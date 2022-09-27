China's Xi reappears on state TV amid rumors over absence

10
·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping reappeared on state television Tuesday after a several-day absence from public view that sparked rumors about the 69-year-old leader’s political fortunes.

Xi was shown visiting a display at the Beijing Exhibition Hall on the theme of “Forging Ahead into the New Era.”

Accompanied by Premier Li Keqiang and other top leaders, Xi, who is also head of the ruling Communist Party and the People’s Liberation Army, viewed some of the displays and commented on China’s economic progress over the past decade.

The visit was Xi’s first appearance on television since he returned from a regional summit in Uzbekistan last weekend.

Under Chinese pandemic regulations, he would need to stay in quarantine for a week after returning.

China’s opaque system frequently gives rise to rumors of political infighting or attempted coups, despite the stable nature of the authoritarian surveillance state that cracks down relentlessly on any sign of dissent. Xi is widely considered China's most powerful leader in decades, has no known active challengers, and has removed constitutional term limits, allowing him to rule for life should he wish.

It is not unusual for Chinese leaders to drop out of sight for days or even weeks, for example to attend informal political meetings held at the beachside resort of Beidaihe each summer.

However, the timing of Xi's absence just weeks before the convening of a key party congress held once every five years provided grist to the rumor mill. Xi is expected to receive a third five-year term as party leader at the congress beginning Oct. 16, in a break with recent tradition that limited leaders to two terms.

China politics expert Kerry Brown said he was highly skeptical that there was anything more to be read into Xi's brief absence.

“I guess if there was deep dissatisfaction with Xi's leadership in the elite ... we would have seen at least a bit of evidence," said Brown, professor of Chinese Studies and director of the Lau China Institute at King's College London. “And I don't think we've seen much evidence of that."

The party is inherently risk averse, and any person or group seeking to pull off such a radical action would have a very tough time attacking an edifice that has been built almost entirely around Xi, Brown said.

Rumors of coups and infighting are not unusual ahead of sensitive political dates, but the People's Liberation Army — the party's military wing — has been disciplined by a sweeping anti-corruption campaign.

“I think it's wishful thinking maybe in Hong Kong and elsewhere," he said. “I wouldn't think it very credible."

Recommended Stories

  • Older people left out as UN speeches repeatedly invoke young

    One after another, the world’s presidents and prime ministers came to warn of their countries’ trials and tout their triumphs. As war, climate change and inequality have consumed much of the U.N. General Assembly, leaders have largely left unsaid the historic growth of the planet’s aging population. “Older persons are pretty much missing,” said Claudia Mahler, one of the few voices at the U.N. devoted to aging, in the Commission on Human Rights.

  • China's biggest air show could take off again without C919 narrowbody jet

    China will show off its homegrown civil and military aviation technology at the country's biggest air show in November, the mayor of host city Zhuhai said on Tuesday, though there was no confirmation that would include the C919 narrowbody jet. The C919, made by Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) and designed to rival single-aisle jets made by Airbus SE and Boeing Co, is close to certification but has never been displayed or flown at previous editions of Airshow China. The normally biennial show will be held from Nov. 8 to 13, with 740 businesses expected to take part offline and online, organisers said at a media conference in Beijing, up from 700 in 2021 when it held a show meant to take place in 2020 that was delayed because of the pandemic.

  • Russian authorities say that they will not go after draft evaders in other countries

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:08 The Russian Defence Ministry has said that it does not plan to catch those who hastily fled the Russian Federation to avoid the draft after Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation.

  • Biden skipping Shinzo Abe funeral works ‘in favor for China,' Japanese commentator says

    President Biden's failure to attend Shinzo Abe's state funeral in Japan sends a message of frailty to China, Japanese commentator Yoko Ishii told Fox News.

  • Turkey summons German envoy after politician likens Erdogan to 'sewer rat'

    Turkey's foreign ministry summoned the German ambassador to Ankara on Tuesday to protest over comments made by a senior German politician who likened President Tayyip Erdogan to a "little sewer rat". "We condemn in the strongest terms the insulting statements made by Wolfgang Kubicki, the vice-speaker of the German Federal Parliament, about our president (Erdogan) in a speech during he Lower Saxony state election campaign," Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said in a statement.

