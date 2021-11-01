China's Xi to address Glasgow COP26 in written statement on Monday

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow on Monday in the form of a written statement, according to an official schedule.

Xi's statement will be uploaded to the official conference website on Monday following addresses by world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, President of France.

According to the list of speakers released by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Xi is the only leader to address the "First Part of the High-Level Segment for Heads of State and Government" in a written statement.

