China's Xi calls on Hong Kong officials to get COVID-19 outbreak under control

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China
  • Carrie Lam
    Carrie Lam
    Chief Executive of Hong Kong (born 1957)
  • Han Zheng
    Chinese Vice Premier


Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged Hong Kong officials to get its current COVID-19 outbreak under control, The Associated Press reported.

Xi's Vice Premier Han Zheng expressed concerns to Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam about the city's ongoing outbreak.

Xi is cited as saying Hong Kong's local government's "overriding task" was to control the ongoing spread of the virus, according to the AP.

The city of Hong Kong is currently facing its worst outbreak of virus cases, reaching 2,000 new daily cases this week alone.

Hong Kong Hospital Authority's chief manager for patient safety and risk management Dr. Sara Ho told the newswire that thousands of city residents have tested positive for the virus and are waiting for admission to hospitals or isolation facilities, calling the situation "undesirable."

"This situation is undesirable. Therefore, we are looking for ways with the government to set up more isolation facilities. We hope to shorten the patients' waiting time," Ho said.

Zheng said the city's government "should earnestly assume the main responsibility and regard the rapid stabilization and control of the epidemic as the current overriding task,' but added that government officials will provide Hong Kong with resources to fight the outbreak, the AP reported.

This comes as Chinese officials have been able to the virus spread by imposing a strict "zero-tolerance" policy that includes virus lockdowns, extensive contact tracing, and mass testing for residents.

Some Hong Kong residents expressed their displeasure with the government's response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the AP noted.

"The reason why our society has become chaotic like this today is all because of this policy. The organizational skill of the government has made Hong Kong people feel so hopeless," city resident Daisy Ho told the AP.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Covid: Hong Kong's hospitals overwhelmed amid spike in cases

    Infected patients are treated outside crowded facilities as daily cases reach a new record.

  • UN envoy to Syria expects constitutional talks to resume

    The U.N.'s special envoy for Syria said Wednesday he expects a committee representing the Syrian government and the opposition to resume talks next month over draft constitutional reforms. Geir Pedersen spoke to reporters in the capital of Damascus after he met with Syrian officials, including Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, over the country’s lengthy conflict. Talks were last held in Geneva in October when Pedersen said the Syrian government’s refusal to negotiate on revisions to the country’s constitution was a key reason for their failure.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    China's President Xi Jinping has told Hong Kong's leaders that their "overriding mission" was to stabilise and control a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, pro-Beijing media reported, as infected patients lay in beds outside overwhelmed hospitals. The directive ramps up pressure on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam a day after she said her government's response to the outbreak had been unsatisfactory, with hospitals and medical staff unable to cope. A Chinese mRNA vaccine candidate showed a sharp drop in neutralising antibody activity against Omicron in a small study, but a booster readily induced antibody production in animal tests, researchers said.

  • Key energy agencies diverge as demand and oil prices climb

    Leaders of the world's most consequential energy bodies gathered for a forum Wednesday to discuss the uncertain future of oil as demand rebounds and prices climb, all while a growing roster of nations pledge to transition to cleaner forms of energy. The forum, which included speakers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the International Energy Agency and the International Energy Forum, presented varying forecasts for oil demand and discussed energy security and market stability. Major oil-producing nations, like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have long argued that a rapid energy transition away from the fossil fuels that they continue to rely on for revenue will impact global economic growth and hurt the world's poorest.

  • European companies' Russian ties could make sanctions tough

    Europe is contemplating sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine — and the work is far from simple. Sanctions would seek to maximize the pain for the Kremlin, its key banks and energy companies but also avoid jeopardizing the continent’s Russian-dependent energy supplies or inflicting too much damage on European companies with strong ties to Russia, including German industrial manufacturer Siemens AG, Italian tiremaker Pirelli and automakers like Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz. Russia has ties to world energy and financial markets and is home to major foreign partnerships and investments, so any measures will have repercussions outside the country.

  • 'Pose' star Rodriguez to receive GLAAD Media Awards honor

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Pose” star Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez will be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards for her efforts to advance acceptance for LGBTQ people of color. Rodriguez, the first transgender woman to receive a lead actress Emmy nomination, will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award given to LGBTQ media professionals who counter anti-LGBTQ bias. “Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is an undeniable talent who is changing the way audiences understand trans people while breaking down barriers for the trans community and LGBTQ people of color within the entertainment industry,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement.