  • First Lady Zelenska urges world not to forget about Russia’s war against Ukraine

    The world should not forget about Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine, Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska said in an interview with the 60 Minutes Australia television program on Sept. 26.

  • Putin’s Empire Starts to Crumble

    The Kremlin chooses to escalate the war in Ukraine with a dangerous gamble, but the signs of an unraveling are becoming clearer both at home and abroad

  • Officials say 98,000 Russians enter Kazakhstan after call-up

    About 98,000 Russians have crossed into Kazakhstan in the week since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of reservists to fight in Ukraine, Kazakh officials said Tuesday, as men seeking to avoid the call-up continued to flee by land and air into neighboring countries. Kazakhstan and Georgia, both part of the former Soviet Union, appeared to be the most popular destinations for those crossing by car, bicycle or on foot. Plane tickets abroad had sold out quickly despite steep prices.

  • Putin nuclear threat ‘not a bluff,’ Medvedev says

    A key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Tuesday that Putin’s recent threat to use nuclear weapons is “not a bluff.” Dmitry Medvedev, who took over as Russian president when Putin briefly ceded power in 2008, also challenged Western countries’ claims to stand with Ukraine in the event that Russia, which has been…

  • Tim Cook and Apple Make a Move That Could Annoy China

    Apple no longer wants to be surprised. Like the rest of the multinationals, the iPhone maker has been impacted by the covid-19 pandemic which has exacerbated the disruptions in supply chains. The restrictive measures and lockdowns imposed in China to limit the spread of the virus have particularly affected the local suppliers of many Western companies.

  • Canada to scrap mask mandate on planes, joining Japan, Hong Kong and U.A.E. in lifting COVID restrictions

    The Canadian government announced Monday it will no longer require people to wear masks on airplanes to guard against COVID-19, the Associated Press reported.

  • Investors Could Be Concerned With Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Returns On Capital

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd...

  • Russia plans to boycott the 2023 Oscars amid Ukraine tension

    It appears that Ben Stiller and Sean Penn are not the only Hollywood staples that Russia has had enough of this year. The nation has moved to boycott the 2023 Academy Awards amid tensions with the United States over Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, per The Hollywood Reporter. The country’s academy does not plan to submit a film for competition in the International Feature category.

  • Inside a liberated Ukrainian city, and how NATO tactics helped free it

    Before NATO countries began training Ukrainians, officers would shout orders and cared more about rank than results.

  • China’s Economic Growth Will Remain Weak as Covid Restrictions Take Toll, Reports Find

    This year, China’s economy will grow more slowly than the rest of the Asia-Pacific for the first time in 30 years, World Bank says.

  • Snowden responds to Putin approval of Russian citizenship

    Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, who fled the U.S. in 2013 after leaking classified information about U.S. government surveillance programs, responded on Monday to his newly granted Russian citizenship, which he received as the result of a decree from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Snowden, charged with espionage in the U.S., has been living in…

  • President’s Office comments on prospects for additional mobilization in Ukraine

    The situation on the battlefield, as well as on the effect of mobilization in Russia, will affect whether there is an additional mobilization in Ukraine, Adviser to the head of the President’s Office Mykhailo Podolyak told NV’s sister outlet Ukrainska Pravda on Sept. 26.

  • Officials Quit $137 Billion Pension Fund in Kuwait Shakeup

    (Bloomberg) -- A broad shakeup of state institutions deepened in Kuwait after top officials in the Gulf state’s pension fund were asked to resign. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanDirector General Me

  • Chinese American chef called a ‘communist’ after landing in top 3 in primary election

    A Chinese American chef running for city council in Lexington, Kentucky, is speaking out against a campaign against his candidacy, which has called the new politician a “communist.” Dan Wu, 48, who finished second in the May primary, claims in an opinion piece in the Lexington Herald-Leader that two photos of him resurfaced on social media along with accusations he has communist ties. In a post Wu shared on Facebook, the first-time politician said, “Things are heating up,” just a few weeks before the midterm elections.

  • Putin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak Spots

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin’s decision to call up 300,000 men to fight in his invasion of Ukraine is hitting two of the battered Russian economy’s weak spots.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentHurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Cuba as It Churns Toward FloridaT