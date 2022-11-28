9

China's Xi Jinping faces calls to resign amid unprecedented protests

Shuai Zhang
·4 min read

Thousands took to the streets in China over the weekend in the largest public protests the country has seen in decades. Demonstrators gathered in at least ten cities — including Shanghai and Beijing — calling for the resignation of President Xi Jinping over draconian COVID-19 policies that have seen hundreds of millions of people fenced into their apartment buildings.

On Sunday night, CBS News spoke with one of the demonstrators as she joined a crowd of protesters on the streets of Shanghai. The woman, whose identity we're protecting because speaking with the media could get her arrested, said residents were "very angry" over the rolling lockdowns that have disrupted life in China for years.

She said she and her friends don't support the Chinese government's management of COVID, adding, "Nobody around me supports the policy."

A protester shouts slogans against China's strict zero COVID measures on November 28, 2022 in Beijing, China. / Credit: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
A protester shouts slogans against China's strict zero COVID measures on November 28, 2022 in Beijing, China. / Credit: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

As she spoke, police rushed the crowd of protesters, and the woman was dragged away by friends.

In videos circulated online, other protesters on the streets could be heard chanting, "Down with Xi Jinping!" and "Down with the Communist Party!" — things that, until now, few people in China would have even dared to say out loud.

It's not clear how many people were arrested over the weekend, though The Associated Press reports that dozens were taken away in police vans in Shanghai alone.

Among those detained was a BBC News journalist who said he was kicked and beaten during his arrest and held for hours before being released. Chinese authorities said he had not volunteered his press credentials when asked for them.

The BBC journalist said he believed that at least one Chinese national had also been arrested as they tried to stop police from beating him.

Britain's foreign secretary James Cleverly called the incident "deeply disturbing."

"Media freedom and freedom to protest must be respected. No country is exempt," Cleverly said.

A fire that sparked protests

An apartment fire in the western Xinjiang region last week appeared to have been the final straw that pushed people to their breaking points. Ten people were killed in the blaze, prompting an angry crowd to gather around government offices, convinced strict COVID restrictions had prevented residents from escaping the blaze.

It was a nightmare scenario for the many Chinese people who live in similar apartment buildings, and who feared being similarly trapped because of strict COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. During the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been other horror stories of children or old people dying in lockdown because of lack of access to medical care.

Video and audio clips which purportedly featured residents of the Xinjiang apartment begging to be released from the building to escape the fire were circulated online, further stoking public anger.

Authorities have denied that COVID restrictions were the cause of the deaths, but people started holding vigils in sympathy with the victims. Some held up blank pieces of paper to symbolize the way critical voices are silenced in China.

Officials in the region of the fire said over the weekend they would start easing the area's COVID restrictions by opening up certain areas deemed low risk, and on Monday the city government of Beijing said they would no longer construct gates to block access to apartments where COVID-19 infections are discovered.

But Sunday night, largely peaceful, but utterly unprecedented dissent had spread around the country, even to the capital Beijing.

At a regular daily briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian claimed that "on social media, there are forces with ulterior motives that relate this fire with the local response to COVID-19."

Ho-fung Hung, a sociologist at Johns Hopkins University, told CBS News partner network BBC News that the situation was the first serious test for Xi, who was recently granted another term as China's leader.

"Over the last two years, Mr. Xi backed himself into a corner by owning the zero-COVID policy. The most rational way for him to handle the situation if protests continue to grow is to pressure local authorities to crack down hard while distancing himself," Ho-fung said. "But then there is a risk that local authorities might refuse to follow the directive closely as they are worn down by the zero-Covid rigidities."

Beyond the specific denial over the link between the COVID restrictions and the fire deaths in Xinjiang, it wasn't immediately clear how China's central government would react to the protests.

COVID lockdown fuels rare protests in China, with calls for Xi Jinping to resign

Hawaii's Mauna Loa, world's largest active volcano, erupts for first time in decades

Exclusive Cyber Monday savings with CBS Mornings Deals

Recommended Stories

  • Santa's back in town with inflation, inclusion on his mind

    Santa booker HireSanta.com has logged a 30% increase in demand this Christmas season over last year, after losing about 15% of its performers to retirement or death during the pandemic, said founder and head elf Mitch Allen. Another large Santa agency, Cherry Hill Programs, is back up to pre-pandemic booking numbers for their 1,400 or so Santas working at more than 600 malls and other spots this year, said spokesperson Chris Landtroop. Cherry Hill Santas are also free to wear masks, Landtroop said.

  • China virus protests hit Hong Kong after mainland rallies

    Students in Hong Kong chanted “oppose dictatorship” in a protest against China’s COVID rules Monday after demonstrators on the mainland issued an unprecedented call for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades. Rallies against China's unusually strict anti-virus measures spread to several cities over the weekend, and authorities eased some regulations, apparently as part of an attempt to quell that public anger.

  • Somalia Villa Rays attack: Siege ends leaving eight civilians dead

    At least eight civilians die after al-Shabab militants storm a hotel near the presidential palace.

