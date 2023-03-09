China's Xi demands rapid military upgrade to 'world class standards'

China's Xi demands rapid military upgrade to 'world class standards'
56
Timothy Nerozzi
·3 min read

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on his nation's military to bolster its strength to "world-class standards."

Xi made the comment Wednesday in a speech before the National People's Congress — China's highest legislative body.

Xi told the Congress of Chinese Communist Party members that the nation must bolster its "national strategic capabilities" in order to "systematically upgrade the country’s overall strength to cope with strategic risks, safeguard strategic interests and realize strategic objectives."

TAIWANESE PRESIDENT TO MEET WITH MCCARTHY DESPITE CHINESE THREATS

China's President Xi Jinping is seen at National People's Congress
China's President Xi Jinping, bottom center, arrives for the second plenary session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 7, 2023.

The comments reflect a growing concern within the Chinese government that its relations with the U.S. could come to confrontational head.

The Chinese government will boost its military spending by 7.2% this year, rising to a total budget of 1.56 trillion yuan.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

In U.S. dollars, China's budget now sits at $230 billion, up nearly $16 billion from its budget in 2022. China's Ministry of Finance announced the new infusion of cash in its annual report on Sunday.

WHITE HOUSE DODGES TIKTOK BAN QUESTION FOR THIRD PRESS BRIEFING IN A ROW

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attends a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People's Liberation Army PLA and the People's Armed Police Force during the first session of the 14th National People's Congress NPC in Beijing March 8, 2023.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attends a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People's Liberation Army PLA and the People's Armed Police Force during the first session of the 14th National People's Congress NPC in Beijing March 8, 2023.

Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Qin Gang said Tuesday that his country and the U.S. are heading for "conflict and confrontation" due to American policy.

"If the United States does not hit the brake — but continues to speed down the wrong path — no amount of guardrails can prevent derailing and there will surely be conflict and confrontation and who will bear the catastrophic consequences?" Qin asked.

CHINA, US HEADING FOR 'CONFLICT AND CONFRONTATION' FOREIGN MINISTER WARNS

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, poses for a group photo with deputies from the delegation of the People's Liberation Army PLA and the People's Armed Police Force before attending a plenary meeting of the delegation during the first session of the 14th National People's Congress NPC in Beijing March 8, 2023.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, poses for a group photo with deputies from the delegation of the People's Liberation Army PLA and the People's Armed Police Force before attending a plenary meeting of the delegation during the first session of the 14th National People's Congress NPC in Beijing March 8, 2023.

He added, "Such competition is a reckless gamble, with the stakes being the fundamental interests of the two peoples and even the future of humanity."

The U.S. intelligence community warned in its annual threat assessment Wednesday that China is building hundreds of new intercontinental ballistic missile silos, building up its nuclear deterrent capabilities and boosting domestic defense production.

"Beijing is working to meet its goal of fielding a military by 2027 designed to deter U.S. intervention in a future cross-Strait crisis," the Office of the Director of National Intelligence wrote in a report.

The Taiwan issue has become more volatile than ever after it was announced Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen will soon visit New York and Los Angeles on her way to visit Central American allies Guatemala and Belize.

CHINA BOOSTS MILITARY SPENDING BY BILLIONS AS US WARNS OF POTENTIAL TAIWAN INVASION 

Qin Gang, China's foreign minister, speaks while holding a copy of the constitution during a news conference in Beijing, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Qin Gang, China's foreign minister, speaks while holding a copy of the constitution during a news conference in Beijing, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Her trip is expected to include a meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — a diplomatic event that echoes former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's norm-shattering visit to the island.

"We are gravely concerned over this and have made serious démarches to the U.S. side demanding clarification," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Wednesday in a press conference.

She added, "The Taiwan question is the core of the core interests of China, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations. Separatism for Taiwan independence is as incompatible with peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait as fire with water."

Recommended Stories

  • China's Xi says better use of defence resources needed 'to win wars'

    China needs to improve its use of defence resources such as technology, supply chain and national reserves "to strengthen its army and win wars", President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday. Xi is commander-in-chief of China's armed forces and is due to be formally re-elected as president later this week. Consolidating and improving "integrated strategic capabilities" is a new requirement set by the ruling Communist Party, Xi told representatives of the People's Liberation Army and the military police during the annual session of parliament, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

  • China’s Xi Calls For More Military Innovation as Spending Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese leader Xi Jinping called on the military to make breakthroughs in securing technological advantages amid “international competition,” underscoring Beijing’s efforts to counter US efforts to cut it off from key advanced semiconductors. Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Biden to Urge 25%

  • Will China's next premier be a moderating influence on Xi?

    The pro-business track record of the man poised to become China’s top economic official will make his term a test of whether he might moderate President Xi Jinping ’s tendency to intervene. Li Qiang, 63, who is expected to be chosen China’s premier on Saturday, will have to grapple with a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy, which is dealing with emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, weak global demand for exports, lingering U.S. tariff hikes, a shrinking workforce and an aging population. Xi, who has bolstered the state sector, has said that he wants the ruling party to return to its “original mission” as China’s economic, social and cultural leader.

