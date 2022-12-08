China's Xi at Saudi palace to meet royals on Mideast trip

In this image taken from footage by Saudi State TV, Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, listens to the Chinese national anthem next to Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (Saudi Press Agency via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
3
JON GAMBRELL
·3 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping met on Thursday with Saudi Arabia's king and the crown prince while on a visit to the kingdom, solidifying ties with a region crucial to his country's energy supplies as sanctions intensify on Russia over its war on Ukraine.

Xi arrived at Al Yamama Palace in Riyadh and was greeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the king's assertive son who stands ready to rule the oil-rich kingdom in the decades to come. Xi shook hands with the prince as an honor guard on horseback carried Saudi and Chinese flags.

It wasn't immediately clear what the two focused on in their discussions, though Xi in a newspaper column published by Al Riyadh newspaper said “exchanges between China and Arab states date back more than 2,000 years.” The column also quoted a saying by Islam's Prophet Muhammad: “Seek knowledge even if you have to go as far as China.”

“The Arab people value independence, oppose external interference, stand up to power politics and high-handedness, and always seek to make progress,” Xi's column read.

He also noted that the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which include Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, serve as “an energy tank for world economy.” China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, relies heavily on Saudi oil, paying tens of billions of dollars annually to the kingdom.

Gulf Arab states are trying to recalibrate their foreign policy as the United States turns its attention elsewhere in the world.

Russia’s war on Ukraine — and the West’s hardening stance on Moscow — has also left the Arab countries wanting to cement ties with China. For Prince Mohammed, hosting Xi boosts his own international profile after being linked to the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Beyond China’s oil purchases, its construction expertise could be tapped as well for Prince Mohammed’s planned $500 billion futuristic city of Neom on the Red Sea. Chinese construction firms have worked elsewhere in Arab countries in the Persian Gulf, particularly in Dubai in the UAE.

Saudi Arabia, home to the holiest sites in Islam, also has provided political cover to China over its harsh policies toward Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. More than a million have been sent to detention centers, forced to denounce Islam and swear fealty to Xi and the party.

The trip to Saudi Arabia marks a further move by Xi to restore his global profile after spending most of the pandemic inside China. The visit is his third overseas trip since early 2020. It also comes as Xi, who was granted a third five-year term as leader in October, has faced street protests over his zero-COVID-19 policies that represent the most-significant challenge to his rule.

During the visit, Xi is expect to attend the inaugural China-Arab States Summit and a meeting of the GCC.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Recommended Stories

  • China's Xi starts 'epoch-making' Saudi visit to deepen economic and strategic ties

    President Xi Jinping arrives in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday on a visit which China hailed as its biggest ever diplomatic initiative in the Arab world, as Riyadh looks to expand global alliances beyond its longstanding partnership with the West. The meeting between the global economic powerhouse and Gulf energy giant comes as Saudi ties with Washington are strained by U.S. criticism of Riyadh's human rights record and Saudi support for oil output curbs before the November midterm elections. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to offer Xi a lavish welcome, in contrast with the low-key reception for U.S. President Joe Biden whose censure of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler formed the backdrop for a strained meeting in July.

  • Nobel laureate: No lasting peace in Ukraine without justice

    There will be no lasting peace in Ukraine until there is justice and human rights, the head of the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties said Thursday as she arrived in Oslo to receive the Nobel Peace Prize with fellow human rights campaigners from Belarus and Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin "thinks he can do exactly what he wants,” Oleksandra Matviichuk told reporters upon arrival at the Oslo airport.

  • Oil Falls As Markets Fear Further Action From U.S. Fed

    Crude prices fell significantly at the beginning of the week despite robust US economic data coupled with strong labor figures and positive industry PMI

  • Saudi lays on lavish welcome as China's Xi heralds 'new era' in relations

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received President Xi Jinping on Thursday as the Chinese leader heralded "a new era" in Arab relations, with a lavish welcome signalling Riyadh's interest in deepening ties with Beijing despite U.S. wariness. Members of the Saudi Royal Guard riding Arabian horses and carrying Chinese and Saudi flags escorted Xi's car as it entered the royal palace in Riyadh, where Prince Mohammed, de facto ruler of the oil giant, greeted him with a warm smile. The two leaders held an official meeting with the crown prince "wishing him, his delegation a pleasant stay" in Saudi Arabia, Saudi state news SPA reported.

  • Tax Mistakes Everyone Makes and How To Avoid Them

    Tax season is approaching, and you can always take steps to be better prepared when it arrives. When you file your taxes, there are a few easy-to-make mistakes you'll need to dodge. Failing to do so...

