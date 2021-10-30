China's Xi calls for COVID-19 vaccine mutual recognition

FILE PHOTO: Meeting commemorating 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution in Beijing
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines based on the World Health Organization's emergency use list, according to a transcript of his remarks published by the official Xinhua news agency.

Speaking to the Group of 20 Leaders' Summit in Rome via video link, Xi said China had provided more than 1.6 billion COVID shots to the world, and was working with 16 nations to cooperate on manufacturing doses.

"China is willing to work with all parties to improve the accessibility and affordability of COVID-19 vaccines in developing countries," Xi said.

Xi reiterated China's support of the World Trade Organization (WTO) making an early decision on waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, and he called for vaccine companies to be encouraged to transfer technology to developing countries.

Two Chinese vaccines, one from Sinovac Biotech and one from Sinopharm, have been included in the WHO's emergency use list.

Xi also called for policies to maintain global economic and financial stability, saying China will strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination and maintain policy continuity, stability and sustainability.

"Major economies should adopt responsible macroeconomic policies to avoid negative spillover effects to developing countries and maintain the steady operation of the international economic and financial system," he said.

Xi reiterated that China would work to hit a carbon emissions peak by 2030, with the goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2060.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, and Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Alison Williams, Toby Chopra and Giles Elgood)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's Xi to participate in G20 leaders' summit via video link

    China's President Xi Jinping will participate in the Group of 20 (G20) leaders' summit in Rome on Oct. 30-31 via video link, according to a notice from China's foreign ministry on Friday. Xi has not left China since early 2020, when the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic became clear. A handful of other key leaders from wealthy G20 nations, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will not attend in person.

  • Lebanon president looks to heal Saudi rift, says wants best relations

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's president said on Saturday he wants good relations with Saudi Arabia, looking to heal a rift with the kingdom after it expelled Beirut's envoy and banned Lebanese imports in a diplomatic spat that risks adding to Lebanon's economic crisis. In a tweet Michel Aoun said Lebanon is keen on having the best relations with the Saudis and on strengthening links via bilateral deals, after mounting tensions following critical comments by a Lebanese minister about the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen. The row has spurred calls by some top politicians for the resignation of Information Minister George Kordahi, while others opposed such a move, which could undermine the government as a whole.

  • China toughens rules for its globally systemically important banks

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China published rules on Friday that require its globally systemically important banks to beef up capacity to absorb losses to head off financial instability. Those banks must meet specific total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) targets from 2025, the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) and the Ministry of Finance said in a joint statement. China's top four lenders - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, Bank of China and China Construction Bank - are designated as global systemically important banks by Chinese regulators and the Switzerland-based Financial Stability Board (FSB).

  • WHO says seeks more data from Merck on COVID anti-viral, from Bharat on vaccine

    The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that it was seeking further data from Merck on its experimental new antiviral COVID-19 pill and hoped to issue guidance in coming weeks regarding its use for mild and moderate cases. "This is a drug that we are currently evaluating and we met with Merck on Friday to discuss data from their current clinical trials that are under way in other countries," WHO expert Maria van Kerkhove told a news conference where she was asked about Merck's molnupiravir, developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant-director, said that WHO hoped to reach a decision on possible emergency use listing for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine at a Nov. 3 meeting after asking the Indian company this week for more clinical data.

  • Eric Gordon with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz

    Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets) with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz, 10/28/2021

  • Avoid a Flop With These 25 House-Flipping Tips

    Today's red-hot real estate market has made house flipping more popular and profitable than it's ever been. The average profit on a flip is now $66,000 per home, according to Bloomberg. That kind of...

  • US Embargo Wreaks Mayhem On Huawei

    Huawei Technologies Co's revenue dropped 38% to 135.4 billion yuan, or $21.2 billion in the most recent quarter due to the U.S. embargo, the Wall Street Journal reports. The quarter marked the former Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC), Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) supplier's fourth consecutive quarter of revenue decline. Huawei's net profit margin rose to 10.2% during the first three quarter

  • 4th COVID shot available for immunocompromised people. Will they need one every year?

    “Ultimately, we’re working in an unknown.”

  • Coutinho rejoins Brazil for World Cup qualifiers

    Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho got the call-up from Brazil coach Tite on Friday after a year-long absence for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several companies in the clean energy space, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG), are trading higher. US President Biden today discussed his framework, which includes a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations. Clean energy and EV-related stocks have gained this year in anticipation of a US infrastructure bill, as clean energy and EV charging have been seen as beneficiaries of Biden's economic and infrastructure agenda. Plug Power shares also gained earlier th

  • The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices

    The prices of oil, coal, and natural gas are all on course to post a weekly loss as bearish factors loom on the horizon for energy markets

  • Tigrayan forces say they have taken town in Ethiopia's Amhara region, government denies this

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Rebellious Tigrayan forces said on Saturday they had seized the strategic town of Dessie in Ethiopia's Amhara region where tens of thousands of ethnic Amharas have sought refuge from an escalation in fighting, but the government denied this. The fighters pushed Ethiopian government forces from Dessie and were headed towards the town of Kombolcha, Getachew Reda, spokesperson for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), told Reuters by satellite phone from an undisclosed location.

  • This New Skyscraper Could Redefine the Manhattan Skyline

    The striking design is conceived by the architect behind the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

  • 30 years later, 'Perfect Storm' remains a haunting weather event

    Thirty years ago, a trio of atmospheric factors came together to form a storm so uniquely dangerous and powerful that its mesmerizing development could only be described in one way: perfect. That's how Bob Case, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boston, categorized the storm at the time. Case's use of the term perfect would go on to serve as inspiration for author Sebastian Junger, who wrote a critically acclaimed 1997 novel about the storm, detailing the tragic fate of the An

  • In China, 300 coronavirus cases means public shaming, marooned travelers and a nationwide dragnet

    With tourists stranded at vacation spots, major cities under lockdown and whole train-loads of passengers placed in quarantine, Chinese authorities have enlisted vast swaths of the population to track down and smother the country's third outbreak of the delta variant this year. On Friday, the National Health Commission reported 48 symptomatic coronavirus infections from local spread, bringing the number of confirmed cases from the latest outbreak to more than 300 people across 14 provinces.Subsc

  • Fact check: Vaccinated people positive for COVID-19 not allowed to attend events in LA

    Vaccinated people in Los Angeles who test positive for COVID-19 are required to self-isolate, despite what some social media posts claim.

  • KISS Roadies Blame Poor COVID Protocols for Death of Guitar Tech

    Longtime guitar tech Francis Stueber died two days after being quarantined while on tour with KISS. KISS Roadies Blame Poor COVID Protocols for Death of Guitar Tech Jon Hadusek

  • U.S. President Biden says Pope told him he should keep receiving Communion

    ROME (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Pope Francis had told him he should keep receiving Communion, amid fierce debate in the U.S. Church over Biden's position on abortion. Biden has come under pressure from conservatives at home and his most ardent critics in the U.S. Church hierarchy have said he should be banned from receiving communion, the central sacrament of the faith. Asked if the topic of abortion came up during a long meeting with pope in the Vatican earlier on Friday, Biden said no. He said the pope told him he was happy he was a good Catholic and he should "keep receiving communion".

  • 'One of the worst displays of unruly behavior': American Airlines bans passenger after flight attendant injured

    An American Airlines flight from New York to California was forced to divert to Denver after the airline says a flight attendant was assaulted.

  • Why used and new cars are so expensive right now, explained in 3 charts

    Today's ridiculous car market all comes down to the laws of supply and demand - and the supply of new cars is down 75%.