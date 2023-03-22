China, Japan leaders end visits to warring capitals

2
HANNA ARHIROVA
·6 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine faced more Russian drone attacks Wednesday that killed at least three people shortly after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida left Kyiv.

Kishida was back in Poland Wednesday morning, according to Japan’s Kyodo News, and is expected to return to Japan Thursday.

Kishida's surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital stole some of the attention from Chinese leader Xi Jinping's trip to Moscow where he promoted Beijing’s peace proposal for Ukraine, which Western nations have already dismissed. Xi left Moscow early Wednesday.

Early Wednesday, Ukraine faced a new series of Russian drone attacks, which killed at least three people and damaged some infrastructure across the country.

The Rival visits by Xi and Kishida, about 800 kilometers (500 miles) apart, highlighted how countries are lining up behind Moscow or Kyiv during the nearly 13-month-old war. Kishida, who will chair the Group of Seven summit in May, became the group’s last member to visit Ukraine and meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after paying tribute to those killed in Bucha, a town that became a symbol of Russian atrocities against civilians.

Xi’s visit gave a strong political boost to Russian President Vladimir Putin just days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader on charges of alleged involvement in abductions of thousands of children from Ukraine.

In a joint statement, Russia and China emphasized the need to “respect legitimate security concerns of all countries” to settle the conflict, echoing Moscow’s argument that it sent in troops to prevent the U.S. and its NATO allies from turning the country into an anti-Russian bulwark.

Kishida called Russia’s invasion a “disgrace that undermines the foundations of the international legal order” and pledged to “continue to support Ukraine until peace is back on the beautiful Ukrainian lands.”

XI, PUTIN BLAME NATO

The Russia-China front against the West was a prominent theme of Xi’s visit. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accused NATO of seeking to become the world’s dominant military force. “That is why we are expanding our cooperation with China, including in the security sphere,” he said.

After the talks, Putin and Xi issued joint declarations pledging to further bolster their “strategic cooperation,” develop cooperation in energy, high-tech industries and other spheres and expand the use of their currencies in mutual trade to reduce dependence on the West.

They said they would develop military cooperation and conduct more joint sea and air patrols, but there was no mention of Chinese weapon supplies to Russia, a prospect that the U.S. and other Western allies feared. Xi and Putin announced no major progress toward implementing the Chinese peace deal, although the Russian leader said it could be a basis for ending the fighting when the West is ready.

U.S. officials have said any peace plan coming from the Putin-Xi meeting would be unacceptable because a cease-fire would only ratify Moscow’s territorial conquests and give Russia time to plan for a renewed offensive.

Putin is keen to show he has a heavyweight ally and market for Russian energy products under Western sanctions. He and Xi signed agreements on economic cooperation, noting Russian-Chinese trade rose by 30% last year to $185 billion and is expected to top $200 billion this year.

Russia stands “ready to meet the Chinese economy’s growing demand for energy resources” by boosting deliveries of oil and gas, he said, while listing other areas of cooperation, including aircraft and shipbuilding industries and other high-tech sectors.

Further contacts are planned. Xi said he invited Putin to China this year to discuss a regional initiative that seeks to extend Beijing’s influence through economic cooperation.

After meeting Kishida, Zelenskyy told reporters his team had sent his own peace formula to China but hasn’t heard back, adding that there were “some signals, but nothing concrete about the possibility of a dialogue.”

KISHIDA CONDEMNS RUSSIAN “CRUELTY”

Hours before Xi and Putin dined at a state dinner in glittering Kremlin opulence, Kishida laid flowers at a church in Bucha for the town’s victims.

“Upon this visit to Bucha, I feel a strong resentment against cruelty,” Kishida said. “I would like to represent the people in Japan, and express my deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones, were injured as a result of this cruel act.”

Japan’s top government spokesman said Wednesday that Kishida’s visit to Ukraine was “very meaningful” for Japan’s future support for that country, while taking a leadership role as president of the Group of Seven nations in responding to the issue.

“Through Prime Minister Kishida’s visit to Ukraine, Japan was able to show not only to other members of the G-7 but also the international society including the Global South (nations) its determination to defend the rules-based international society,” he said.

