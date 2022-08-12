China's Xi plans foreign trip including meeting Biden -WSJ

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chinese officials are planning a possible trip by Xi Jinping to Southeast Asia in November for what could be the leader's first foreign trip since the COVID-19 pandemic and include a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/chinas-xi-jinping-plans-to-meet-with-biden-in-first-foreign-trip-in-nearly-three-years-11660318437 on Friday.

Biden's team has long sought and has not yet confirmed an in-person meeting between the two leaders to lower tensions as the two countries spar over Taiwan, trade and a host of other issues.

The White House is continuing to work on doing so, according to one person familiar with the matter, who said Biden remains open to a face-to-face visit, including on the sidelines of November's meeting of the Group of 20 nations in Indonesia.

"We don't have any details on timing or location," said a U.S. official.

Xi and Biden discussed the possible meeting during a more-than-two-hour July 28 call that included tense talks over a visit to the Chinese-claimed island of Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Steve Holland and Michael Martina; editing by Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. and China: Two countries in search of an off-ramp from tensions over Taiwan | Opinion

    Let’s be clear: Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan was not a great opportunity to show America’s support for the island; it did not chasten Beijing to exert greater restraint toward Taipei. To the contrary — countless China and foreign policy specialists predicted it would produce a major, likely sustained, coercive Chinese reaction that will deepen our current slide toward conflict in the Sino-U.S. relationship.

  • Oil Outages in Gulf of Mexico Are Straining an Already Tight Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. is restarting production at three Gulf of Mexico oil fields after a key crude pipeline resumed flows. Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New YorkThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchPutin’s War Sends Russian Economy Back to 2018 in Single QuarterMultiple offshore platforms were shut in Thursday

  • Mark Esper has government-provided "protection 24/7" because of Iran threats

    Esper's revelation came soon after the Justice Department charged an Iranian national for plotting the murder of former national security adviser John Bolton.

  • Rival Iraq protests underscore inter-Shiite power struggle

    Supporters of Iran-backed Shiite groups rallied in Baghdad on Friday to denounce their rivals, followers of an influential Shiite cleric who stormed the parliament last month and have since been holding a sit-in outside the assembly building in the Iraqi capital. The rivalry between the two sides shows the deep divisions within Iraq's Shiite community, which makes up about 60% of Iraq's population of over 40 million people. Unlike Iran-backed groups, cleric Muqtada al-Sadr wants better ties with Arab countries, including Sunni powerhouse Saudi Arabia, which is Shiite Iran's main rival in the region.

  • Russian occupiers preventing evacuation of children from Russian-controlled parts of Mykolaiv Oblast

    Russian occupiers in the Russian-controlled parts of Mykolaiv Oblast prevented the evacuation of 1,100 children trapped there to safer areas, Mykolaiv Oblast regional governor Vitaliy Kim said in a comment to Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne on Aug. 12.

  • Melvin Hedge Fund Probed by SEC Over Risk Controls, Client Communications

    (Bloomberg) -- Melvin Capital Management, the hedge fund that Gabe Plotkin closed earlier this year, is being investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission over whether the firm misled investors about its risk controls and intentions to recoup losses on its wrong-way bets on meme stocks, according to people familiar with the probe.Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New YorkThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in St

  • Biden, China's Xi could meet in person in November in Southeast Asia

    Chinese officials are making plans for President Xi Jinping to visit Southeast Asia and meet face-to-face with President Joe Biden in November, according to a

  • Police asking for help identifying suspect in reported sexual assault

    Allegheny County Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a reported sexual assault in Swissvale.

  • Modi Still Set to Win India Majority in 2024 After Ally’s Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling coalition is likely to win a smaller parliamentary majority in India’s next general election less than two years away, a new survey shows, but he remains by far the most popular choice to lead the country.Most Read from BloombergThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyAuthor Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New YorkTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents U

  • Can Liz Cheney hang onto her House seat?

    Rep. Liz Cheney is in the fight of her political life, as Wyoming Republicans decide whether to grant her another term – despite her full-throated opposition to former President Donald Trump.

  • China says military drills finished, but war prep continues

    China officially announced an end to its war games around Taiwan on Wednesday, but said its military would continue with further “training and war preparation.” Beijing’s military exercises were successfully finished and “effectively tested the integrated joint combat capabilities of the troops,” a People Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command spokesperson said, according to The Guardian. China also…

  • Gerhard Schroeder, former German leader, sues to restore official perks

    Schroeder, who was chancellor from 1998 to 2005, has long had a close relationship with Russian energy companies

  • Russian-backed separatist head says Azov trial to begin this summer

    The head of the Russian-backed separatist administration in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region said on Wednesday that a trial of captured personnel from Ukraine's Azov Regiment would take place by the end of the summer, likely in the city of Mariupol. The Azov Regiment, a unit of Ukraine's national guard with far-right and ultranationalist origins, garnered international attention for its resistance to the Russian siege of Mariupol's vast steelworks. Though the Azov prisoners have not yet been formally charged, on Aug. 2 Russia's supreme court ruled the regiment was a terrorist organisation, clearing the way for captured fighters to be charged as such.

  • Paraguay VP Velazquez to quit after U.S. accuses him of corruption

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Paraguayan Vice President Hugo Velazquez on Friday said he would resign and withdraw his candidacy for the presidency, after being blacklisted by the United States for alleged "significant" acts of corruption. Velazquez denied the accusation but said that, to protect his party, he would submit his resignation next week. Earlier on Friday, the U.S. State Department accused Velazquez of involvement in significant acts of corruption.

  • LB commit Jaden Robinson flips from South Carolina football and a top WR chooses elsewhere

    Four-star linebacker Jaden Robinson decommits from South Carolina to play for SEC rival Florida Gators.

  • Issues Crypto Should Watch For in the Tornado Cash Sanctions

    What a week huh? Tornado Cash got sanctioned, hedge funds might soon have to report their crypto holdings and we haven’t even had a chance to look at the latest push to give the CFTC spot market oversight.

  • LPGA cancels Taiwan event for third straight season, citing COVID-related issues

    For the third straight year, the LPGA has canceled its annual tournament in Taiwan.

  • German ex-chancellor Schroeder sues Bundestag to regain privileges -DPA

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Gerhard Schroeder, who has become increasingly derided in Germany for his pro-Russian views, has filed a suit against Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament that seeks to reinstate his privileges as former chancellor, DPA reported. Schroeder, 78, was stripped of his right to a publicly funded office in May, amid mounting dismay at his refusal to distance himself from Russian President Vladimir Putin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Schroeder's lawyer Michael Nagel told German news agency DPA on Friday that he had filed a suit with the Berlin administrative court.

  • China tariffs: 3 factors that could affect whether Biden eases the Trump-era duties

    China's military drills in the Taiwan Strait following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan are raising new questions about whether the Biden administration will ease tariffs levied against Beijing.

  • ‘I don’t remember them ever telling us not to go’: Pelosi denies military opposed Taiwan trip

    The House speaker defended her trip to Taipei and waved off Chinese furor.