 90% of the excess heat put into the climate from human activities. "2019 saw the highest ocean heat content on record, and this trend likely continued in 2020," the report stated."There's no doubt that the ocean has been a victim of climate change. What the new science is telling us, and these leaders are now incorporating into their actions, is that the ocean can also be a powerful source of solutions."Lubchenco Of note: The oceans meeting will involve some of the participants in a major ocean conservation announcement coming Tuesday morning, which is the rollout of one of the largest-ever ocean conservation projects on record. The effort, the result of a combination of more than a half-dozen organizations will seek to protect an ocean area (7 million square miles), which is twice the size of the continental United States and larger than South America. "The oceans are woefully under protected. We believe there is a unique moment available to us right now when nations around the world (dozens of nations) are willing to massively increase their conservation efforts for the benefit of their communities, in the ocean space," said M. Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International, one of the groups involved in the initiative, in an email to Axios. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • WH issues warning to Russia over Navalny's health

    The White House issued a stark warning to Russia Monday regarding the deteriorating health of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Press secretary Jen Psaki said there would be "consequences" for Moscow if Navalny dies. (April 19)

  • Many Indians struggle to get coronavirus tests as cases rocket

    Diagnostics firms testing for coronavirus are nearing breaking point in cities like New Delhi and Mumbai as India battles its biggest surge in COVID-19, which may worsen the crisis as many sick people can't get tested fast enough to isolate themselves. "We can't cater to the demand," said Dr. Vidur Mahajan of Mahajan Imaging in the Indian capital, who has temporarily shut two of his three sample collection points due to a backlog of pre-booked tests, and to prioritise testing for government hospitals. India has recorded more than 200,000 new COVID-19 cases daily for the last six days, marking the world's worst jump this month.

  • Big cats: US senators seek ban on private ownership of lions and tigers

    A bill to end private ownership of lions and tigers is proposed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

  • Pakistan opens talks with outlawed Islamists behind violent anti-France protests

    Pakistan on Monday opened negotiations with radical Islamist after they freed 11 police abducted during week-long anti-blasphemy protests against France in which four officers were killed, the interior minister said. Most main businesses, markets, shopping malls and public transport services were closed in major cities in response to a strike call by the Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) and its affiliated groups. Pakistan's PSX 100 stock exchange opened 500 points down in the morning though recovered later in the day.

  • Tesla car crash kills two in Texas

    Houston police say a deadly car crash involving a Tesla vehicle - was believed have been operating without a driver at the time of the incident on Saturday.The crash comes amid growing scrutiny over Tesla's semi-automated driving system following several recent accidents.According to local media reports, the 2019 Tesla Model S was moving at a high rate of speed when it failed to round a curve, speeding off the roadway, crashing into a tree and bursting into flames.Authorities say there was no one was in the driver's seat.After the fire was extinguished, authorities found one occupant in the front passenger seat, and one in the back.Tesla and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The U.S. auto safety agency said in March it has opened over two dozen investigations into crashes of Tesla vehicles, at least three of them recent.The latest accident could throw a wrench in Tesla's plans, as it prepares to launch its updated "full self-driving" software to more customers.In January, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he expects huge profits from the software, saying he was quote "highly confident the car will be able to drive itself… this year."

  • The war against Russia's spies just cost Putin billions from a cancelled nuclear contract

    "Losing this many intelligence officers will reduce the amount of activity and capabilities of the Russians," said the central European official.

  • Trump says he is ‘beyond seriously’ considering 2024 presidential run, misses ‘helping people’

    Former president gives first sit down interview with major news network since he left for Florida

  • George Floyd death: Three Americans assess Derek Chauvin trial

    A retired police veteran, a Minnesota resident and a black political hopeful share their thoughts.

  • Idaho woman charged in ‘egregious’ case surrounding missing grandchild’s death

    Police say they found the child’s body in a car in Emmett.

  • Secret Republican memo that ‘would burn down the internet’ revealed

    Republican lawmakers seek to modify Section 230 to rein in big technology firms

  • Biden news: Jen Psaki clashes with Fox reporter as White House warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies

    Follow the latest updates

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • U.S. State Department says COVID-19 vaccines shipped for all overseas workforce

    The U.S. State Department has delivered COVID-19 vaccines to all of its eligible workforce deployed abroad as of Sunday and is expecting its entire workforce to have been fully vaccinated by mid-May, State Department officials said. Earlier this year, the department came under fire from its staff as it struggled to vaccinate thousands of diplomats stationed in 220 overseas locations, considered a key human resource in advancing America's national security interests. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his visit to Japan and South Korea last month, tried to reassure the embassy staff in virtual town halls that the department was working "as fast as it can" to get everyone vaccinated.

  • ‘Give back her socialist cash’: Democrats pushed to return campaign donations from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    NRCC launches ‘Socialist Give Back’ website slamming those ‘bankrolled by radical socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’

  • George Floyd news: Jury retires in Chauvin trial as judge says Maxine Waters could overturn verdict

    Follow latest updates from the Hennepin County Courthouse

  • 'Harsh reality': Asian leaders urge US to stop AAPI violence as citizens reexamine pro-American views

    Asia, a top source of foreign students in the USA, has watched in horror as Asian Americans face violent attacks and racist discrimination.

  • Oscars 2021: 19 geeky facts from Borat to Boseman

    Everything you need to know ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday.