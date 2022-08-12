China's Xi plans foreign trip including meeting Biden -WSJ

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chinese officials are planning a possible trip by Xi Jinping to Southeast Asia in November for what could be the leader's first foreign trip since the COVID-19 pandemic and include a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/chinas-xi-jinping-plans-to-meet-with-biden-in-first-foreign-trip-in-nearly-three-years-11660318437 on Friday.

Biden's team has long sought and has not yet confirmed an in-person meeting between the two leaders to lower tensions as the two countries spar over Taiwan, trade and a host of other issues.

The White House is continuing to work on doing so, according to one person familiar with the matter, who said Biden remains open to a face-to-face visit, including on the sidelines of November's meeting of the Group of 20 nations in Indonesia.

"We don't have any details on timing or location," said a U.S. official.

Xi and Biden discussed the possible meeting during a more-than-two-hour July 28 call that included tense talks over a visit to the Chinese-claimed island of Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Steve Holland and Michael Martina; editing by Grant McCool)