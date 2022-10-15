China's Xi to open 20th Communist Party Congress

·3 min read

BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping is to open the 20th Communist Party Congress on Sunday, a week-long event where he is widely expected to win a third leadership term and cement his place as the country's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.

The gathering of roughly 2,300 delegates from around the country is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) in the vast Great Hall of the People on the west side of Tiananmen Square.

The congress will likely open with Xi, 69, reading a lengthy report in a televised speech that reviews the party's achievements of recent years and outlines broad-brush priorities for the next five years. Analysts generally do not expect any significant change in policy direction.

In his decade in power, Xi has set China on an increasingly authoritarian path that has prioritised security, state control of the economy in the name of "common prosperity", a more assertive diplomacy, a stronger military and intensifying pressure to seize Taiwan.

In particular, China has in recent days repeatedly emphasised its commitment to Xi's zero-COVID strategy, dashing hopes among countless Chinese citizens as well as investors that Beijing might begin exiting anytime soon a policy that has caused widespread frustration and economic damage.

"We see no reason for him to change course or make substantial adjustments to the fundamental principles and strategies he has cultivated over the past decade," Saxo Bank market strategist Redmond Wong wrote in a Friday note.

Xi's power appears undiminished by the tumult of a year that has seen China's economy slow dramatically, dragged down by the COVID policy's frequent lockdowns, a crisis in the property sector and the impact of his 2021 crackdown on the once-freewheeling "platform economy", as well as global headwinds.

China's relations with the West have deteriorated sharply, worsened by Xi's support of Russia's Vladimir Putin.

REVOLUTIONARY'S SON

The son of a Communist Party revolutionary, Xi has reinvigorated a party that had grown deeply corrupt and increasingly irrelevant, expanding its presence across all aspects of China, with Xi officially its "core".

Xi did away with presidential term limits in 2018, clearing the way for him to break with the precedent of recent decades and rule for a third five-year term, or longer.

The twice-a-decade congress is expected to reconfirm Xi as party general secretary, China's most powerful post, as well as chairman of the Central Military Commission. Xi's presidency is up for renewal in March at the annual session of China's parliament.

The day after the congress ends on Saturday, Xi is expected to introduce his new Politburo Standing Committee, a seven-person leadership team. It will include the person who will replace Li Keqiang as premier when Li steps down from that post in March after serving the maximum two terms.

(Reporting by Tony Munroe and Yew Lun Tian; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Growth push went 'too far, too fast', says UK finance minister Hunt

    Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the government had gone "too far, too fast" in its drive for growth after Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced to fire his predecessor and make U-turns on tax-cutting plans amid market turmoil. Truss appointed Hunt on Friday to replace Kwasi Kwarteng, and said she was scrapping parts of their controversial economic package announced only three weeks earlier, which included billions of pounds of unfunded tax cuts. Hunt is trying to reassure the financial markets after Kwarteng's "mini-budget" on Sept. 23 led to a slump in the value of the pound and government bonds, forcing the Bank of England (BoE) to step in to restore calm.

  • Tunisia: Thousands from rival political parties protest against President Kais Saied

    Protesters denounced the president as an autocrat and also highlighted food and fuel shortages.

  • Independent Non-Executive Director Karl Paganin Just Bought 8.2% More Shares In Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE)

    Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Karl Paganin, the Independent Non-Executive Director...

  • With 57% ownership, Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) boasts of strong institutional backing

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Sims Limited ( ASX:SGM ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • We Think Shareholders Will Probably Be Generous With Korvest Ltd's (ASX:KOV) CEO Compensation

    We have been pretty impressed with the performance at Korvest Ltd ( ASX:KOV ) recently and CEO Chris Hartwig deserves a...

  • Credit Suisse prepares Swiss business sales to raise capital - FT

    The parts that are being considered for sale include a stake in the SIX Group, which runs the Zurich stock exchange, an 8.6% holding in Madrid-based tech company Allfunds, two specialist Swiss banks, Pfandbriefbank and Bank-Now and Swisscard, a joint venture with American Express, the newspaper added. "We will update on progress on our comprehensive strategy review when we announce our third-quarter earnings," Credit Suisse told Reuters in an emailed statement. The hotel could be worth 400 million Swiss francs, as reported by finance blog Inside Paradeplatz early this month.

