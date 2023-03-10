China's Xi awarded third term as president, extending rule

Reuters

China needs to improve its use of defence resources such as technology, supply chain and national reserves "to strengthen its army and win wars", President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday. Xi is commander-in-chief of China's armed forces and is due to be formally re-elected as president later this week. Consolidating and improving "integrated strategic capabilities" is a new requirement set by the ruling Communist Party, Xi told representatives of the People's Liberation Army and the military police during the annual session of parliament, state broadcaster CCTV reported.