Matsuno noted that the China-Russia summit took place almost at the same time as Kishida’s visit to Ukraine, and said “President Xi (Jinping)’s visit to Russia only underscored the unwavering ties between China and Russia despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel noted the “two very different European-Pacific partnerships” that unfolded Tuesday.

“Kishida stands with freedom, and Xi stands with a war criminal,” Emanuel tweeted, referring to Friday’s decision by the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Putin, saying it wanted to put him on trial for the abductions of thousands of children from Ukraine.

DRONE ATTACKS CONTINUE

The Ukrainian military’s General Staff said that Russia struck Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones.

It said air defenses downed 16 of the 21 drones launched by Russia. The Kyiv military administration said that eight of the drones were downed near the Ukrainian capital.

A high school and two dormitories were partially destroyed in an overnight drone attack in the city of Rzhyshchiv, in Ukraine’s north-central Kyiv province, local officials said Wednesday morning. “As of 7 a.m., three people were killed, two people were wounded and one person was rescued. There are probably four people under the rubble,” the Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported.

In neighboring Zhytomyr province exploding drones damaged infrastructure facilities, according to regional Gov. Vitalii Bunechko. He said Ukrainian air defenses shot down three drones.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-appointed head of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, said the Russian military has fended off a drone attack on the main harbor early Wednesday.

Razvozhayev said the Russian navy destroyed three unmanned sea drones that attempted to attack Sevastopol that serves as the main base for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. He said that Russian warships weren’t damaged in the attack, but added that several civilian facilities were slightly damaged when the drones were hit and exploded, shattering windows in several buildings near the harbor. He said there were no injuries. Ukrainian officials didn’t claim responsibility for the attacks.

Recommended Stories

  • Xi-Putin meeting: What to expect from the Chinese president’s trip to Moscow

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss Chinese president Xi Jinping’s trip to Russia.

  • Japanese leader Kishida 'outraged by the cruelty' on surprise trip to Kyiv; China's Xi 'stands with a war criminal': Live updates

    A "mysterious" explosion in Crimea destroyed Russian cruise missiles that likely were being readied to strike Ukrainian cities, Kyiv says. Updates.

  • Japan's PM offers Ukraine support as China's Xi backs Russia

    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a surprise visit Tuesday to Kyiv, engaging in dueling diplomacy with Asian rival President Xi Jinping of China, who met in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to promote Beijing's peace proposal for Ukraine that Western nations have all but dismissed as a non-starter. The two visits, about 800 kilometers (500 miles) apart, highlighted how countries are lining up behind Moscow or Kyiv during the nearly 13-month-old war.

  • Russia to hold UN meeting on Ukraine kids taken to Russia

    Russia plans to hold an informal meeting of the U.N. Security Council in early April on what it said is “the real situation” of Ukrainian children taken to Russia, an issue that has gained the spotlight following the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes related to their abduction. Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told a news conference Monday that Russia planned the council meeting long before Friday’s announcement by the ICC.

  • US to 'expedite delivery' of Abrams tanks to Ukraine -Pentagon

    STORY: In January, the Biden administration pledged to supply Ukraine with 31 advanced M1A2 Abrams tanks after months of shunning the idea of deploying the difficult-to-maintain tanks to Ukraine. The new plan would give Ukraine the M1A1 SA Abrams tank variant, which can run on diesel fuel like the majority of the Ukrainian fleet.

  • Bristol pupil starts daily 9km walk to school challenge

    Freya, 11, is raising money to help support schools in rural Kenya where pupils walk much further.

  • Russia criminalises wilful surrender: soldiers face ten years in prison

    The Supreme Court of Russia has prepared a resolution explaining how the country's courts will start considering criminal cases under a new article of the Criminal Code on criminal liability for wilful surrender.

  • US speeds up Abrams tank delivery to Ukraine war zone

    The Pentagon is speeding up its delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine, opting to send a refurbished older model that can be ready faster, with the aim of getting the 70-ton battle powerhouses to the war zone by the fall, the Pentagon said Tuesday. The original plan was to send Ukraine 31 of the newer M1A2 Abrams, which could have taken a year or two to build and ship. Officials said the M1A1 also will be easier for Ukrainian forces to learn to use and maintain as they fight the invading Russian forces.

