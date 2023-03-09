China's Xi calls for 'more quickly elevating' armed forces

15
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China’s leader Xi Jinping has called for “more quickly elevating the armed forces to world-class standards,” in a speech days after he warned the country was threatened by a U.S.-led campaign of “containment, encirclement and suppression of China.”

China must maximize its “national strategic capabilities” in a bid to “systematically upgrade the country’s overall strength to cope with strategic risks, safeguard strategic interests and realize strategic objectives,” Xi said Wednesday.

His remarks to delegates in the ceremonial parliament representing the People's Liberation Army, the military wing of the ruling Communist Party, and the paramilitary People's Armed Police, were carried by the official Xinhua News Agency.

Xi made a series of calls to accelerate the build-up of self-reliance in science and technology, bolster strategic capabilities in emergency fields, make industrial and supply chains more resilient and make national reserves “more capable of safeguarding national security.”

The program laid out by Xi dovetails with a number of national strategies already underway, including the “Made in China 2025” campaign to make China dominant in 10 key fields from integrated circuits to aerospace, and a decades-old campaign for civilian-military integration in the economy.

Xi also mentioned the need for “achieving the goals for the centenary of the PLA in 2027,” a date by which, according to some U.S. observers, China intends to have the capability of conquering self-governing Taiwan, an American ally, by military means.

China has defined the centenary goals in mostly vague terms, such as greater "informatization" and raising the PLA to “world-class standards."

China needs to build “a strong system of strategic deterrent forces, raise the presence of combat forces in new domains and of new qualities, and deeply promote combat-oriented military training,” according to a speech Xi gave last year.

China’s defense budget has roughly doubled over the past decade, allowing it to maintain the world’s largest standing military, with 2 million members, the world’s largest navy by number of ships, and the largest missile and aviation forces in the Indo-Pacific.

His most recent comment came after a speech Monday to delegates attending the annual session of the rubber-stamp National People's Congress, that indicated Chinese frustration with U.S. restrictions on access to technology and its support for Taiwan and regional military blocs in unusually blunt terms.

“Western countries led by the United States have implemented all-round containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has brought unprecedented grave challenges to our nation’s development,” Xi was quoted as saying by the official Xinhua News Agency.

A State Department spokesperson, Ned Price, responded by saying Washington wants to “coexist responsibly” within the global trade and political system and has no intention of suppressing China.

“This is not about containing China. This is not about suppressing China. This is not about holding China back,” Price said in Washington. “We want to have that constructive competition that is fair” and “doesn’t veer into that conflict.”

Recommended Stories

  • China's Xi says better use of defence resources needed 'to win wars'

    China needs to improve its use of defence resources such as technology, supply chain and national reserves "to strengthen its army and win wars", President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday. Xi is commander-in-chief of China's armed forces and is due to be formally re-elected as president later this week. Consolidating and improving "integrated strategic capabilities" is a new requirement set by the ruling Communist Party, Xi told representatives of the People's Liberation Army and the military police during the annual session of parliament, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

  • China’s Xi Calls For More Military Innovation as Spending Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese leader Xi Jinping called on the military to make breakthroughs in securing technological advantages amid “international competition,” underscoring Beijing’s efforts to counter US efforts to cut it off from key advanced semiconductors. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,00

  • Iran is gearing up to attack Britain and the West

    With world attention understandably focused on the Ukraine crisis, we should not be surprised that rogue nations should be seeking to exploit the conflict in order to advance their own nefarious agendas.

  • U.S. gets warrant to seize Russian oil company’s Boeing 737

    A federal court in New York authorized the seizure of a $25 million Boeing 737 owned by a Russian energy company, citing U.S. sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. authorities said Wednesday.

  • Korn Ferry Q3 Highlights: Revenue Flat Y/Y On Weakness In Executive Search and Professional Search; Margin Contracts

    Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) reported third-quarter FY23 total revenue growth of 0.3% year-over-year to $686.85 million, beating the consensus of $669.99 million. Fee revenue was flattish Y/Y at $680.8 million and up 4% on a constant currency basis. Fee revenue decreased in Executive Search and Professional Search mainly due to declining product and service demand. Adjusted EPS of $1.01 beat the consensus of $0.91. Operating income declined to $12.5 million from $126.3 million a year ago. The margin d

  • The FBI is warning that House lawmakers and hundreds of their staff had their personal information stolen due to a data breach at an online health insurance marketplace

    Thousands of people's personal information may have been exposed due to a data breach at DC Health Link, the district's insurance marketplace.

