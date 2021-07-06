China's Xi attacks calls for technology blockades

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday attacked calls from some in the U.S. and its allies to limit their dependency on Chinese suppliers and block the sharing of technologies.

In a speech to representatives of leftist political parties in more than 100 countries, Xi said China’s ruling Communist Party has succeeded in raising the country from poverty and created a new model of development.

Such experiences should be shared and no country should “obstruct the development of other countries and harm their people’s lives through political manipulation,” Xi said.

“We must jointly oppose anyone engaging in technological blockades, technological division and decoupling of development," Xi said.

Decoupling has become a byword from some in the U.S. and elsewhere for ending dependency on Chinese supply lines, especially for high-tech products such as smart phones and computers.

Xi’s speech, carried live online, comes days after he delivered a defiant address marking the Communist Party’s centenary, saying China will not be bullied and will punish anyone who tries.

Xi tends to alter his tone depending on whether he's speaking to a domestic or international audience, according to analysts.

“Xi is a risk taker but he is not reckless," said Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's Xi takes dig at U.S. in speech to political parties around world

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged political parties worldwide to oppose any country that engages in "technology blockades", an allusion to the United States which views China as its strategic competitor. As U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has sought support from like-minded democracies including the European Union and Japan to coordinate a tougher stance against China, Beijing has doubled down on seeking support and affirmation from friendly nations such as North Korea and Serbia. "Looking from the angle of 'My Country First', the world is narrow and crowded, and often full of fierce competition," Xi said in apparent reference to former U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" policy.

  • India's Modi phones Dalai Lama on birthday, sign of friction with Beijing

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi let the world know on Tuesday that he had personally wished Tibet's spiritual leader the Dalai Lama a happy 86th birthday in a phone call, disregarding any potential disapproval from China. Beijing regards the Dalai Lama, who has lived in exile in northern India for more than six decades, as a dangerous "splittist", or separatist, and frowns on any engagement with him. Indian leaders have generally been circumspect about public contact to avoid upsetting Beijing.

  • Twitter restricts account of expert who mocked China leader

    A New Zealand academic says Twitter temporarily restricted her account after she mocked Chinese President Xi Jinping. University of Canterbury Professor Anne-Marie Brady is an expert on China's attempts to exert political influence around the world and has been an outspoken critic of its ruling Communist Party. Twitter did not say what prompted its actions.

  • Troubled waters: U.S. warship leads drills in Russia's back yard

    2 weeks after tense U.K.-Russia encounter off Crimea, commander of USS Ross tells CBS News, "international airspace and waters are for everybody."

  • HK leader says 'ideologies' pose security risk, teenagers need to be monitored

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday "ideologies" posed risks to national security and urged parents, teachers and religious leaders to observe the behaviour of teenagers and report those who break the law to the authorities. The financial hub has taken a swift authoritarian turn since China's imposition of a sweeping national security law last year and changes to its political system to reduce democratic participation and oust people deemed disloyal to Beijing. At her weekly news conference, Lam expressed dismay at some residents mourning the death of a 50-year-old who stabbed a policeman before killing himself on July 1, the anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule and the Chinese Communist Party's centenary.

  • Elon Musk praises CCP while courting business and handling US space flights

    Elon Musk praised the Chinese Communist Party this week for its 100th anniversary as the Tesla CEO seeks to expand his business dealings in China, even though the United States relies on the SpaceX founder to launch satellites and astronauts into space.

  • Russia backs ASEAN plan on tackling Myanmar crisis

    Russia strongly supports the Southeast Asian diplomatic effort to end the crisis in Myanmar and has conveyed similar messages to the country's military leadership, its foreign minister said on Tuesday. The five-point consensus agreed by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc should be the basis by which the situation can be resolved, Sergei Lavrov said during a visit to Jakarta. "In our contacts with Myanmar leaders, military leaders, we promote the position of ASEAN which should be in our view, considered as a basis for resolving this crisis and bring the situation back to normalcy," Lavrov said.

  • Vietnam tightens movement curbs in economic hub to contain virus

    Vietnam's halted dozens of flights in and out of its biggest city on Tuesday to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus, after reporting more than 1,000 new cases for a second successive day. Ho Chi Minh City has ramped up its testing in recent days and the southern economic hub accounted for more than two-thirds of the 1,029 new cases reported on Tuesday. City authorities on Monday said controls on entry into and out of the city would be imposed and advised people to stay indoors.