  • China's Xi meets Saudi crown prince on high-stakes visit

    Chinese President Xi Jinping met Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince on Thursday on an Arab outreach visit that will yield billions of dollars in deals and has earned a rebuke from Washington.

  • How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?

    As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Related: 5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social...

  • Bell-Boeing Secures $75M Contract to Support CV-22 Aircraft

    Bell-Boeing, a joint venture between Boeing (BA) and Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron (TXT), is set to procure 12 Nacelle improvements kits and interim spares for CV-22 jets

  • Territorial defence battalions begin forming in Belgorod Oblast of Russian Federation

    Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast, has announced the beginning of the formation of territorial defence battalions, which, if necessary, will be ready to "protect" the oblast. Source: Gladkov on Telegram Quote from Gladkov: "Literally, from the first days of the beginning of the special military operation [war with Ukraine - ed.

  • DR Congo conflict: M23 rebels executed over 130 civilians - UN

    Investigators say the civilians - including 12 children - were "arbitrarily executed" by M23 rebels.

  • Disney+ with Ads Will Be a Huge Hit — and Spur 37 Million Subscription Downgrades

    New data from research company Kantar has Disney+ bracing for a big change.

  • Does Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Social Security Benefits?

    Although traditionally many Americans have envisioned retirement age as 65, according to the Social Security Administration, for those born in 1960 or later "full retirement age" is actually 67. Yet,...

  • Italy's La Scala opens season to Ukrainian protests

    Italy’s most treasured opera house, Teatro alla Scala, opened its new season Wednesday with the Russian opera “Boris Godunov,” against the backdrop of Ukrainian protests that the cultural event is a propaganda win for the Kremlin during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, in her first cultural outing since taking office, attended La Scala's gala premiere in Milan, joining Italian President Sergio Mattarella and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the royal box.

  • Brutal stabbing of teen girl in 2000 leads to guilty verdict for Palatka man

    Nearly two years and eight months after stabbing his ex-girlfriend over 100 times, Anthony Maurice Foxx was found guilty of first-degree murder.

  • Ukrainians seek haven in warming shelters as shelling continues

    ABC News’ Ines De La Cuetara provides updates amid blackouts in Kyiv, Ukraine, following Russian strikes in the region.

  • Chinese businesses guard against wave of infections feared after COVID easing

    Manufacturers and eateries keen to stay open in China are preferring to err on the side of caution, by retaining COVID-19 curbs until they get a clearer picture of just how workplaces will be affected by the easing of stringent measures. The world's second largest economy is bracing for a wave of infections as it relaxes a "zero-COVID" policy, winding down a campaign of hunting out and isolating infections as it hands back to individuals most of the task of detection and treatment. "We are still under closed loop management with workers not allowed to leave the factory," said a manager at a leading stainless steel mill in eastern China, who gave his surname as Dai.

  • Germany, Netherlands set out red lines on EU gas price cap

    Six European Union countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, have warned that they cannot accept other member states' attempts to lower further the level at which the bloc will cap gas prices, according to an email seen by Reuters. The group, which also includes Austria, Denmark, Estonia and Luxembourg, laid out their red lines on the proposed EU-wide gas price cap, which countries are aiming to approve at a Dec. 13 meeting of energy ministers in Brussels. The European Commission last month proposed a price cap that would kick in if the front-month contract on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility exceeds 275 euros/MWh for two weeks and is also 58 euros higher than a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reference price for 10 days.

  • Warnock’s win in Georgia is a bad omen for Trump – but there’s no room for complacency

    Walker’s Senate runoff loss might be viewed as the last nail in Trump’s political coffin, but 2024 will reveal the rebirth or the death of Trumpism

  • UPDATE 5-China's Xi on 'epoch-making' visit to Saudi as Riyadh chafes at U.S. censure

    Chinese President Xi Jinping began a visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that Beijing said marked its biggest diplomatic initiative in the Arab world, as Riyadh expands global alliances beyond a long-standing partnership with the West. The meeting between the global economic powerhouse and Gulf energy giant comes as Saudi ties with Washington are strained by U.S. criticism of Riyadh's human rights record and Saudi support for oil output curbs before the November midterm elections. The White House said Xi's visit was an example of Chinese attempts to exert influence, and that this would not change U.S. policy towards the Middle East.

  • US Congress Pokes China With Taiwan Defense Support, Chips Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is set to pass legislation ramping up weapons sales to Taiwan and restricting government use of Chinese semiconductors, strengthening the White House’s hand while excluding measures considered most objectionable to Beijing.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysBe Careful, Here Come th