  • Zelensky says every Ukrainian wishes success to Georgia as protesters in Tbilisi storm parliament

    On a second day of mass protests against Russian-inspired "foreign agents" draft law, Georgian demonstrators tried to besiege the parliament after a call from one of the rally's...

  • Russia will rely more on nuclear weapons due to military losses in Ukraine, US intelligence says

    Russian strategic security policy will become increasingly reliant on nuclear weapons due to mounting losses in the war against Ukraine, CNN reported on March 8, citing the annual threat assessment report by U.S. intelligence.

  • Musk Says Upcoming Small EV Will Operate Mostly Autonomously, And You Can Definitely Believe Him This Time

    Stop the presses, folks. We’ve got a big, breaking story here. A HUGE story, even. We’ve just received word that Tesla will soon have a new small electric vehicle that will operate almost entirely in autonomous mode. And it will cost about half as much as the current Tesla Model 3. It’s conveniently just around the corner where you can’t see it and can’t prove that it isn’t happening, but it definitely is. For real.

  • Ukraine Is Getting Bridge-Laying Patton Tanks—Here’s Why They Didn’t Receive the Abrams Version

    The U.S. is supplying Ukraine with the Cold War tank as part of a $400 million military assistance package.

  • China is scrambling to find pilots to fly from its growing aircraft carrier fleet

    China has added three aircraft carriers to its navy over the past decade, and now it's widening its search for pilots.

  • Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano could mean eruption coming

    A swarm of earthquakes occurring over the past few weeks has intensified at a remote Alaska volcano dormant for over a century, a possible indication of an impending eruption. The Alaska Volcano Observatory raised the alert level to advisory status for Tanaga Volcano late Tuesday after the quakes became very vigorous. “We started seeing a whole lot of earthquakes occurring, one after the other, several per minute,” said John Power, a research geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey stationed in Anchorage at the Alaska Volcano Observatory.

  • Hungarian ruling party lawmakers give no date for Nordic NATO ratifications

    Hungarian ruling party lawmakers visiting Finland and Sweden could not confirm a date for the Hungarian parliament's pending ratification of the two Nordic countries' NATO admission, the leader of the delegation said on Wednesday. Sweden and Finland applied last year for membership of the transatlantic military alliance after Russian forces swept into Ukraine. All 30 NATO members must ratify the applications, and Hungary, as well as Turkey, have held back their approvals.

  • China’s Xi blasts US in rare rebuke

    President Xi Jinping said Washington has brought “suppression on our country” in a meeting with delegates.

  • Poland Ready to Set Up Maintenance Hub for Ukraine’s Leopard Tanks

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland is ready to set up a hub to service Leopard battle tanks that are being sent to Ukraine, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Global Investors Contemplate Fallout From US Rates Reaching 6%Powell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund M

  • Dutch to restrict semiconductor tech exports to China, joining US effort

    AMSTERDAM/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Netherlands' government on Wednesday said it plans new restrictions on exports of semiconductor technology to protect national security, joining the U.S. effort to curb chip exports to China. The announcement marked the first concrete move by the Dutch, who oversee essential chipmaking technology, toward adopting rules urged by Washington to hobble China's chipmaking industry and slow its military advances. The U.S. in October imposed sweeping export restrictions on shipments of American chipmaking tools to China, but for the restrictions to be effective it needs other key suppliers in the Netherlands and Japan, who produce key chipmaking technology, to agree.

  • Nvidia will soar 19% as the market's top semiconductor stock because their chips work most seamlessly with AI and they already have a head start, Credit Suisse says

    Analysts at Credit Suisse have a price target of $275 on Nvidia, saying its hardware and software give it an edge over rivals in AI.

  • China centralizes authority over scientific research as Xi preaches self-reliance

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for more scientific and technological innovation during the country’s annual Two Sessions meeting on March 7, and his cabinet submitted a proposal to radically restructure the ministry in charge of domestic research. It is set to be officially approved on Friday.

  • China’s new foreign minister Qin Gang hits out at US on Ukraine, rate hikes and Taiwan

    Qin Gang, China’s new foreign minister, spoke with reporters at a press conference in Beijing on March 7, 2023, as the country's parliament and political advisory body continue their meetings. Qin addressed a wide range of issues including China’s future diplomatic strategy and relations with Russia and the United States.

  • Under High Taxes and Low, the U.S. Economy Continues to Grow

    Throughout history, the rate of taxation of top tier earners has swung between comically high to arguably low. Growth has been a constant, writes David R. Evanson.