China's Xi Jinping arrives in North Korea on historic visit

Tens of thousands of North Koreans lines the streets of central Pyongyang on Thursday and cheered as Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, arrived for a two-day state visit with Kim Jong-un to reinforce their uneasy alliance in the face of two leaders’ increasing tension with the United States.

A smiling Kim greeted the crowds as he drove past Chinese flags with Mr Xi in an open-top Mercedes on their way to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, a complex that serves as the mausoleum for North Korea’s founder, Kim Il Sung.

Mr Xi was afforded the honour of being the first foreign leader to have “received a tribute” at the palace, “which fully reflects the enthusiasm and respect of the host,” reported the NK News website, citing Chinese state media.

In this image taken from a video footage run by China's CCTV, Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, shake hands before their meeting in Pyongyang Credit: CCTV via AP More

Images of the pomp and grand ceremony would likely have bolstered Mr Xi, who has been embarrassed by mass pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in recent weeks, and who must face Donald Trump, the US president, at the G20 summit in Japan next week in the midst of a bitter trade dispute.

Mr Xi is first Chinese president to visit North Korea in 14 years, and the visit gives Kim a much-needed boost as he strives to restore his image as an international statesman after his failure to secure a deal to relieve punishing international sanctions during a summit with Mr Trump in Hanoi in February.

Xi and Kim met in the North's capital on Thursday, their fifth meeting in 15 months Credit: CCTV via AP More

In meeting with Mr Xi, Kim wants to show Mr Trump that he has China’s support on nuclear negotiations even as talks have come to a halt with Washington and the next US presidential election looms.

Analysts say the trip is equally a chance for China to showcase its influence in the region.

“Comrade Xi Jinping is visiting... in the face of crucial and grave tasks due to complex international relations, which clearly shows the Chinese party and the government place high significance on the friendship,” the North’s official Rodong Sinmun newspaper said on Thursday.

The North Korean media revealed little about the substance of their discussions, although it is expected that Pyongyang will seek Beijing’s help in securing sanctions relief and may discuss future investment through China’s global development “Belt and Road” initiative. China is historically North Korea’s largest trading partner.

Mr Xi, whose entourage includes the head of China’s state economic planner, may offer fresh support measures for its floundering, sanctions-bound economy.