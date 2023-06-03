China's Wuhan says it is in talks with Disney to start a project

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The city of Wuhan in central China said on Saturday its commerce bureau has started initial talks with Walt Disney Co for the U.S. firm to start a project in the city.

The Wuhan government gave no details on the talks in a statement on its official WeChat account.

Several Chinese cities have been on a drive to engage with foreign investors since the start of the year after the country lifted its harsh COVID-19 restrictions.

Disney opened a $5.5 billion resort in the financial hub of Shanghai in 2016. The resort had over 11 million visitors in its debut year, though figures were hit during the pandemic.

(Reporting by Jason Xue and Brenda Goh)