  • What Russia-Chinese joint statement says about Ukraine

    Here is the section of the statement that relates to the war in Ukraine. The Russian side positively assesses the objective and unbiased position of the Chinese side on the Ukrainian question. The Chinese side positively assesses the willingness of the Russian side to make efforts to restart peace talks as soon as possible.

  • Thiago Santos: ‘It couldn’t be better’ than to draw PFL champ Rob Wilkinson in debut

    Thiago Santos relishes the opportunity to prove his worth against the reigning champion right off the bat in his PFL debut.

  • Jamie Lee Curtis Posts Photo of Medical Boot After Oscar Win: 'Thrill of Victory ... Agony of Da Feet'

    "Feel better!!!" Demi Lovato wrote in a comment on the newly minted Best Supporting Actress's post, while Rosario Dawson said, "Awww! Heals for heels!"

  • Shohei Ohtani fans Mike Trout in showdown as Japan edges U.S. for WBC title

    Shohei Ohtani, the tournament MVP, got the save and struck out Mike Trout for the last out as Japan beat the United States 3-2 in the WBC title game.

  • Oil down after weekly U.S. crude stocks exceed expectations

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil fell in Asian trade on Wednesday morning, paring two straight days of gains after an industry report showed U.S. crude inventories rose unexpectedly last week in a sign fuel demand may be weakening. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 39 cents, or 0.6%, at $69.28. Data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed U.S. crude inventories rose by about 3.3 million barrels in the week ended March 17, sources said.

  • Ukraine to receive Abrams tanks from US as soon as this fall -officials

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States plans to speed up the delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a Pentagon official said on Tuesday, providing the vital equipment to Kyiv as soon as this fall to defend itself against Russian forces. In January, the U.S. pledged to supply Ukraine with 31 advanced M1A2 Abrams tanks after months of shunning the idea of deploying the difficult-to-maintain tanks to Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia in February 2022. The new plan would give Ukraine the M1A1 SA Abrams tank variant, which can run on diesel fuel like the majority of the Ukrainian fleet, one of the officials said.

  • Muslims in Indonesia gear up for first day of Ramadan

    Millions of Muslims in Indonesia are gearing up to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to start on Thursday, with traditions and ceremonies across the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country amid soaring food prices. From colorful torchlight street parades to cleaning relatives’ graves and sharing meals with family and friends, every region in the vast Southeast Asian archipelago seems to have its own way to mark the start of Ramadan, highlighting the nation’s diverse cultural heritage. The country’s religious affairs minister on Wednesday evening will try to sight the crescent moon to determine the first day of the holy month.

  • Rescue Dog Saves Life of Owner Five Weeks After Adoption

    A rescue dog has been praised for saving the life of her owner after he fell into a ditch. Peter Bradley adopted five-year-old Ruby just five weeks ago from Dogs Trust Salisbury, but fell into a ditch while taking her for a walk last month. In such a situation, some dogs might decide to run […]

  • Kurds remain biggest winners from US-led invasion of Iraq

    Complexes of McMansions, fast food restaurants, real estate offices and half-constructed high-rises line wide highways in Irbil, the seat of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq. Back then, Irbil was a backwater provincial capital without even an airport. Analysts say that Iraqi Kurds — and particularly the Kurdish political class — were the biggest beneficiaries in a conflict that had few winners.

  • Elon Musk Names Big Winner and Big Loser in  Russia-Ukraine War

    The billionaire and big Ukraine supporter says that the conflict has fostered a Russia-China alliance, while US diplomacy has shown its limits.

  • Putin hits out at British plans to supply Ukraine with weapons containing nuclear components

    Vladimir Putin has said that Ukraine's Western allies so far have shown no interest in a peace plan.Speaking after talks with visiting Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the Russian president noted British plans to provide Kyiv with ammunition for battle tanks containing depleted uranium, saying that it heralds the West switching to supplying Ukraine with weapons containing nuclear components.Mr Putin then noted that Russia will "respond accordingly given that the West collectively is already beginning to use weapons with a nuclear component."

  • Putin says he welcomes Chinese leader’s plan for settling ‘acute crisis in Ukraine’

    Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Moscow for a three-day visit on Monday and signaled that he is open to working with China to resolve the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Associated Press reported that Putin welcomed Xi’s plan for “settlement of the acute crisis in Ukraine.” Xi arrived in…