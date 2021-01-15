China's weirdest news stories of 2021 so far: a celebrity pig, snow for sale and a 90-year-old internet star who hasn't posted anything

Fans of a celebrity pig are cheering on her survival through to the Lunar New Year after it was discovered the national icon is now struggling to stand on her own four feet.

Zhu Jianqiang, meaning "Strong Pig", was found alive 36 days after being buried under rubble from the deadly 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Sichuan province on May 12, 2008, that left 87,0000 people dead or missing.

She became a national icon and symbol of China's strength and resilience and was saved from a trip to the abattoir by her owner Fan Jianchuan, a Sichuan-based entrepreneur.

Fan moved her to the Jianchuan Museum he founded, saying he would raise her in safety and comfort for the rest of her natural life - as a reminder of the nation's ability to overcome adversity.

Zhu Jianqiang was found alive 36 days after being buried under rubble. Photo: Baidu alt=Zhu Jianqiang was found alive 36 days after being buried under rubble. Photo: Baidu

It was believed the pig - estimated to be about one year old at the time - had survived on a diet of drain water and a bag of charcoal.

But fears were raised recently that Strong Pig may not make it to the Lunar New Year in February, with weight and age taking their toll. Others are hopeful she will last until May 12 - the anniversary of the earthquake.

In 2018, the museum put the then 11-year-old pig on a diet after it was found she tipped the scales at a whopping 150kg (330 pounds). She was so fat that her front legs - already damaged from the earthquake - couldn't stand the strain and snapped.

Chinese media reported the pig lost a whopping 50kg but now spends her days lounging on a luxurious bed of fresh straw and is limited to one meal a day. When temperatures plummet, she's covered in a cosy, warm blanket while a heater warms the area around her.

According to news portal Thecover.cn, one of Strong Pig's feeders - who goes by the surname Gong - said she needed several workers to help her stand. "When it's time for her to eat, we have to support her to stand up. Sometimes we need to try multiple times [before she can stand]," Gong was quoted as saying.

Strong Pig is now limited to one meal a day after her weight ballooned. Photo: Baidu alt=Strong Pig is now limited to one meal a day after her weight ballooned. Photo: Baidu

China's northern residents are reconsidering their love of snowy winter wonderlands after an extreme cold snap saw some regions hitting their lowest average temperatures in more than 50 years. The bracing big freeze that swept across northern China and Beijing recently plunged daily temperatures into some of the coldest seen since 1966.

Even bringing out the extreme-weather heavy artillery - namely heavy down jackets - has proved powerless against the cold for Beijing residents who struggled through a low of minus 19.5 Celsius (minus 3.1 degrees Fahrenheit) last week.

As northern residents battled the bracing cold and traffic chaos caused by heavy snow, their southern countrymen watched their cities turn into fairy-tale winter wonderlands - something they've rarely seen but many have always yearned for.

"We finally don't need to envy those living in northern China where it snowed. It has snowed on us here in Wenzhou," commented one WeChat user in the coastal city in Chinese's eastern Zhejiang province, where it snows about once every five years.

"As a native of southern China, I remember the first time I saw snow, I was so thrilled. I looked like an idiot and ran in the snow for an hour," another wrote.

The extreme weather bought out the inner entrepreneur in many citizens, with unconventional businesses popping up across China. In the city of Chengdu, in southwest Sichuan province, street vendors sold buckets of snow, charging people between 5 and 10 yuan (US$0.77 to US$1.55).

Others sold personalised messages on a blanket of snow, charging 5 yuan for six words (and more for a heart or image to go with it). The sellers - mostly living in northern or northeastern China - wrote the message in the snow before sending the pictures or videos to their customers, who tended to be residents in the south.

Street vendors sold buckets of snow, charging people between 5 and 10 yuan. Photo: qq.com alt=Street vendors sold buckets of snow, charging people between 5 and 10 yuan. Photo: qq.com

A 90-year-old Chinese scientist has become an overnight internet sensation, accumulating more than 15 million followers - without publishing a single post.

The account "Chinese Pioneer Yuan Longping" was set up on the short video app Douyin - the Chinese version of TikTok - on Saturday by Yuan Longping, who is known as the "father of hybrid rice".

Despite being an instant internet hit, Yuan is yet to post anything. The deafening silence has created a stampede of eager fans who have posted videos themselves asking: "When will grandpa Yuan Longping release his first video?" These videos have already been watched more than 12 million times on Douyin in the past few days.

Yuan was awarded the prestigious Medal of the Republic by President Xi Jinping in 2019 for helping solve China's food shortage crisis when he developed the first hybrid rice varieties in the 1970s.

The discovery prompted global recognition as dozens of countries in Africa and Asia, as well as America, found a way to fight famine with the robust food that's now an essential in pantries around the world.

Users were thrilled to see the 90-year-old agronomist's account appear, which identified him both as a Medal of the Republic winner and director of the Qingdao Sea Rice Research and Development Centre.

Yuan Longping (centre), the "father of hybrid rice", visits a rice field at the Qingdao Saline-Alkali Tolerant Rice Research and Development Centre in Qingdao, China, on October 29, 2017. Photo: China Foto Press alt=Yuan Longping (centre), the "father of hybrid rice", visits a rice field at the Qingdao Saline-Alkali Tolerant Rice Research and Development Centre in Qingdao, China, on October 29, 2017. Photo: China Foto Press

However, the account's credibility has been called into question, with media reporting that the scientist knew nothing of the account and had been busy working at the Nanfan Scientific and Research Breeding Base in south China's Hainan province.

The Xinhua state media news agency reported that the account had been registered and opened by "a company".

Douyin said it didn't expect such a fast increase in fans and said this showed that Yuan enjoys deep respect and love from the public.

On Weibo, China's Twitter-like platform Douyin clarified the confusion, saying the account had been opened by the Qingdao Sea Rice Research and Development Centre on his behalf. However, it has since temporarily paused the account.

Later this week, however, Yuan is expected to make his live-streaming debut with a broadcast across several platforms to educate the public about agriculture science, the company told Shanghai-based newspaper The Paper.

