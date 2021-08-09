China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

·1 min read

BEIJING (AP) — An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food, appears finally to be headed home.

Local authorities have deployed trucks, workers and drones to monitor the elephants, evacuated roads for them to pass safely and used food to steer them away from populated areas. Despite their entrance into villages and a close approach to the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming, no animals or humans have been injured.

The 14 Asian elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on Sunday night and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they lived in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.

The elephants left the reserve more than a year ago for unknown reasons and roamed more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) north. After reaching the outskirts of Kunming, a center for business and tourism, they turned south again, but still are far from the reserve.

One male that separated from the herd was subsequently tranquilized and returned to the reserve.

Asian elephants are among the most highly protected animals in China and their population has grown to around 300, even while their habitat has shrunk because of expanded farming and urban growth.

As of Sunday night, the herd was still in Yuanjiang County, approximately 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the reserve.

However, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration said the animals were in a “suitable habitat” after crossing the river.

A notice issued by provincial government said the herd's progress was significant and it would continue to work on getting the elephants back in their natural habitat soon.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Quan Hongchan: Chinese teen diving star's village mobbed by fans

    Quan Hongchan's village has been sealed off after crowds of people searching for selfies came there.

  • Chinese Chipmakers Slump as Beijing Sends Speculation Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s microchip industry is feeling the heat of Beijing’s regulatory scrutiny.A warning in state media Friday that regulators will show no tolerance in cracking down on speculators in the chip market sent related stocks lower on Monday.China’s biggest chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. dropped by as much as 5.5% in Hong Kong, while Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. tumbled 8.6%, set for its worst drop in nearly three months. Shanghai-listed Will Semiconductor

  • Illegal mining drives elephants to destroy villages

    The residents of a village called Karanjia in eastern India are spending sleepless nights worrying about wild elephants, who they say have been destroying crops and even some homes there...... all because the elephants are reacting to illegal mining operations in the area.The elephants have been driven away from their habitats due to illegal mining.Explosives used in the mines particularly drive the wild animals away, moving to human settlements in search of shelter and food, and destroying property - sometimes even injuring humans along the way. Wildlife expert Vanoomitra Acharya:"Elephants either from Jharkhand or from Simli Park wreak havoc in this area around the year. The main reason for it is illegal mining in eco-sensitive zones. Nobody pays any attention to it, to control it."Elephants are worshipped in India, and the Elephant-headed God Ganesh is one of the most popular in the Hindu pantheon.India has over half of the world's Asiatic elephant population, but their number has dwindled in recent years.

  • World must prepare to coexist with COVID-19 mutations, top scientist says

    The head of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Wuhan Institute of Virology People said that people around the world should be prepared to coexist with different variants of the coronavirus as it continues to mutate, the South Morning China Post reports.What she's saying: "As the number of infected cases has just become too big, this allowed the novel coronavirus more opportunities to mutate..." top virologist Shi Zhengli said, per the English-language paper in Hong Kong. "New var

  • Video shows split second moose charges at person standing too close

    "This video is an example of being too close to a bull moose and how quickly they can decide to charge on you," Colorado Parks & Wildlife said.

  • Scientists unlock new secrets of frozen prehistoric cave lion cubs

    The cubs, found in eastern Siberia in 2017 and 2018, are some of the best-preserved specimens ever found from the prehistoric era.

  • Virginia contends with Confederate names on side streets

    It came as a surprise to Mottrom Drive resident Beau Fitzpatrick that he lives on a street named for a Confederate soldier. In fact the street in McLean, Virginia, not far from the nation's capital, is named for Mottrom Dulany Ball, a captain in the Fairfax cavalry who was among the first Confederate officers taken prisoner in the Civil War. Mottrom Drive is among scores of side streets identified last year by a Fairfax County commission tasked with ferreting out forgotten names of the Confederacy.

  • Artistic swimming dazzles with strength and grace at Tokyo Olympic Games

    The competitors in artistic swimming, formerly known as synchronized swimming, displayed beauty and grace while competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

  • COVID: Singapore reports 81 new cases, 16 unlinked

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (7 August) reported 81 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 65,686.

  • Floodwaters overtake Venice landmarks

    Venice's iconic St. Mark's Square was largely underwater on the night of Aug. 7, after the city's flood defense system failed to protect the area.

  • Historic drought threatens California farms supplying much US food

    In the valleys of central California, the search for water has turned into an all-out obsession as the region suffers through a drought that could threaten the US food supply.

  • Greta Thunberg Covers ‘Vogue’ And Calls Out Fast Fashion In One Epic Post

    Greta Thunberg goes off on fast fashion in an Instagram post about her Vogue Scandinavia cover When most celebrities appear on the cover of a magazine, they post the photos online and give a shoutout to their makeup artist and photographer and talk about how excited they were to appear on [insert magazine cover name []

  • R.I.P. Dennis "Dee Tee" Thomas, alto saxophone player for Kool & The Gang

    According to NPR, Kool & The Gang co-founder Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas—who played alto saxophone and flute in addition to serving as the group’s emcee during live shows—has died. The news was confirmed by a statement from a representative for Thomas, which said that he “died peacefully in his sleep” this weekend. Thomas was 70.

  • Nagasaki marks 76th anniversary of atomic bombing

    Nagasaki on Monday marked the 76th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the Japanese city with its mayor urging Japan, the United States and Russia to do more to eliminate nuclear weapons. In his speech at the Nagasaki Peace Park, Mayor Tomihisa Taue urged Japan's government to take the lead in creating a nuclear-free zone in Northeast Asia rather than staying under the U.S. nuclear umbrella — a reference to the U.S. promise to use its own nuclear weapons to defend allies without them.

  • Alibaba working with police amid sexual assault allegations

    China’s largest e-commerce company, Alibaba, said Sunday it's working with police to investigate an alleged sexual misconduct at the company, after a female employee reported she was sexually assaulted. Alibaba said in a statement that it has a “zero-tolerance policy against sexual misconduct.” “We have suspended relevant parties suspected of violating our policies and values, and we have established a special internal task force to investigate the issue and support the ongoing police investigation,” the company said.

  • Taliban takes key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on

    Kunduz was the fourth provincial capital to largely succumb to Taliban fighters in less than a week.

  • Egypt papyrus makers keep tradition alive despite tourism slump

    In the lush green fields of Egypt's fertile Delta Valley, farmers and artisans are struggling to make a living as they keep alive the Pharaonic-era tradition of making papyrus.

  • Egypt's ancient King Khufu's Boat is moved from Giza pyramids to a new home

    King Khufu's Boat, an ancient vessel that is the oldest and largest wooden boat discovered in Egypt, has been painstakingly moved from its longstanding home next to the Giza pyramids to a nearby giant museum, officials said on Saturday. The 4,600-year-old vessel, also known as the Solar Boat, was moved to the nearby Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), due to be inaugurated later this year.

  • Carrie Bradshaw and Big Have Reunited: See the Sweet Post on Sarah Jessica Parker’s Instagram

    Even the caption is perfect.

  • Cade Cunningham scores 12 in Summer League debut; Detroit Pistons fall to Thunder, 76-72

    Saddiq Bey led the Detroit Pistons with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Cade Cunningham added 12 points in his Summer League debut.