  • China Is Concerned of Cross-Border Data Transfer: Zhang

    Jul.06 -- Angela Zhang, director of the Centre for Chinese Law at the University of Hong Kong and author of "Chinese Antitrust Exceptionalism: How the Rise of China Challenges Global Regulation," discusses the regulatory storms that Chinese technology companies are facing. China expanded its latest crackdown on the technology industry beyond&nbsp;Didi Global Inc.&nbsp;to include two other companies that recently listed in New York. Zhang speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Biden is gun salesman-in-chief, threats driving surge in purchases

    President Joe Biden’s latest round of attacks on guns is helping to drive a historic sales surge that continues to leave store shelves bare of firearms and ammunition.

  • Lebanon caretaker premier pleads for aid as crisis worsens

    Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister warned on Tuesday that the country is hurtling toward a “social explosion” and appealed on the international community for assistance to prevent the demise of the nation facing multiple crises. Hassan Diab's plea came as he spoke to diplomats in Lebanon, where politicians have failed to agree on forming a new government, nearly a year after Diab’s Cabinet resigned. Diab urged friendly nations to extend assistance despite the lack of a new government, saying that linking aid to reform of a deeply corrupt system has become a “threat to the lives of Lebanese” and to the country’s stability.

  • Death of a 84-year-old Indian priest in custody stirs outcry

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -A top U.N. human rights official has deplored the death in custody of an 84-year-old Indian Christian priest who campaigned for the rights of tribal people and was denied bail after being detained under an anti-terrorism law. Father Stan Swamy was arrested last year on suspicion, which he denied, of ties to a banned radical leftist group that police accused of having instigated violence in Maharashtra state in 2018. His death will revive criticism of the increasing use of the anti-terrorism statute under nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

  • American Banker Jailed in Hong Kong for Trying to Be a Good Samaritan

    Tyrone Siu via ReutersWhen Samuel Bickett, a former Bank of America compliance director, saw a man with a retractable baton confronting a teenager in a subway station in Hong Kong in 2019, he assumed he had stumbled on an assault. He immediately tried to help the kid by trying to grab the baton, he says. What he didn’t know was that the man was Senior Constable Yu Shu-sang, an undercover officer, and the younger man had just skipped his fare at the nearby subway station. The man in blue sweater,

  • Elon Musk says SpaceX's Starship could 'chomp up' space junk with its moving door on the way to Mars

    SpaceX's Starship cargo craft could hoover up dead satellites, used rocket parts, and other debris simply by opening its door, CEO Elon Musk said.

  • A soy milk company is feeling the pain of Hong Kong’s latest flashpoint with Beijing

    The drinks giant is in hot water for expressing condolences to the family of a deceased employee who stabbed a police officer before committing suicide.

  • Here are the nine countries spurning global minimum tax sought by Biden

    While the 139 countries negotiating a global minimum tax overwhelmingly signaled support for a 15% deal, there were nine holdouts.

  • Major blackouts in Iran prompt rare apology from president

    Iran’s outgoing president offered a rare apology Tuesday for the country’s most severe summer power outages in recent memory, as blackouts cripple businesses and darken homes for hours a day. In a government meeting broadcast live on state TV, President Hassan Rouhani acknowledged that chronic power outages over the past week have caused Iranians “plenty of pain” and expressed contrition in an unusually personal speech. In recent days, the regular blackouts have spread chaos and confusion on the streets of the capital, Tehran, and other cities, knocking out traffic lights, shutting factories, disrupting telecommunications and affecting metro systems.

  • Scholar by day, street-sweeper by night, one Black man navigates Rio's racial divide

    Felipe Luther spends his afternoons studying for a degree from one of Brazil's top universities, tucked in the green hills of Rio de Janeiro above the ritzy beaches of Leblon and Ipanema. "When I tell my classmates about my job, they're often shocked," Luther said in an interview. In 2017, he got a full scholarship to the social sciences program at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio (PUC-Rio), a private school that has minted central bank presidents and movie stars.

  • Postal police officers frusterated with new foot patrol restrictions

    Postal police officers believe they could make a dent in the mail theft problem, but they say they aren't being allowed to.

  • Hong Kong police arrest nine suspected of terrorist activities

    Hong Kong police said on Tuesday they had arrested nine people, including six secondary students, on suspicion of terrorist activities, the latest to be targeted under a sweeping national security law Beijing imposed on the financial hub last year. Police said at a press briefing those arrested were aged 15-39 and also included a university management-level employee, a secondary school teacher and an unemployed person. Officers also froze bank funds of around HK$600,000 ($77,237.97), as well as cash that they believed was linked to suspected terrorist activities.