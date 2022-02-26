China's Xi, in message to North Korea's Kim, vows cooperation under 'new situation'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Xi JinpingGeneral Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China
- Kim Jong-unGeneral Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and 3rd Supreme leader of North Korea
Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un the significance of cooperation between the two countries, North Korea's state media KCNA reported on Saturday.