  • Dutch government to restrict sales of processor chip tech

    The Dutch government announced Wednesday that it is planning on imposing additional restrictions on the export of machines that make advanced processor chips, joining a U.S. push that aims at limiting China's access to materials used to make such chips. Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher sent a letter to lawmakers outlining the proposed limitations, which come in addition to existing export controls on semiconductor technology. “In view of technological developments and geopolitical context, the government has come to the conclusion that it is necessary for (inter)national security to extend the existing export control of specific semiconductor production equipment,” she wrote.

  • Franchise-tagged Ravens QB Lamar Jackson can negotiate with other teams – here are eight to monitor

    Making a run at Lamar Jackson could be costly both in trade compensation and a new contract for the QB, but these teams might consider it.

  • U.S. to hold meeting at U.N. on North Korea rights abuses

    The United States will hold an informal meeting of United Nations Security Council members next week on human rights abuses in North Korea, a move likely to anger Pyongyang and spur opposition from China and Russia. "The DPRK's human rights violations and abuses threaten international peace and security and are directly linked to the country's unlawful weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and ballistic missile programs," the United States and Albania said in a note - seen by Reuters - promoting next Friday's meeting. Albania is currently an elected member of the Security Council and is co-hosting the meeting with the United States.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Before It's Too Late

    The 2022 bear market was brutal. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended last year down by about 33%. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), though, underperformed the index across both of those periods, and even after a modest bounce so far in 2023, its stock is down a whopping 32% over the past 12 months.

  • China is scrambling to find pilots to fly from its growing aircraft carrier fleet

    China has added three aircraft carriers to its navy over the past decade, and now it's widening its search for pilots.

  • Friend and photographer gives details of death in action of Hero of Ukraine ‘Da Vinci’

    Details of the death of Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsyubailo (call sign ‘Da Vinci’) have been released by friend and photographer Kostiantyn Liberov, who documents Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with his wife Vlada.

  • A soft February jobs report could set up the next rally for stocks, but can it really save them from Fed hawks?

    Stock-market investors will be closely watching Friday’s jobs report in hopes that any signs of weakness in the U.S. labor market could result in less aggressive Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes.

  • Dutch trade minister: China protest over export rules is 'understandable'

    The Netherlands' Trade Minister said a Chinese protest over the Dutch decision to impose restrictions on computer chip technology exports was "understandable", but on Thursday said she expected diplomatic relations would remain good. Liesje Schreinemacher was speaking in Stockholm after the Netherlands said on Wednesday it would follow the U.S. in imposing stricter export rules. China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday said it opposed that decision.

  • Adani Rout Puts Spotlight on Billions Flowing Through Mauritius

    (Bloomberg) -- The tiny island of Mauritius spent years trying to clean up its image as a base for murky money launderers and shell firms. The short-seller allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani are once again reviving questions about the country’s role as a tax haven for India’s tycoons.Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates N

  • Opinion: Poisoned schoolgirls, jailed journalists. The fight against censorship in Iran continues

    Protests in Iran continue to gain traction while journalists and protesters put their own lives in danger. Read more about it here.

  • No one believed the Covid Wuhan lab leak theory – then the world changed its tune

    When Covid-19 first emerged in Wuhan in December 2019, many pointed out that the outbreak was close to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

  • These jobs are most "exposed" to AI, ChatGPT, research reveals

    "Maybe it will mean automation and maybe workers will be more productive by using these technologies," one researcher said.

  • Video from witness prompts outrage after man dies in Kentucky police custody

    Clarence Wilkerson died while in Ashland police custody one week ago, according to Kentucky State Police. His family has retained a civil rights attorney.

  • North Korean leader Kim calls for intensified drills for 'real war'

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the military to intensify drills for a "real war," state media said on Friday, after overseeing a fire assault drill that it said proved the country's capability to counter an "actual war." North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile off its west coast on Thursday, South Korea's military said, adding it was analysing possibilities the North may have launched multiple missiles simultaneously from the same area. Photos released by the North's KCNA news agency showed at least six missiles being fired at the same time.

  • US citizen imprisoned by Iran implores Biden to win his freedom

    A U.S. citizen imprisoned by Iran on spying charges the United States rejects as baseless gave a rare interview from Tehran's Evin prison on Thursday beseeching U.S. President Joe Biden to secure his release and that of two other American nationals. "I implore you, sir, to put the lives and liberty of innocent Americans above all the politics involved and to just do what is necessary to end this nightmare and bring us home," Siamak Namazi told CNN's Christiane Amanpour in a telephone interview. Namazi, 51, was speaking on behalf of himself, Emad Shargi, 58, a businessman and U.S. citizen, and environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, 67, who has both U.S. and British nationality.

  • Norfolk Southern’s call to burn derailed train cars ‘jaw-dropping’, Senate hears

    Local official tells panel of chaotic response Ohio derailment and operator’s chief executive makes first appearance before Congress

  • Taiwan Confirms President’s U.S. Stopover

    Taiwan’s government said President Tsai Ing-wen plans to stop in New York and California en route to Central America.