  • Hong Kong rules out citywide lockdown as cases continue to surge

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday ruled out a citywide lockdown to fight COVID-19, but a surge of infections meant she could not "preclude" the possibility of postponing next month's chief executive election. Lam, who has not confirmed whether she will seek another five-year term as head of the Chinese ruled city, said her government's response to the outbreak had not been satisfactory with hospitals and medical staff overwhelmed. Daily infections have surged by about 20 times over the past two weeks.

  • USV, Multicoin Lead $30M Raise for 3Box’s Ceramic Data Network

    “Web 3 social” has been an early focus of the data composability project.

  • Half of Republicans want to move on from election fraud claims: poll

    Half of Republican voters are eager to move on from baseless claims from former President Trump and others of election fraud during the 2020 presidential election, according to a new poll released on Wednesday.A new Politico-Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday shows that 50 percent of Republicans are eager to move on from Trump's claims of election fraud, though Politico noted that Republican respondents answered differently depending on...

  • Xi urges Hong Kong to get control as COVID-19 cases surge

    Coronavirus patients lay in hospital beds or open-air tens amid record numbers of infections as Hong Kong doggedly adheres to its “zero-COVID” strategy, and China's leader Xi Jinping said the local government's “overriding task” was to control the situation. Hong Kong is facing its worst outbreak of the pandemic, topping 2,000 new COVID-19 cases each day this week. The city government has already instituted strict rules banning gatherings of more than two households.

  • Jeanie Buss consulted Magic Johnson on Lakers’ issues earlier this season

    Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss said Magic Johnson was consulted for help when the team had early-season struggles.

  • Report: Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to have torn ACL

    When Odell Beckham Jr. suffered his injury in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI, it didn’t look good. Now it’s sounding more and more serious. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Beckham is feared to have torn his ACL. It’s the same ACL Beckham tore when he was playing for the Browns in [more]

  • COVID-19: California to reassess masking guidelines in schools in 2 weeks; Coachella Valley adds 15,309 cases in one week

    Dr. Mark Ghaly said during a virtual press conference that California will reassess its masking guidance for K-12 public schools on Feb. 28.

  • UGH! The Clueless x Crocs Collab Is Already Selling Out & We’re Like Totally Buggin’

    Rollin' with the homies (in our Crocs).

  • How this 75-year-old woman lost over 60 pounds, became a fitness influencer

    Joan MacDonald went from struggling with stairs to being a fitness influencer on Instagram with more than 1 million followers -- and she did it while in her 70s. Joan MacDonald's breaking point, she said, came when she was told by a doctor that her blood pressure was rising and she would need to again increase her medication. "When Michelle gave me that ultimatum to do something about my life, I figured it's now or never," Joan MacDonald said.

  • See How Three Surgeries Disfigured This Botched Patient's Face

    New Botched patient David underwent three separate lower eyelid surgeries only to be left disfigured. Watch a sneak peek of Feb. 15's new episode to see Dr. Paul Nassif's shocked reaction.

  • Should you really be taking melatonin to help you sleep? Experts weigh in on potential risks

    A new study revealed more people are taking higher than the recommended does of melatonin. Is it actually helpful?

  • Most local COVID deaths involve chronic conditions

    Reproduced from Austin Public Health; Chart: Axios VisualsLocal health officials have released new data that reveals virtually everyone who died from COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County had chronic health conditions.The big picture: At least 1,282 people have died from the coronavirus in the last two years, and local health officials found that 95% of those victims had at least one comorbidity.More than half had two or more.Hypertension, diabetes and cardiac disease accounted for many of the underl

  • Chris Crouch was anti-vaccine. Now his pregnant wife had COVID, and he faced a terrible choice.

    KINGWOOD, Texas - Chris Crouch had had low expectations for online dating. He was a police officer in his 30s, almost a year out from a painful divorce and, he said, the women he had met had been "playing games" in ways that left him dispirited. Then he met her.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Diana Garcia Martinez was 24 and a busy single mom whose sister had set up her profile without her knowing. She was intelligent

  • Xi tells Hong Kong's leaders to control COVID as infections spiral

    China's President Xi Jinping has told Hong Kong's leaders that their "overriding mission" was to stabilise and control a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, pro-Beijing media reported, as infected patients lay in beds outside overwhelmed hospitals. The daily tally of COVID infections in the global financial hub rose to more than 40 times the level at the start of February as health authorities reported a record 4,285 confirmed new infections on Wednesday, and another 7,000 preliminary positive cases. The directive from Xi ramps up pressure on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam a day after she said her government's response to the outbreak had been unsatisfactory, with hospitals and medical staff unable to cope.