  • China expected to grant Xi 5 more years, no major changes

    China on Sunday opens a twice-a-decade party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term that breaks with recent precedent and establishes himself as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong. As with most Chinese political events, little information has been released beforehand and the congress' outcome will only be announced after several days of closed-door sessions. At a two-hour news conference Saturday, the congress’ spokesperson Sun Yeli reaffirmed the government’s commitment to its “zero-COVID” policy despite the economic costs, and repeated its threat to use force to annex self-governing Taiwan.

  • Apple’s Oklahoma City Store Is Second to Unionize After Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. retail workers at a store in Oklahoma City have voted to unionize, expanding labor’s foothold at the world’s most valuable company and raising the prospect of further gains in other cities.Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Documents ShowDiesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global Eco

  • Zambia finance minister eager to renegotiate debt, awaits China's team

    Zambia's finance minister said on Saturday it is still unclear who will be leading talks for renegotiating its nearly $6 billion debt with China, the largest bilateral creditor of the first African sovereign default in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. China co-chairs a committee of official bilateral creditors with France as part of a debt restructuring that Zambia is seeking under the Group of 20's Common Framework, a platform for highly indebted countries to rework their debt with bilateral creditors. "It is up to the Chinese authorities to choose who they want to represent them," Situmbeko Musokotwane said in an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Washington.

  • Musk: SpaceX might keep funding satellite service in Ukraine

    Billionaire Elon Musk suggested in a Saturday tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine. Musk frequently tweets jokes and insults and sometimes goes on unusual tangents, such as a recent series of tweets suggesting that one of his companies has begun selling its own line of fragrances. It is not clear if SpaceX has actually established future plans for service in Ukraine.

  • A Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE) insider increased their holdings by 8.2% last year

    Viewing insider transactions for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited's ( ASX:SXE ) over the last year, we see...

  • Hunt Wins Backing of Bailey’s BOE, Leaving Truss Sidelined in UK

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt won a crucial endorsement from the Bank of England for his plan to stabilize the UK’s strained public finances that leaves Prime Minister Liz Truss looking increasingly marginalized. Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Documents ShowDiesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fr

  • U.S. Sweeping Rules to Take a Toll on AMAT, KLAC, LRCX & ASML

    Export regulations imposed by the U.S. Department of Commerce on China chip-makers are likely to brings further disruptions in the semiconductor industry.

  • What's Going on With Tesla Stock?

    It's never a dull time analyzing Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock. The innovative electric car company always seems to have something interesting going on. In this video, I take a beginner-friendly walk-through of Tesla's second-quarter earnings transcript.

  • This Whimsical New Thailand Resort Has Suites Styled Like Luxury Train Cars

    Designed by Bill Bensley, the fairy-tale property sits on the fringes of Khao Yai, Thailand’s first national park.

  • 'Driver distraction' suspected as woman badly hurt in 4-car pile-up on Spaulding Turnpike

    Police said a Subaru WRX sedan, driven by a 24-year-old Newfields man with a juvenile passenger, failed to slow down for a lane closure and crashed.

  • Paul Ryan Makes Bold Prediction About Trump And MAGA Lovers Won't Like It

    The former House speaker's hot take on the ex-president livened up an interview.

  • Video shows Nancy Pelosi on January 6 talking to Mike Pence, who was still in a garage under the Capitol: 'Don't let anybody know where you are'

    Pelosi said she worried about Pence still being in the Capitol building, and advised him to keep his location secret.

  • British Government Close to Collapse as Chancellor Fired After 38 Disastrous Days in Office

    HANNAH MCKAY/ReutersOn Thursday, just 37 days after being appointed British finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng was asked if, in a month’s time, he would still be in his job and Liz Truss would still be prime minister. “Absolutely, 100 percent,” Kwarteng answered. “I’m not going anywhere.”Less than a day later, he was gone. Truss’ Friday removal of Kwarteng—her closest ideological ally—from the second most powerful role in government so soon after choosing him to run the British economy is easily t

  • Rep. Jim Jordan's Rant About 'Real America' Backfires Spectacularly

    The Ohio lawmaker gets called out for trying to deflect from the day's big news about Donald Trump.