  • China's Xi faces threat from public anger over 'zero COVID'

    Barely a month after granting himself new powers as China’s potential leader for life, Xi Jinping is facing a wave of public anger of the kind not seen for decades, sparked by his “zero COVID” strategy that will soon enter its fourth year. Demonstrators poured into the streets over the weekend in cities including Shanghai and Beijing, criticizing the policy, confronting police — and even calling for Xi to step down. On Monday, demonstrators gathered in the semi-autonomous southern city of Hong Kong, where the pro-democracy movement was all but snuffed out by a harsh crackdown following monthslong demonstrations that began in 2019.

  • Biden administration critical of 'zero Covid' amid Chinese protests

    The Biden administration has so far held back on issuing a larger condemnation of President Xi Jinping amid the unrest.

  • Shanghai police carry away demonstrator in COVID protests

    STORY: Video at the scene shows police seizing and carrying away a male demonstrator who had been holding up a blank white board.Demonstrators have held up blank sheets of paper as an expression of protest.The wave of civil disobedience is unprecedented in mainland China since President Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago, as frustration mounts over his signature zero-COVID policy nearly three years into the pandemic.

  • China protests a test for Xi says analyst

    STORY: Demonstrations have taken place across China in a wave of civil disobedience that is unprecedented in mainland China since President Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago. Frustration is boiling just over a month after Xi secured a third term at the helm of China's Communist Party.Truex on Sunday (November 27) said that the situation was "highly dangerous" and that he expected a further crackdown on protesters.China has stuck with Xi's zero-COVID policy even as much of the world has lifted most restrictions. While low by global standards, China's case numbers have hit record highs for days, with nearly 40,000 new infections on Saturday, prompting yet more lockdowns in cities across the country.

  • ‘We Want Freedom’: China’s Covid Protests Spread to Major Cities

    In a rare show of defiance, crowds in China gathered for the third night as protests against Covid restrictions spread to Beijing, Shanghai and other cities. People held blank sheets of paper, symbolizing censorship, and demanded the Chinese president step down. Photo: Noel Celis/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

  • Vatican Says China Broke Agreement on Bishops

    Chinese officials installed a Catholic bishop as leader of a diocese unrecognized by Rome, the Vatican said, adding that the move broke a 2018 agreement and the spirit of dialogue between the two parties.

  • China Claims BBC’s Account of Reporter Being Beaten During Arrest Is ‘Not True’

    Tamati Smith/GettyThe BBC slammed Chinese authorities after one of its journalists was “beaten and kicked by the police” while being arrested during his coverage of anti-government lockdown protests in Shanghai. But Beijing responded to the British media organization Monday by saying their story is baloney.In its statement late Sunday, the BBC had said it was “extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Sha

  • Eighth Bishop of Sioux Falls Paul J. Swain has died

    Bishop Paul J. Swain, 79, died in hospice care Saturday under Avera Dougherty Hospice, according to his obituary.

  • China covid protests – live: Anti-lockdown dissent in Shanghai spreads to cities worldwide

    Sunak says detention of BBC journalist is ‘shocking and unacceptable’

  • The stock market has another 8% to climb in 2022 as a resilient economy will buck expectations for either a hard or a soft landing, veteran strategist Ed Yardeni says

    "The consumer just didn't get the recession memo and they keep spending," investment strategist Ed Yardeni said.

  • Protests escalate in China

    Demonstrations against strict COVID lockdowns have now prompted calls for China’s Communist leader to step down. ABC News’ Justin Finch explains the fallout.

  • Protests sweep across China over COVID-19 lockdowns

    A wave of protests sweeping China has reached the streets of Shanghai with demonstrators demanding an end to COVID-19 lockdowns and calling for the resignation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for Sunday TODAY.

  • UK to Chinese govt: take notice of lockdown protests

    STORY: From the streets of several Chinese cities to dozens of university campuses, the protesters made a show of civil disobedience unprecedented since leader Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago."It's clear that the Chinese people themselves are deeply unhappy with what is going on, about the restrictions imposed upon them by the Chinese government," Cleverly said.

  • 5 new Christmas songs you must hear in 2022 by Pentatonix, Alicia Keys, Debbie Gibson and more

    Every year, a new crop of Christmas songs joins the collection and for 2022, Alicia Keys, Debbie Gibson, Pentatonix are added to the festivities.

  • U.S. backs right to peaceful protests in China

    The United States backs the right of people to peacefully protest in China, Washington said on Monday as protesters in multiple Chinese cities have demonstrated against heavy COVID-19 measures in recent days. Chinese police on Monday tightened security at the sites of weekend protests in Shanghai and Beijing, after crowds there and in other Chinese cities and dozens of university campuses made a show of civil disobedience unprecedented since leader Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago.

  • Social-Media Giant LINE Closes Its Crypto Exchange Bitfront

    Japanese social media company LINE has announced that it will close Bitfront, a crypto exchange that it launched in 2020.

  • Nets player grades: Kevin Durant, Seth Curry, carry Nets past Trail Blazers

    Here's how the Nets graded out in their 111-97 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.