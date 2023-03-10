China's Xi awarded third term as president, extending rule
Chinese leader Xi Jinping was awarded a third five-year term as president Friday, putting him on track to stay in power for life. (March 10)
Xi Jinping was handed a third term as Chinese president on Friday, capping a rise that has seen him become the country's most powerful leader in generations.On Friday, delegates handed Xi a third term as China's president and re-elected him as head of the country's Central Military Commission in a unanimous vote.
China needs to improve its use of defence resources such as technology, supply chain and national reserves "to strengthen its army and win wars", President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday. Xi is commander-in-chief of China's armed forces and is due to be formally re-elected as president later this week. Consolidating and improving "integrated strategic capabilities" is a new requirement set by the ruling Communist Party, Xi told representatives of the People's Liberation Army and the military police during the annual session of parliament, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday congratulated Xi Jinping on his third term as China's leader, hailing the strengthening ties between the two countries.
